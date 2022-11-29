ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WVNews

Distaste for Walker provides tailwind for Warnock in Georgia

MORROW, Ga. (AP) — It might go without saying that Democrats generally vote against Republicans. But in Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff, it can hardly be overstated how much Democratic voters — and others — are driven by not wanting Republican challenger Herschel Walker to be their U.S. senator.
GEORGIA STATE
WVNews

House OKs bill meant to help owners keep guns in emergencies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio House lawmakers have advanced a proposal meant to ensure that gun owners' lawfully held firearms and ammunition aren't seized by the government during natural disasters, public health crises or other declared emergencies. The bill that cleared the Republican-led House on Thursday also would deem...
OHIO STATE
WVNews

Saturday Salutes

Editor’s note: The Saturday Salutes feature runs each week to mark the positive efforts of West Virginians. — The 80 Ford automobile dealers from West Virginia, Western Pennsylvania, Maryland and parts of Ohio who grouped together via the Neighborhood Ford Store to recently donate hundreds of Worry-Free teddy bears to WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital patients.
MARYLAND STATE
WVNews

Napoleon Crane

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WV News) — A man wanted in a Louisiana homicide was shot dead by State Pol…
LOUISIANA STATE
WVNews

COVID report

WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

West Virginia tops 1,000 active COVID cases for first time in a month

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia topped 1,000 active COVID cases for the first time in a month Friday. The state had 1,044 active cases. The last time West Virginia had over 1,000 cases was Nov. 4, when the DHHR reported a total of 1,111. West Virginia has been over 1,000 active cases just three times since mid-October.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Endangered listing for Nevada toad in geothermal power fight

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A tiny Nevada toad at the center of a legal battle over a geothermal power project has officially been declared an endangered species after U.S. wildlife officials temporarily listed it on a rarely-used emergency basis last spring. “This ruling makes final the listing of the...
NEVADA STATE
WVNews

Hopemont was West Virginia's first tuberculosis sanitarium

TERRA ALTA — In 1911, the Legislature passed an act to establish a tuberculosis sanatorium after repeated lobbying efforts by the Anti-Tuberculosis League of West Virginia. The farm the sanitarium was to be built on was owned by W.T. White of Terra Alta, and on Nov. 11, 1911, he conveyed it to the state, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
HOPEMONT, WV
WVNews

Diversified Energy donates 500 turkeys to Mountaineer Food Bank

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Diversified Energy Co., an independent energy company with operations throughout West Virginia, has donated 500 turkeys to Mountaineer Food Bank to help fight hunger this holiday season. “West Virginians help West Virginians,” said Rusty Hutson, Jr., CEO of Diversified Energy Company and a Harrison...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

