Buda, TX

Community Impact Austin

Work progresses on Hero Way medical office in Leander

The 20,000-square-foot medical building will house Austin Gastroenterology’s endoscopy center and clinic, featuring other amenities. (Rendering courtesy The Brian Novy Co.) Final interior finishings are being done on the first building in the Hero Way medical office development located at the southwest corner of Hero Way and Mel Mathis Boulevard in Leander, ahead of that building’s opening.
LEANDER, TX
Community Impact Austin

Commercial pet sales regulation added to New Braunfels animal ordinance

Pets picked up at places such as the Humane Society of the Greater New Braunfels Area, such as Jazz, can be sold by pet stores. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) After more than a year of public discussion surrounding the sale of animals in local pet stores, New Braunfels officials narrowly put in place regulations of those sales that mirror ordinances in surrounding areas.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Kyle City Council to receive update on $294M road bond, hold public hearing regarding downtown master plan and more Dec. 6

The Kyle City Council will meet Dec. 6 at 100 W. Center St., Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Kyle City Council is set to receive an update from the city's consultant and the interim City Manager Jerry Hendrix regarding the status of the 2022 road bond that passed last month at its regular meeting Dec. 6. The council will also take action on road priorities within the bond based on feedback and information from city staff and the council itself.
KYLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Le Citron in New Braunfels under new management

The downtown cafe and bistro Le Citron allows space to be rented out for events and parties. (Courtesy Le Citron) The downtown European Cafe Le Citron located at 173 S. Seguin Ave. in New Braunfels opened under new management Nov. 4. Previous owner and founder Cinderella von Hach, said she plans to pursue other endeavors.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Four sworn in to Austin ISD board of trustees

Andrew Gonzales was inaugurated Dec. 1 to the Austin ISD board of trustees to represent District 6. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Austin ISD inaugurated four new trustees to the board Dec. 1. At the board's information meeting, Candace Hunter, Kathryn Whitley Chu, Andrew Gonzales and David Kauffman were sworn in. Incumbent...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin Chamber names interim CEO

Kerry Hall will lead the chamber during its search for a permanent replacement. (Courtesy Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce/Community Impact) The Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce named Kerry Hall as its interim president and CEO on Dec. 1. Hall will assume the role starting Jan. 3. The news follows Laura...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Mojo Coffee now serving variety of beverages in Round Rock

Mojo Coffee held the grand opening of its Round Rock location Nov. 17. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Mojo Coffee held the grand opening of its Round Rock location Nov. 17. The Texas-based coffee chain, located at 3100 RM 1431, Ste. 100, offers specialty coffee beverages, smoothies, tea and lemonade as well as branded merchandise, such as T-shirts and coffee mugs. The coffee chain has locations in Marble Falls, Liberty Hill, Lampasas and Austin. 737-308-4627. www.mojodrivethru.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

New Braunfels 2023 bond projects move closer to starting

New Braunfels City Council will hold a public meeting to discuss 2023 bond projects on Dec. 5. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The New Braunfels City Council will hold a workshop Dev. 5 at 6 p.m. in council chambers to review recommendations from the bond advisory committee as well as listen to public feedback on projects being considered for the 2023 bond.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

December and January events abound in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto

The annual Pfestival of Lights and Christmas Parade will take place throughout downtown Pflugerville. Courtesy city of Pflugerville. There are many events taking place in December and into January in the Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto areas. From holiday-themed festivals to polar plunges to a silent disco, this non-comperhensive list includes a wide variety of activities to attend.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

City of San Marcos hosts inaugural space heater donation drive as winter weather looms

The city of San Marcos is hosting its inaugural Winter Heater Drive through Dec. 22. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of San Marcos announced its first ever Winter Heater Donation Drive, starting Dec. 1, in partnership with Community Action Inc. of Central Texas and The Salvation Army San Marcos. Space heaters donated or purchased for the drive will be distributed to residents in need.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Community Impact Austin

All Around Barber School to open in Pflugerville in December

Classes at All Around Barber School will begin Jan. 3. (Courtesy All Around Barber School) All Around Barber School is coming to 1420 Wells Branch Parkway, Ste. 110, Pflugerville. The school will have a grand opening with tour opportunities on Dec. 17, and classes will begin in January. Owner John Aldaya said All Around will offer both day and night classes in English and Spanish. 512-698-8046. www.instagram.com/allaroundbarberschool.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

