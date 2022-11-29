ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Black Enterprise

Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $13 Billion Plan To Combat High Energy Costs From Low Winter Temperatures

Vice President Kamala Harris has announced new steps that the Biden administration will take to help lower energy costs for Americans this winter. ABC News reported that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide $4.5 billion in assistance to help with heating costs for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program has helped more than 5 million households across the country with their heating, cooling, and weatherization, according to the White House.
POLITICO

Latest cloud for U.S. solar industry

President Joe Biden’s clean-energy agenda is dealing with yet another headache — an investigation by his own Commerce Department that found rampant cheating in solar imports from Asia. The probe, which much of the industry has been dreading for months, found that four Chinese solar manufacturers are dodging...
BBC

Emergency energy plan not going ahead on Tuesday

National Grid has decided not to activate a scheme on Tuesday to help the UK avoid power cuts after being poised to do so. It would have seen some households offered discounts on their electricity bills if they cut peak-time use. National Grid had been ready to trigger the scheme...
POLITICO

EVs injected into biofuel policy fight

These days, it seems like everyone wants a piece of the rapidly growing electric vehicle market. And the biofuel industry is no exception. For the first time, the Biden administration has proposed expanding a politically charged renewable fuel program to include electric vehicles. That means farmers who turn their farming byproducts like corn and poop into power would be financially rewarded when that energy is used to drive electric cars and trucks. Electric vehicle manufacturers would also share in the benefits.
The Daily Sun

'We the People' at heart of White House holiday decorations

The White House says first lady Jill Biden has drawn inspiration from the nation's founding documents to decorate for the holidays. The first lady's theme is “We the People." The White House said Monday the holiday décor represents what unites Americans during the holidays and throughout the year. A copy of the Declaration of Independence is on display in the library. The gingerbread White House includes a replica of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, where the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution were signed. New this year is a wooden menorah built by White House carpenters.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Thousands protest in South Korea in support of truckers

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators representing organized labor marched in South Korea’s capital on Saturday denouncing government attempts to force thousands of striking truckers back to work after they walked out in a dispute over the price of freight. There were no immediate...
Agriculture Online

Mexico, U.S. trade officials discuss energy, corn exports, environment

WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai met Mexican Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro and stressed the need to make progress in talks over Mexico's energy measures and its fisheries-related environmental laws, the USTR office said. Tai also stressed the importance of avoiding any disruption in U.S. corn...
