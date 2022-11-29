Read full article on original website
AISD superintendent search continues; interim projected to be named in December
The Austin ISD board of trustees met Dec. 1 for an information session and special meeting. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) At a Dec. 1 meeting, staff and the Austin ISD board of trustees—including the three newly elected members—reaffirmed plans to name a new permanent superintendent by summer 2023 and a new interim superintendent in December.
Work progresses on Hero Way medical office in Leander
The 20,000-square-foot medical building will house Austin Gastroenterology’s endoscopy center and clinic, featuring other amenities. (Rendering courtesy The Brian Novy Co.) Final interior finishings are being done on the first building in the Hero Way medical office development located at the southwest corner of Hero Way and Mel Mathis Boulevard in Leander, ahead of that building’s opening.
Commercial pet sales regulation added to New Braunfels animal ordinance
Pets picked up at places such as the Humane Society of the Greater New Braunfels Area, such as Jazz, can be sold by pet stores. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) After more than a year of public discussion surrounding the sale of animals in local pet stores, New Braunfels officials narrowly put in place regulations of those sales that mirror ordinances in surrounding areas.
Don Mario Mexican Restaurant relocates in Lakeway
Don Mario Mexican Restaurant relocated within the Lakeway proper area. (Courtesy Don Mario Mexican Restaurant) Don Mario, a Mexican restaurant in Lakeway, relocated from 1700 RM 620 N. to 1113 RM 620 N. The eatery had a soft opening at the new location Oct. 20. “We started from a small...
Kyle City Council to receive update on $294M road bond, hold public hearing regarding downtown master plan and more Dec. 6
The Kyle City Council will meet Dec. 6 at 100 W. Center St., Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Kyle City Council is set to receive an update from the city's consultant and the interim City Manager Jerry Hendrix regarding the status of the 2022 road bond that passed last month at its regular meeting Dec. 6. The council will also take action on road priorities within the bond based on feedback and information from city staff and the council itself.
Le Citron in New Braunfels under new management
The downtown cafe and bistro Le Citron allows space to be rented out for events and parties. (Courtesy Le Citron) The downtown European Cafe Le Citron located at 173 S. Seguin Ave. in New Braunfels opened under new management Nov. 4. Previous owner and founder Cinderella von Hach, said she plans to pursue other endeavors.
Travis County celebrates opening of $333M civil court complex
The Travis County Civil and Family Courts Facility includes 25 court rooms. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) On Dec. 2, Travis County held a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony for its new Civil and Family Courts Facility. "The last time that we held [a civil court] opening like this was back in...
Four sworn in to Austin ISD board of trustees
Andrew Gonzales was inaugurated Dec. 1 to the Austin ISD board of trustees to represent District 6. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Austin ISD inaugurated four new trustees to the board Dec. 1. At the board's information meeting, Candace Hunter, Kathryn Whitley Chu, Andrew Gonzales and David Kauffman were sworn in. Incumbent...
Design for downtown Georgetown parking garage continues to develop
The city of Georgetown expects to complete construction of the new parking garage by fall 2024. (Courtesy city of Georgetown) An updated design for the Georgetown Tamiro Plaza parking garage was presented to City Council on Nov. 22. The redesign followed feedback received during an October City Council meeting as...
Austin Chamber names interim CEO
Kerry Hall will lead the chamber during its search for a permanent replacement. (Courtesy Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce/Community Impact) The Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce named Kerry Hall as its interim president and CEO on Dec. 1. Hall will assume the role starting Jan. 3. The news follows Laura...
New Braunfels takes first steps in drainage master plan
Members of the New Braunfels community were encouraged to attend a public meeting on the Drainage Area Master plan that took place at the New Braunfels City Hall on Nov. 3. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The city of New Braunfels Transportation & Capital Improvements Department hosted a public meeting Nov. 3...
New PUD near Hester's Crossing to bring up to 276 housing units in Round Rock following approval
A new mixed-use residential and commercial development set for the intersection of Hester's Crossing Road and Rawhide Drive could bring up to 276 residential units to the La Frontera area in Round Rock. (Courtesy city of Round Rock) A new mixed-use residential and commercial development set for the intersection of...
Mojo Coffee now serving variety of beverages in Round Rock
Mojo Coffee held the grand opening of its Round Rock location Nov. 17. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Mojo Coffee held the grand opening of its Round Rock location Nov. 17. The Texas-based coffee chain, located at 3100 RM 1431, Ste. 100, offers specialty coffee beverages, smoothies, tea and lemonade as well as branded merchandise, such as T-shirts and coffee mugs. The coffee chain has locations in Marble Falls, Liberty Hill, Lampasas and Austin. 737-308-4627. www.mojodrivethru.com.
New Braunfels 2023 bond projects move closer to starting
New Braunfels City Council will hold a public meeting to discuss 2023 bond projects on Dec. 5. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The New Braunfels City Council will hold a workshop Dev. 5 at 6 p.m. in council chambers to review recommendations from the bond advisory committee as well as listen to public feedback on projects being considered for the 2023 bond.
December and January events abound in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto
The annual Pfestival of Lights and Christmas Parade will take place throughout downtown Pflugerville. Courtesy city of Pflugerville. There are many events taking place in December and into January in the Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto areas. From holiday-themed festivals to polar plunges to a silent disco, this non-comperhensive list includes a wide variety of activities to attend.
City of San Marcos hosts inaugural space heater donation drive as winter weather looms
The city of San Marcos is hosting its inaugural Winter Heater Drive through Dec. 22. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of San Marcos announced its first ever Winter Heater Donation Drive, starting Dec. 1, in partnership with Community Action Inc. of Central Texas and The Salvation Army San Marcos. Space heaters donated or purchased for the drive will be distributed to residents in need.
All Around Barber School to open in Pflugerville in December
Classes at All Around Barber School will begin Jan. 3. (Courtesy All Around Barber School) All Around Barber School is coming to 1420 Wells Branch Parkway, Ste. 110, Pflugerville. The school will have a grand opening with tour opportunities on Dec. 17, and classes will begin in January. Owner John Aldaya said All Around will offer both day and night classes in English and Spanish. 512-698-8046. www.instagram.com/allaroundbarberschool.
Dripping Springs residents express concern regarding proposed music, events venue
Members of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and representatives of Blizexas LLC speak during a public hearing regarding a proposed wastewater permit for a concert venue on Fitzhugh Road. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) On Nov. 29, a public hearing was held by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to discuss...
Ground broken on Elgin business park; $12 million facility first to move in
The new site is an effort to have more space for production and to eliminate the commute to and from Austin for employees, said Keri Westland, chief administrative officer for Carr Lane.
Cedar Park Regional Medical Center celebrates 15-year anniversary Dec. 7
Cedar Park Regional Medical Center will reach 15 years in December. (Courtesy Cedar Park Regional Medical Center) Cedar Park Regional Medical Center will celebrate its 15-year anniversary Dec. 7. Established in 2007, CPRMC was founded to address the need for a hospital in the area that provided inpatient and outpatient...
