The Kyle City Council will meet Dec. 6 at 100 W. Center St., Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Kyle City Council is set to receive an update from the city's consultant and the interim City Manager Jerry Hendrix regarding the status of the 2022 road bond that passed last month at its regular meeting Dec. 6. The council will also take action on road priorities within the bond based on feedback and information from city staff and the council itself.

KYLE, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO