Annual Apache Junction holiday event, light parade Saturday

The city of Apache Junction’s annual holiday event is 3-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Flatiron Park, 100 N. Apache Trail.

There will be lots of activities throughout the evening for the whole family. Activities include: Santa, vendor booths, arts and crafts, games, music, inflatables, food, and the 6:30 p.m. tree lighting at the focal point. Most of the youth activities will be free but there will be vendors and food options.

Next is the 25th annual holiday light parade, which starts at 7 p.m. at Phelps/Apache Trail and heads west to Thunderbird, turns and comes back to Phelps Road. Expect road closures from Idaho to Ironwood from about 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. or until roads are clear and can safely be open, according to a release.