ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
HOLAUSA

Tom Brady reveals who his number 1 cheerleader is

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may have divorced, but he still has the support of his children. The Bucccanners quarterback has been opening up on the Let’s Go podcast, and on Monday’s episode, he called their 9-year-old daughter Vivian his “number 1” cheerleader. ...
The Spun

Andy Reid Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Son's Name

On Monday, Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany welcomed their second child into the world. The star quarterback of the Chiefs shared a photo on Twitter. The happy couple's son is named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed on Wednesday that he's a big fan...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NJ.com

Jets, Zach Wilson headed for divorce, NFL insider says | ‘You think he wants to be there?’

The opinions on Zach Wilson just keep coming. People have had a lot to say about the Jets quarterback especially since his disappointing performance Week 11 headlined New York’s 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Wilson connected on just 9 of 22 passes for 77 yards and was sacked four times, good for a QB rating of just 50.8. What’s more, is the 23-year-old refused to take responsibility for his poor performance in the post-game press conference.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Tom Brady’s Daughter Makes Heartwarming Appearance in New Video

Kicking off a Fall Sunday with some cuteness, Tom Brady’s daughter Vivi made a heartwarming appearance on her father’s latest Instagram post. While promoting the new Gummyknit from his brand, Tom Brady’s daughter asked a pretty important question. What is that? “Vivi, it’s my favorite new fabric that we developed at Brady,” the NFL legend stated. “Super cozy and ultra stretchy. We refer to it as the MVP around here of loungewear. It’s available now.”
The Spun

Son Of Legendary NFL Star Ray Lewis Is Transferring

Rahsaan Lewis, the son of NFL legend Ray Lewis, has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. This will be Lewis' third transfer of his collegiate career. Lewis began his college football career as a cornerback for UCF before transferring to Lane Kiffin's FAU program after just one season. When Kiffin left for Ole Miss, Lewis made his way over to Lexington. He practiced with the team in 2020 and joined the roster as a junior walk-on in 2021.
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Rumored To Have Lost The Locker Room

An NFL starting quarterback is rumored to have lost at least part of the locker room. According to the NFL Network, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has lost some of his teammates. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Wilson had lost at least some of his teammates, who...
DENVER, CO
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
The Spun

Deion Sanders Is Rumored To Be Down To 2 Job Offers

Deion Sanders is reportedly close to taking a new college head coaching job. According to CBS Sports' Su'a Cravens, Sanders will leave Jackson State for either Colorado or Cincinnati. The former USC safety said it's "95 percent a done deal" that he goes to Boulder to coach the Buffaloes. Kevin...
CINCINNATI, OH
People

Patrick Mahomes Greeted By Daughter Sterling, 19 Months, on Field Ahead of Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will add a baby boy to the family in early 2023, joining daughter Sterling Skye Brittany Mahomes continues to crush maternity fashion, even as the temperatures drop. On Sunday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared scenes from her day at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where she was rooting on husband Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling Skye, 19 months, as his team took on the Jacksonville Jaguars. In an Instagram carousel, Sterling can be seen posing with her mom in the tunnel leading up...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Kevin Harvick Update

NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick is unsure about his racing future. Harvick, 46, is the oldest active full-time Cup Series driver. 2023 will be his 23rd season as a full-time driver, but that streak could be ending in 2024. Harvick was asked about his 2024 plans on Thursday:. "I think right...
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
671K+
Followers
85K+
Post
388M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy