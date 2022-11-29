ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Soccer-Messi misses penalty as Poland hold Argentina scoreless at halftime

DOHA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved a Lionel Messi penalty as Argentina dominated the first 45 minutes of their World Cup Group C clash at Stadium 974 but have nothing to show for it with the halftime score 0-0. With Mexico and Saudi Arabia also goalless in the other game in the group, as things stand Poland will top the pool with five points and meet Australia in the last 16, while Argentina will finish second and take on champions France in the next round.
The Independent

Serbia vs Switzerland prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

Serbia and Switzerland will battle it out for a spot in the last 16 of the Qatar World Cup, while possibly hoping for a little help from elsewhere in Group G.Serbia come into the game with a point to their name, having fallen to Brazil before drawing with Ghana in a thriller.Meanwhile, Switzerland are better positioned to join Brazil in the knockout rounds, having beaten Cameroon before coming up short against the Selecao.Switzerland would advance with a win here, while a Serbia victory by a three-goal margin would send them through if Brazil simultaneously defeat Cameroon. If Cameroon upset...
The Associated Press

Messi and Argentina advance at World Cup, beat Poland 2-0

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Rest easy, soccer fans. Lionel Messi will grace the World Cup stage at least one more time. The Argentina great had a penalty saved but his team still beat Poland 2-0 Wednesday after second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez and advanced to the last 16. After opening the World Cup with a shocking 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in one of biggest upsets in the tournament’s history, Argentina wound up finishing in first place in Group C and will next play Australia — a surprise qualifier for the knockout stage. Messi rolls into Saturday’s game suddenly in a strong position in likely his final World Cup.
Daily Mail

'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence

The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: South Korea tops Portugal; both advance

The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup comes a close Friday after a week and a half of incredible action. Kicking things off in Group H, South Korea (1-1-1) handed Portugal (2-0-1) its first loss of the tournament at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar thanks to a jaw-dropping stoppage-time goal — and we had you covered with all the action on FOX!
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Cameroon beats Brazil, 1-0

The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup came to a close Friday with Cameroon (1-1-1) defeating Brazil (2-0-1) 1-0 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium. Simultaneously, Switzerland (2-0-1) took down Serbia (0-1-2) in the other Group G match. Here are the top plays!. 6': Early yellow card. A yellow card...
theScore

Switzerland holds off Serbia to join Brazil in World Cup knockout stage

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Switzerland advanced to the last 16 of the World Cup for the third tournament in a row after a 3-2 win over Serbia on Friday. Remo Freuler scored the winning goal just after halftime as the Swiss secured second place in Group G. They will next face Portugal on Tuesday at Lusail Stadium.
The Associated Press

South Korea advances at World Cup after wild finish to group

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — South Korea’s players formed a circle in the center of the field and trained their eyes on several cell phones showing a nearby match that would decide their future at the World Cup. The South Koreans had just about done their job, beating Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal teammates 2-1 on a stoppage-time goal. Now came an agonizing wait. To advance to the round of 16, they just needed Uruguay to not score a goal against Ghana in the other group match that still had at least six minutes to play. Thousands of red-and-white-clad South Korea fans had whipped out their phones, too. Some prayed. Others were crying, just like captain Son Heung-min in the players’ huddle.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Switzerland tops Serbia, 3-2, to advance

The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup came to a close Friday with Switzerland (2-0-1) outlasting Serbia (0-1-2) at Qatar's Stadium 974— and there was no shortage of action in the Group G tilt. Elsewhere, Cameroon (1-1-1) handed Brazil (2-0-1) its first loss of the tournament in...
FOX Sports

Saudi Arabia exits World Cup with newfound confidence

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — From a generational-defining win over Lionel Messi and Argentina to the recent reports that Cristiano Ronaldo could soon be on his way to play soccer in the kingdom, Saudi Arabia has caused a sensation at the World Cup. The Green Falcons have nothing to be...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Thousands protest in South Korea in support of truckers

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators representing organized labor marched in South Korea’s capital on Saturday denouncing government attempts to force thousands of striking truckers back to work after they walked out in a dispute over the price of freight. There were no immediate...

