Distaste for Walker provides tailwind for Warnock in Georgia
MORROW, Ga. (AP) — It might go without saying that Democrats generally vote against Republicans. But in Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff, it can hardly be overstated how much Democratic voters — and others — are driven by not wanting Republican challenger Herschel Walker to be their U.S. senator.
House OKs bill meant to help owners keep guns in emergencies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio House lawmakers have advanced a proposal meant to ensure that gun owners' lawfully held firearms and ammunition aren't seized by the government during natural disasters, public health crises or other declared emergencies. The bill that cleared the Republican-led House on Thursday also would deem...
Saturday Salutes
Editor’s note: The Saturday Salutes feature runs each week to mark the positive efforts of West Virginians. — The 80 Ford automobile dealers from West Virginia, Western Pennsylvania, Maryland and parts of Ohio who grouped together via the Neighborhood Ford Store to recently donate hundreds of Worry-Free teddy bears to WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital patients.
Napoleon Crane
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WV News) — A man wanted in a Louisiana homicide was shot dead by State Pol…
COVID report
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia topped 1,000 active COVID cases for the first ti…
West Virginia tops 1,000 active COVID cases for first time in a month
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia topped 1,000 active COVID cases for the first time in a month Friday. The state had 1,044 active cases. The last time West Virginia had over 1,000 cases was Nov. 4, when the DHHR reported a total of 1,111. West Virginia has been over 1,000 active cases just three times since mid-October.
Endangered listing for Nevada toad in geothermal power fight
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A tiny Nevada toad at the center of a legal battle over a geothermal power project has officially been declared an endangered species after U.S. wildlife officials temporarily listed it on a rarely-used emergency basis last spring. “This ruling makes final the listing of the...
Hopemont was West Virginia's first tuberculosis sanitarium
TERRA ALTA — In 1911, the Legislature passed an act to establish a tuberculosis sanatorium after repeated lobbying efforts by the Anti-Tuberculosis League of West Virginia. The farm the sanitarium was to be built on was owned by W.T. White of Terra Alta, and on Nov. 11, 1911, he conveyed it to the state, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
West Virginia DNR announces start of December deer & bear hunting season
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Hunters will have several opportunities to target deer and bear in December with the next segments of West Virginia’s antlerless deer and bear firearms seasons set to open early in the month. The next segment of West Virginia’s antlerless deer firearms season...
Groups say West Virginia PSC should not order Mon Power to buy Pleasants plant
West Virginia Citizen Action Group, Solar United Neighbors and Energy Efficient West Virginia say Mon Power should not be ordered to purchase the Pleasants Power Station. The 43-year-old coal-fired plant in Pleasants County is scheduled to shut down next year. Owner Energy Harbor, though, is looking for a buyer.
Diversified Energy donates 500 turkeys to Mountaineer Food Bank
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Diversified Energy Co., an independent energy company with operations throughout West Virginia, has donated 500 turkeys to Mountaineer Food Bank to help fight hunger this holiday season. “West Virginians help West Virginians,” said Rusty Hutson, Jr., CEO of Diversified Energy Company and a Harrison...
