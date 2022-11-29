Read full article on original website
WIBW
Meals on Wheels hopes to serve up happy holiday for clients
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meals on Wheels of Eastern Kansas is hoping to serve up some holiday cheer along with their hot meals. Stacie Torrez, manager of volunteer services, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of their efforts to fill holiday gift bags for their more than 1,400 Meals on Wheels and PACE clients.
WIBW
Sweet Shoppe to open at Highland Park UMC
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - we’re just getting started on the holiday sweets season - and a topeka church can help you get your fill!. Nancy Lewis with the Highland Park United Methodist Church women’s group visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of their Sweet Shoppe. Members of the group create a variety of cookies, cakes, pies and baked goods for people to purchase. Proceeds benefit the various ministries the group supports, including adopting residents of a local senior care home.
WIBW
Cesar the border collie shares holiday cheer from Helping Hands
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society is getting into the holiday spirit. Cesar, a young border collie mix, sported a bright red bow when he joined Emi Griess for a visit to the Eye on NE Kansas. Cesar is about a year old, with some neurological issues that make his walk a little different, but he gets around fine!
WIBW
Downtown Manhattan holds 21st annual Spirit of the Holidays Lighted parade
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - What better way to kick off the holiday season than with the 21st annual Spirit of the Holidays parade along Poyntz Ave. in downtown Manhattan. Many from around the city came to watch numerous vehicles and people march downtown. Included were Manhattan high school band, emergency responders, and even the 13 news crew. Mayor, Linda Morse, said this is a celebratory event as it kicks off the holiday season.
WIBW
Brewster Place hosts ‘sky-breaking’ ceremony to kick-off upward expansion
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Brewster Place is expanding upward at its Topeka facility. In honor of the launch of its renovation project, the senior care center hosted a sky-breaking ceremony to mark the occasion. Brewster Place launched its $14 million renovation project on Friday, December 2, with confetti cannons to...
WIBW
30th Festival of Lights to shine in Horton
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Christmas story comes to light in a special and unique way in Brown County. The South Brown Co. Ministerial Assoc. is hosting its 30th Annual Festival of Lights. the event is 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Pastor Nicholas Marsh of Horton First United...
KVOE
Demolition permit approved for former Montana Mike’s restaurant
Demolition equipment is at the site of what could well become Emporia’s next hotel. Last month, Emporia city commissioners approved a resolution to issue up to $13 million worth of industrial revenue bonds as Fairview Hotels LLC flattens the former Montana Mike’s restaurant building at 3010 Eaglecrest Drive. The nearly 8,000 square-foot building, which was built in 1997 and served as a Cracker Barrel restaurant before becoming Montana Mike’s, has been vacant since 2017 after a royalty payment dispute.
WIBW
KCSL ready to serve up another year of Red Stocking Breakfasts
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A morning of fun, food and VIP servers is back on the menu. Kansas Children’s Service League has its annual Red Stocking Breakfast events the next two Saturdays: Dec. 3 at Bruff’s in Emporia, and Dec. 10 at The Pennant in Topeka. KCSL CEO...
WIBW
Season of giving through Washburn Tech’s Toy Build
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Christmas is right around the corner, and students at Washburn Tech put their building skills to use to give back to the community. Washburn Tech held its ninth annual Toys for Tots toy build event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. Toy builders converted the Auto Refinishing & Collision Lab into Santa’s Workshop. John Lemon, a Washburn Tech instructor, said this event is special to him.
Silver Lake tree lighting on for Sat. Dec 3
SILVER LAKE (KSNT) – The City of Silver Lake will hold its Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event is being held near the Silver Lake Police Station at 100 Beaubein Street. Festivities begin as early as 2:30 p.m. with food trucks, according to the city clerk. Then from 3 p.m. to […]
WIBW
Topeka church has sweet way to shop for the holidays, support their missions
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A historic Topeka church invites you to indulge your sweet tooth - and support their efforts to help others. Nancy Taylor and Dee Ellis with St. John’s Lutheran Church visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about their annual cookie walk and bizarre, and show off some of the items you’ll find. Proceeds from the sale support the church’s various mission and service projects.
WIBW
Topeka Rescue Mission continues tradition of giving back
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -As Christmas closes in it’s always important to give back. That’s exactly what the Topeka Rescue mission did today. They finished up some last minute shopping for their families adopted through the United Way’s Christmas Bureau. These gifts may be all many of them get for Christmas.
WIBW
Good Kids... Manhattan Kansas Ballerina
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan Kansas native Mikaela Cameron is turning heads in the world of ballet, at the age of 12! Cameron recently won a prestigious ballet competition in Paris France, and she stars as Clara in a production of ‘The Nutcracker’ debuting in Chicago.
WIBW
Crews respond to garage fire in central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews extinguished a garage fire Thursday morning in central Topeka. The blaze was reported around 10 a.m. Thursday in the east alley of the 1600 block of S.W. Clay. The location was just south of Central Park. The garage was in flames and was producing a...
WIBW
2 Topeka couples on cruise cut short by rogue wave that killed passenger
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka couples were among those on a cruise cut short first by an accident, then by a rogue wave that took a passenger’s life. Pam and Tom Trusdale planned the trip of a lifetime to Antarctica. “We were going to get to do a...
WIBW
Thursday evening fire causes substantial damage to East Topeka residence
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An east-side apartment house sustained substantial damage in a Thursday evening fire. The blaze was reported at 5:44 p.m. Thursday at a two-story home at 833 S.E. Chestnut. The location was just northeast of S.E. 10th Avenue and Branner. The first floor appeared to have sustained...
WIBW
North Topeka auto supply store robbed at gunpoint Thursday night
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Topeka auto supply store was held up at gunpoint Thursday night, authorities said. Officers from the Topeka Police Department responded around 7:45 p.m. Thursday to the AutoZone store at 1735 N.W. Topeka Blvd. after receiving a report of an armed robbery. Authorities said that...
WIBW
Families of crime victims remember loved ones
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Families who have lost a loved one to crime pause to remember loved ones who will not be at the dinner table this holiday season. On Thursday, December 1, Washburn University hosted a reception to remember the victims of violent crime because the holiday season can be challenging for families who have lost a friend or family member. The reception was put together by the Kansas Organization for Victim Assistance and the Kansas Attorney General’s office.
WIBW
Topeka Rescue Mission hunts for volunteers as Christmas nears
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Rescue Mission is on the hunt for volunteers to help spread holiday cheer as Christmas nears. With Christmas less than a month away, the Topeka Rescue Mission says it has adopted more than 270 households from the United Way Christmas Bureau and will provide gifts and food as it takes care of its own guests and unsheltered neighbors.
touropia.com
16 Best Things to Do in Topeka, KS
The capital city of Kansas, Topeka served as a gateway west for pioneers traveling on the Oregon Trail in the 1800s. It is perhaps most famous for being home to the US Supreme Court’s pivotal decision to abolish racial segregation in schools. Today, Topeka is a city teeming full of history, as well as an array of diverse attractions, museums, and unbeatable natural beauty.
