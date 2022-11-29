Read full article on original website
Son Of Legendary NFL Star Ray Lewis Is Transferring
Rahsaan Lewis, the son of NFL legend Ray Lewis, has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. This will be Lewis' third transfer of his collegiate career. Lewis began his college football career as a cornerback for UCF before transferring to Lane Kiffin's FAU program after just one season. When Kiffin left for Ole Miss, Lewis made his way over to Lexington. He practiced with the team in 2020 and joined the roster as a junior walk-on in 2021.
Details Emerge From Odell Beckham Jr's Visit With Giants
Odell Beckham Jr. has made a notable stop on his free-agent tour. On Thursday night, the star wide receiver had dinner with Giants head coach Brian Daboll and other members of the New York staff. "We had dinner with him last night," Daboll said during a press conference on Friday....
Look: Odell Beckham's New Airplane Photo Is Going Viral
Just last week, free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr ran into some trouble on an airplane. OBJ removed from a flight at Miami International Airport. The police said he was "in and out of consciousness" and allegedly wouldn't put his seatbelt on. Fast forward to a few days later...
Christian McCaffrey Sends Clear Message About His Status This Weekend
Christian McCaffrey hasn't missed a game this season despite being traded in the middle of the season. But after sustaining a knee injury in Week 12 against the New Orleans Saints, will he be fit to play in Week 13?. Judging by McCaffrey's own words, it looks like he will...
Look: Kirk Cousins Hints Big Appearance Move Is Coming
Kirk Cousins recently joked about getting a custom grill like his teammate Justin Jefferson. But as it turns out, the Vikings quarterback wasn't joking. The veteran signal caller has some custom mouth-bling "in the works." "My agent has gotten probably six emails from dentists," Cousins said, per team insider Andrew...
Sports World Reacts To Don Lemon's Controversial Admission
Don Lemon had an interesting debate with CNN colleague Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow on Thursday. The trio were discussing the USWNT and USMNT's pay agreement, which enables the women to take home more pay for the men reaching the knockout round at the World Cup than they did for their own last two World Cup titles combined.
Sports World Reacts To Kate Middleton's Surprise Appearance
Kate Middelton and Prince William are courtside in Boston for Wednesday night's NBA matchup between the Heat and Celtics. The Prince and Princess of Wales are in the northeastern United States for a three-day visit for William's Earshot Prize Award ceremony on Friday. The royal couple sat with with former...
Coach Leaves Team Immediately Following World Cup Elimination
Mexico's Tata Martino didn't waste any time leaving the pitch following his team's elimination from the World Cup on Wednesday. Mexico was able to capture a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in their final group stage match, however, it wasn't enough to reach the knockout round due to Poland's goal differential.
NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham's Final 2 Teams
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller seems to have some insider information when it comes to Odell Beckham Jr's free agency. Beckham, who has yet to play this season since he's coming off a torn ACL, reportedly scheduled visits with the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, and Dallas Cowboys a few days ago.
Football World Is Surprised By Gus Johnson's Heisman Pick
Fox Sports broadcaster Gus Johnson recently revealed a controversial pick for this year's Heisman Trophy. During a recent interview with Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit, Johnson said Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy should be in the conversation to win the coveted award. "I think this weekend, Joel and I are gonna...
Look: Olivia Dunne Is Ready For The Gymnastics Season
The LSU gymnastics season doesn't kick off for another month, but star gymnast Olivia Dunne is ready to go. She and the rest of the LSU gymnasts are gearing up for an exhibition that will take place in just over a week. On Thursday night, Dunne posted a photo of her in the gym.
NFL Star Says Free Agency Decision Could Hinge On Playing Surface
With just one year remaining on Nick Bosa's contract with the 49ers, it's not too early to discuss his future in the league. When the time comes for Bosa to receive a new deal, he'll most likely become one of the highest-paid defensive players in NFL history. During an interview...
NFL World Reacts To Viral Wisdom Tooth Girl, Joe Burrow Video
There have been plenty of viral videos of people under the influence of sleep gas after getting wisdom tooth surgery. But none of them tied in to Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow - until today. A video going viral shows a woman right after wisdom tooth surgery crying in...
Photos: Meet The World Cup Fan Who Is Going Viral
A fan at the 2022 Men's World Cup in Qatar sparked quite the reaction on social media. The 2022 Men's World Cup fan, who is believed to be dating a Wales player, went viral in the stands. Meet Nicole Hagan, a prominent model with a big social media following. Hagan...
College GameDay Personality Is Leaving ESPN For FOX
FOX Sports is reportedly set to poach a member of ESPN's College GameDay crew. According to Awful Announcing, production coordinator and betting analyst Chris "The Bear" Fallica will be leaving GameDay and joining FOX. At his new network, Fallica will join the Big Noon Kickoff show, per Awful Announcing's Ben...
Brittany Mahomes Has 1-Word Reaction To Controversial World Cup Goal
During Thursday's match between Japan and Spain, Ao Tanaka scored a goal in the 51st minute to give his squad the lead. Many people thought the goal shouldn't have counted though. Before Tanaka scored the goal, Kaoru Mitoma kept the ball in play with a heroic slide near the left...
Drew Brees Addresses Viral Lightning Strike Video
There was concern this Friday morning that Drew Brees was struck by lightning while filming a promotional video for PointsBet. Thankfully, the future Hall of Famer is just fine. Brees confirmed on social media that it was all a stunt by PointsBet. "The lightning must’ve thought I was wearing a...
U.S. Coach Offers New Update On Christian Pulisic
Every fan of the United States men's national team held their breath when Christian Pulisic went down with an injury on Tuesday against Iran. Fortunately, the attacking midfielder dodged a major injury. It has been confirmed that Pulisic is dealing with a pelvic contusion. He suffered the injury when he...
Former College Football Star Auditioning For WWE
Former Arizona linebacker Scooby Wright is ready to give wrestling a shot. It was reported this week that Wright was invited to attend WWE tryouts at IMG Academy in Florida. This is apparently part of the company's new recruitment strategy. Wright was one of 17 former college football players in...
Former Steelers Teammate Praying For Antonio Brown Amid Concerning Reports
Antonio Brown is again in legal trouble after police issued an arrest warrant following an alleged domestic dispute. The warrant stems from an incident involving the mother of his children in Tampa. Per FOX 13, a verbal argument became physical after he threw a shoe at the woman. Police have...
