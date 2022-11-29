Read full article on original website
Related
Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $13 Billion Plan To Combat High Energy Costs From Low Winter Temperatures
Vice President Kamala Harris has announced new steps that the Biden administration will take to help lower energy costs for Americans this winter. ABC News reported that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide $4.5 billion in assistance to help with heating costs for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program has helped more than 5 million households across the country with their heating, cooling, and weatherization, according to the White House.
Biden proposing new rule requiring federal contractors to set carbon reduction plans as leaders gather for climate summit
The Biden administration will propose a rule this week requiring large federal contractors to develop carbon reduction targets and disclose their greenhouse gas emissions, leveraging the federal government's purchasing power to combat climate change in the private sector and bolster vulnerable supply chains.
New England’s high heating costs exacerbated by federal government
Experts say the federal government is making high energy costs in the Northeast U.S. worse due to policy. This as heating costs are already sky-high ahead of winter.
POLITICO
Latest cloud for U.S. solar industry
President Joe Biden’s clean-energy agenda is dealing with yet another headache — an investigation by his own Commerce Department that found rampant cheating in solar imports from Asia. The probe, which much of the industry has been dreading for months, found that four Chinese solar manufacturers are dodging...
U.S. sells last batch of emergency reserve oil from historic release
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy on Thursday said it sold 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to six companies, completing the last batch of the largest-ever release from the stockpile announced by President Joe Biden in March.
Evidence grows of forced labour and slavery in production of solar panels, wind turbines
The Australian clean energy industry has warned of growing evidence linking renewable energy supply chains to modern slavery, and urged companies and governments to act to eliminate it. A report by the Clean Energy Council, representing renewable energy companies and solar installers, has called for more local renewable energy production...
NBC Philadelphia
Biden's Inflation Reduction Act Makes Green Hydrogen Profitable at Scale, Goldman Sachs Says
During an interview with CNBC, Goldman Sachs' Michele DellaVigna touches upon a number of issues related to the energy sector. He describes the Inflation Reduction Act as being "a great template." The IRA was signed into law by President Joe Biden in August after being approved by U.S. lawmakers. The...
BBC
Emergency energy plan not going ahead on Tuesday
National Grid has decided not to activate a scheme on Tuesday to help the UK avoid power cuts after being poised to do so. It would have seen some households offered discounts on their electricity bills if they cut peak-time use. National Grid had been ready to trigger the scheme...
POLITICO
EVs injected into biofuel policy fight
These days, it seems like everyone wants a piece of the rapidly growing electric vehicle market. And the biofuel industry is no exception. For the first time, the Biden administration has proposed expanding a politically charged renewable fuel program to include electric vehicles. That means farmers who turn their farming byproducts like corn and poop into power would be financially rewarded when that energy is used to drive electric cars and trucks. Electric vehicle manufacturers would also share in the benefits.
'We the People' at heart of White House holiday decorations
The White House says first lady Jill Biden has drawn inspiration from the nation's founding documents to decorate for the holidays. The first lady's theme is “We the People." The White House said Monday the holiday décor represents what unites Americans during the holidays and throughout the year. A copy of the Declaration of Independence is on display in the library. The gingerbread White House includes a replica of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, where the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution were signed. New this year is a wooden menorah built by White House carpenters.
Coal-fired plant imploded in New Jersey for battery array
A former coal-fired power plant in New Jersey was imploded Friday, and its owners announced plans for a new $1 billion venture on the site, where batteries will be deployed to store power from clean energy sources including wind and solar.
NBC Miami
Why Silicon Valley Is So Hot on Nuclear Energy and What It Means for the Industry
From 2015 to 2021, the pace at which venture capitalists put money into private nuclear companies eclipsed the entire VC space and even the fast-growing climate tech space. That new money coming from new places is leading to smaller and more specific kinds of nuclear reactors. But some say all...
coingeek.com
New York governor signs bill banning carbon-based fuel proof-of-work mining
New York has now banned any proof-of-work block reward mining in the state that relies on carbon-based fuels. Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law a bill that was passed earlier this year that curtails mining that relies on non-renewable energy for the next two years. In a legal filing announcing...
Republican John Duarte wins House race in California's 13th Congressional District
Republican John Duarte has defeated Democratic nominee Adam Gray in California's 13th Congressional District, a new U.S. House of Representatives district in the Central Valley.
Thousands protest in South Korea in support of truckers
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators representing organized labor marched in South Korea’s capital on Saturday denouncing government attempts to force thousands of striking truckers back to work after they walked out in a dispute over the price of freight. There were no immediate...
Agriculture Online
Mexico, U.S. trade officials discuss energy, corn exports, environment
WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai met Mexican Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro and stressed the need to make progress in talks over Mexico's energy measures and its fisheries-related environmental laws, the USTR office said. Tai also stressed the importance of avoiding any disruption in U.S. corn...
Comments / 0