MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - What better way to kick off the holiday season than with the 21st annual Spirit of the Holidays parade along Poyntz Ave. in downtown Manhattan. Many from around the city came to watch numerous vehicles and people march downtown. Included were Manhattan high school band, emergency responders, and even the 13 news crew. Mayor, Linda Morse, said this is a celebratory event as it kicks off the holiday season.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 HOUR AGO