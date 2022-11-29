Read full article on original website
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Tom Brady reveals who his number 1 cheerleader is
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may have divorced, but he still has the support of his children. The Bucccanners quarterback has been opening up on the Let’s Go podcast, and on Monday’s episode, he called their 9-year-old daughter Vivian his “number 1” cheerleader. ...
Andy Reid Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Son's Name
On Monday, Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany welcomed their second child into the world. The star quarterback of the Chiefs shared a photo on Twitter. The happy couple's son is named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed on Wednesday that he's a big fan...
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Jets, Zach Wilson headed for divorce, NFL insider says | ‘You think he wants to be there?’
The opinions on Zach Wilson just keep coming. People have had a lot to say about the Jets quarterback especially since his disappointing performance Week 11 headlined New York’s 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Wilson connected on just 9 of 22 passes for 77 yards and was sacked four times, good for a QB rating of just 50.8. What’s more, is the 23-year-old refused to take responsibility for his poor performance in the post-game press conference.
WATCH: Tom Brady’s Daughter Makes Heartwarming Appearance in New Video
Kicking off a Fall Sunday with some cuteness, Tom Brady’s daughter Vivi made a heartwarming appearance on her father’s latest Instagram post. While promoting the new Gummyknit from his brand, Tom Brady’s daughter asked a pretty important question. What is that? “Vivi, it’s my favorite new fabric that we developed at Brady,” the NFL legend stated. “Super cozy and ultra stretchy. We refer to it as the MVP around here of loungewear. It’s available now.”
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Son Of Legendary NFL Star Ray Lewis Is Transferring
Rahsaan Lewis, the son of NFL legend Ray Lewis, has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. This will be Lewis' third transfer of his collegiate career. Lewis began his college football career as a cornerback for UCF before transferring to Lane Kiffin's FAU program after just one season. When Kiffin left for Ole Miss, Lewis made his way over to Lexington. He practiced with the team in 2020 and joined the roster as a junior walk-on in 2021.
NFL Quarterback Rumored To Have Lost The Locker Room
An NFL starting quarterback is rumored to have lost at least part of the locker room. According to the NFL Network, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has lost some of his teammates. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Wilson had lost at least some of his teammates, who...
Former NFL Quarterback Reportedly Offered Head Coaching Job
Former NFL quarterback G.J. Kinne has a chance to take the next step in his coaching career. According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Texas State has offered Kinne its head coaching job. Kinne, 34, is currently in his first year as the head coach of Incarnate Word's football program....
Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Camille Kostek Posted An Anniversary IG & Fans Want A Proposal
While everyone on Twitter is debating whether NFL's Rob Gronkowski is a better Tight End than Travis Kelce, fans are debating why Gronk hasn't put a ring on his girlfriend, Camille Kostek's finger. They celebrated nine years together and Kostek shared her excitement on her Instagram page for the public...
Tom Brady Posts Pic of His Son at Bucs Practice, Internet Thinks They Look Identical
We might be having another Brady in the NFL within the next eight years or so. Tom Brady’s son John “Jack” is a high school QB. At 15 years old, he is long and lean and has the greatest quarterback to ever play the game as a dad. That’s going to get him some looks at least at the college level.
Tom Brady: Exploring His Options Beyond This Season
When exploring Tom Brady's many options beyond this season, it's hard to envision him pursuing anything other than one of these three scenarios.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Deion Sanders Is Rumored To Be Down To 2 Job Offers
Deion Sanders is reportedly close to taking a new college head coaching job. According to CBS Sports' Su'a Cravens, Sanders will leave Jackson State for either Colorado or Cincinnati. The former USC safety said it's "95 percent a done deal" that he goes to Boulder to coach the Buffaloes. Kevin...
Patrick Mahomes Greeted By Daughter Sterling, 19 Months, on Field Ahead of Sunday Game
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will add a baby boy to the family in early 2023, joining daughter Sterling Skye Brittany Mahomes continues to crush maternity fashion, even as the temperatures drop. On Sunday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared scenes from her day at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where she was rooting on husband Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling Skye, 19 months, as his team took on the Jacksonville Jaguars. In an Instagram carousel, Sterling can be seen posing with her mom in the tunnel leading up...
NASCAR World Reacts To The Kevin Harvick Update
NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick is unsure about his racing future. Harvick, 46, is the oldest active full-time Cup Series driver. 2023 will be his 23rd season as a full-time driver, but that streak could be ending in 2024. Harvick was asked about his 2024 plans on Thursday:. "I think right...
