Deshaun Watson is three days away from making his debut for the Cleveland Browns - and it will come against the team that traded him: The Houston Texans. Speaking to the media this week, Watson said that he's excited to play in front of both Browns fans and Texans fans on Sunday. He pointed out that he still has a home in Houston and respects the city, the owners and the people who drafted him.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO