Read full article on original website
Related
Soccer-Messi misses penalty as Poland hold Argentina scoreless at halftime
DOHA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved a Lionel Messi penalty as Argentina dominated the first 45 minutes of their World Cup Group C clash at Stadium 974 but have nothing to show for it with the halftime score 0-0. With Mexico and Saudi Arabia also goalless in the other game in the group, as things stand Poland will top the pool with five points and meet Australia in the last 16, while Argentina will finish second and take on champions France in the next round.
Serbia vs Switzerland prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?
Serbia and Switzerland will battle it out for a spot in the last 16 of the Qatar World Cup, while possibly hoping for a little help from elsewhere in Group G.Serbia come into the game with a point to their name, having fallen to Brazil before drawing with Ghana in a thriller.Meanwhile, Switzerland are better positioned to join Brazil in the knockout rounds, having beaten Cameroon before coming up short against the Selecao.Switzerland would advance with a win here, while a Serbia victory by a three-goal margin would send them through if Brazil simultaneously defeat Cameroon. If Cameroon upset...
Messi and Argentina advance at World Cup, beat Poland 2-0
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Rest easy, soccer fans. Lionel Messi will grace the World Cup stage at least one more time. The Argentina great had a penalty saved but his team still beat Poland 2-0 Wednesday after second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez and advanced to the last 16. After opening the World Cup with a shocking 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in one of biggest upsets in the tournament’s history, Argentina wound up finishing in first place in Group C and will next play Australia — a surprise qualifier for the knockout stage. Messi rolls into Saturday’s game suddenly in a strong position in likely his final World Cup.
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence
The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
Russia Suffering 'Colossal' Military Losses in Intense Battle: Ukraine
Russia has recently made marginal gains around Bakhmut, which it has been trying to capture for months without success.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: South Korea tops Portugal; both advance
The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup comes a close Friday after a week and a half of incredible action. Kicking things off in Group H, South Korea (1-1-1) handed Portugal (2-0-1) its first loss of the tournament at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar thanks to a jaw-dropping stoppage-time goal — and we had you covered with all the action on FOX!
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Cameroon beats Brazil, 1-0
The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup came to a close Friday with Cameroon (1-1-1) defeating Brazil (2-0-1) 1-0 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium. Simultaneously, Switzerland (2-0-1) took down Serbia (0-1-2) in the other Group G match. Here are the top plays!. 6': Early yellow card. A yellow card...
Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow demands west recognises annexations before peace talks – as it happened
Moscow says west’s refusal to recognise illegally annexed regions is a barrier to peace talks
theScore
Switzerland holds off Serbia to join Brazil in World Cup knockout stage
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Switzerland advanced to the last 16 of the World Cup for the third tournament in a row after a 3-2 win over Serbia on Friday. Remo Freuler scored the winning goal just after halftime as the Swiss secured second place in Group G. They will next face Portugal on Tuesday at Lusail Stadium.
South Korea advances at World Cup after wild finish to group
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — South Korea’s players formed a circle in the center of the field and trained their eyes on several cell phones showing a nearby match that would decide their future at the World Cup. The South Koreans had just about done their job, beating Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal teammates 2-1 on a stoppage-time goal. Now came an agonizing wait. To advance to the round of 16, they just needed Uruguay to not score a goal against Ghana in the other group match that still had at least six minutes to play. Thousands of red-and-white-clad South Korea fans had whipped out their phones, too. Some prayed. Others were crying, just like captain Son Heung-min in the players’ huddle.
World Cup scores, updates: South Korea advances with thrilling stoppage-time goal as Portugal tops Group H
It was a testy finish to Group H as Uruguay and South Korea vied for the second-place spot, but a last-gasp goal from Hwang Hee-chan lifted South Korea over Portugal and into the Round of 16. Uruguay had to feel comfortable in the second half of its own match holding...
Sporting News
Are Australia any chance against Argentina at the 2022 World Cup? Why Socceroos could stop Lionel Messi and Co.
Against all odds, Australia have made it to the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Drawn in a daunting Group D alongside France, Denmark and Tunisia, the Socceroos were given little hope of advancing, let alone winning a game. Well Graham Arnold's side not only...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Switzerland tops Serbia, 3-2, to advance
The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup came to a close Friday with Switzerland (2-0-1) outlasting Serbia (0-1-2) at Qatar's Stadium 974— and there was no shortage of action in the Group G tilt. Elsewhere, Cameroon (1-1-1) handed Brazil (2-0-1) its first loss of the tournament in...
FOX Sports
Saudi Arabia exits World Cup with newfound confidence
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — From a generational-defining win over Lionel Messi and Argentina to the recent reports that Cristiano Ronaldo could soon be on his way to play soccer in the kingdom, Saudi Arabia has caused a sensation at the World Cup. The Green Falcons have nothing to be...
Thousands protest in South Korea in support of truckers
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators representing organized labor marched in South Korea’s capital on Saturday denouncing government attempts to force thousands of striking truckers back to work after they walked out in a dispute over the price of freight. There were no immediate...
Comments / 0