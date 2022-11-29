so wait...he can pull the #1 player to a hbcu over power 5 schools..but he wouldnt be able to pull them to a power 5???..people really underestimate what Prime means to parents and young Black men..
Leave your people if you want, that's exactly what they want you to do you are giving black young men a positive voice. one losing season, an you will be FIRED then you will have to come back to your people, meanwhile they get to say I told you so, an silence you that's what they want.
What would Eddie Robinson do? That’s what Coach Prime should do……….. Coach Prime has the ability to bring top notch players into the entire HBCU system………
