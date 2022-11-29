Read full article on original website
Related
How long does it take to beat Marvel Midnight Suns
Strategy and tactics games tend to draw out – and Marvel’s Midnight Suns are no different. We’re expecting tons of hours will be poured into this game, so people who want to invest their time and money into video games will likely ask how long it takes to beat Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Here’s just long it’ll take you to beat the game and complete it, defeating Lilith’s forces and winning the hearts of all Marvel heroes fighting alongside you.
Final Fantasy 16 release date reportedly leaked
The release date for the upcoming Final Fantasy 16 may have just been leaked. It’s just that the way the leak came out is out of the ordinary. From the two recent trailers for FF16, Dominance and Ambition, we received a general idea of when the game will come out. Both trailers said that the […] The post Final Fantasy 16 release date reportedly leaked appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Callisto Protocol Season Pass, Free Content for 2023 revealed
The Callisto Protocol recently announced the contents of the season pass, as well as the free content coming to players next year. They also announced the Twitch drops that you can get for The Callisto Protocol. In a tweet on their official Twitter account, Striking Distance announced the contents of...
1 Magic player who must be traded soon
As of this writing, the Orlando Magic have lost six straight games and are among the worst teams in the NBA this season. They now sit dead last in the Eastern Conference. The reality is that Orlando has a very young team that is still looking for its identity. They are also trying to find […] The post 1 Magic player who must be traded soon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe reaches heights not known to man with unbelievable putback jam
The Portland Trail Blazers had their worst season in recent memory in 2021-22 after they lost Damian Lillard to an abdominal injury. For their troubles, the Blazers selected Shaedon Sharpe with the seventh pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. Seen as a raw prospect with immense potential due to his tantalizing athleticism, Sharpe, once he puts all his tools together, appears to be a hand-and-glove fit alongside Lillard.
Monster Hunter Rise console ports officially confirmed by Capcom
After an earlier leak, Capcom confirms that Monster Hunter Rise is indeed coming to other consoles, specifically Xbox and Playstation, as well as on Windows and Game Pass. To start off, let’s talk about the release date. Monster Hunter Rise comes to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, Game Pass, Playstation 4, and Playstation 5 on […] The post Monster Hunter Rise console ports officially confirmed by Capcom appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Because that’s me’: Sharks star Erik Karlsson sounds off on insane season
San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson is 32 years old. It wasn’t long ago that the Swedish blueliner was among the elite players in any position across the NHL. Now, he’s back in that conversation. The Sharks defenseman enters the month of December leading all defensemen in scoring. His 11 goals and 32 points on […] The post ‘Because that’s me’: Sharks star Erik Karlsson sounds off on insane season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tigers: 3 bold predictions for 2022 MLB Winter Meetings
The 2022 MLB Winter Meetings are quickly approaching! For the first time since 2o19, Major League Baseball’s annual winter gathering will occur in person. And if history is any indication, it will be a frantic flurry of activity. The Detroit Tigers, historically, have been active at the Winter Meetings....
Shaq fires stern message at today’s NBA stars
One point of contention in today’s NBA is the ever-divisive load management issue. The regular season is ever the grind that it was, at 82 games, and yet it takes only a maximum of 28 games to decide an NBA champion. Thus, the risk-reward calculus weighs heavily towards the postseason’s favor. Nonetheless, Shaquille O’Neal and […] The post Shaq fires stern message at today’s NBA stars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Speak Now: WWE SmackDown & AEW Rampage recaps
Denise runs down the finals of the SmackDown World Cup, new matches for ROH Final Battle, and more.
WATCH: Lakers star Russell Westbrook goes full savage on Giannis with free-throw countdown right to his face
Friday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks was not short in action. As usual, Russell Westbrook made sure that he was part of the fun, which at one point, involved the Lakers guard going full savage on Giannis Antetokounmpo during one of the latter’s trips to the free-throw line. The […] The post WATCH: Lakers star Russell Westbrook goes full savage on Giannis with free-throw countdown right to his face appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Christian Pulisic gets official USMNT injury update ahead of Netherlands matchup
The USMNT is through to the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup and will lock horns with a strong Netherlands side on Saturday. But in their final group stage game, Gregg Berhalter’s men were dealt a scare when main man Christian Pulisic suffered a worrying injury against Iran. While he finished out the […] The post Christian Pulisic gets official USMNT injury update ahead of Netherlands matchup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors star Draymond Green’s $25,000 fine for fan altercation takes unexpectedly wholesome twist
Draymond Green got himself in a little bit of trouble again after he told a courtside fan to “shut up” during Tuesday’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. The Golden State Warriors ended up losing that game, 116-113, and for his part, Green came away $25,000 poorer after he was slapped with a fine for his fan altercation.
NBA Odds: Bulls vs. Warriors prediction, odds and pick – 12/2/2022
Two of the more successful NBA franchises to ever grace the floor will go head-to-head in the Bay Area as the Chicago Bulls head west to clash with the Golden State Warriors. Join us for our NBA odds series where our Bulls-Warriors prediction and pick will be unveiled for all sports betting fanatics to see.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
209K+
Followers
123K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0