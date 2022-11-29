ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jon Dickerson
2d ago

I never really got the whole story on what happened other than he was trying to get handies while he was getting massages... that seems like a pretty common thing in the NFL. regardless if he settled in court, served the suspension... Don't you think maybe you should try to move on with your life too rather than show up at a football game for a guy you allegedly assaulted you?

theodore washington
2d ago

The ex president had way more women to come out against him and we all heard what he was caught saying on tape but a lot of you didn't believe the women even though you heard him admit it on tape afraid of Trump but want Deshawn crucified.

Harold Baker
2d ago

If you were to be accused of what he did you would of been arrested and put in jail just because he’s rich and can play a game he gets treated differently

The Spun

Browns Make Interesting Change Regarding Deshaun Watson

Coming into Wednesday, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was expected to speak to the media ahead of his first game back from an 11-game suspension. But now, according to ESPN's Jake Trotter, that has changed. Per Trotter: "Deshaun Watson now NOT expected to speak today." Noting, "The Browns QB hasn’t spoken...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Antonio Brown's House Is Going Viral

ABC News announced Thursday afternoon that Tampa Police have been trying to get Antonio Brown out of his house. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Moments ago, Aaron Mesmer of FOX 13 provided an update on this troubling situation. The Tampa Police have left Brown's residence without him.
TAMPA, FL
msn.com

Herschel Walker hit with horrible new evidence

Former Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker is currently battling incumbent Raphael Warnock in a run-off election for Georgia’s senate seat following the nation’s most combative election of the 2022 midterms. Walker has gotten himself into some hot water after he received a $1,500 tax credit on a home outside Dallas, Texas, intended only for primary residences, leading to questions about whether he lied about his residency to get on the Georgia ballot. And new evidence suggests that might be the case.
GEORGIA STATE
9NEWS

Broncos sign Lamar Jackson to practice squad ahead of Ravens game

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Cornerback Lamar Jackson has been signed to the practice squad of the Denver Broncos. To make room for Jackson, the Broncos released wide receiver Kaden Davis and running back Tyreik McAllister from the practice squad on Tuesday. A third-year cornerback from from the University of Nebraska,...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Makes His Opinion On Houston Very Clear

Deshaun Watson is three days away from making his debut for the Cleveland Browns - and it will come against the team that traded him: The Houston Texans. Speaking to the media this week, Watson said that he's excited to play in front of both Browns fans and Texans fans on Sunday. He pointed out that he still has a home in Houston and respects the city, the owners and the people who drafted him.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Rumored To Have Lost The Locker Room

An NFL starting quarterback is rumored to have lost at least part of the locker room. According to the NFL Network, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has lost some of his teammates. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Wilson had lost at least some of his teammates, who...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Christian McCaffrey Update

Earlier this week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is dealing with "irritation" in his knee. As a result, fans around the league are worried about his outlook for Week 13. McCaffrey's status for this Sunday has not yet been decided. The latest update,...
The Spun

Andy Reid Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Son's Name

On Monday, Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany welcomed their second child into the world. The star quarterback of the Chiefs shared a photo on Twitter. The happy couple's son is named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed on Wednesday that he's a big fan...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Football World Is Saddened By ESPN's Bowl Game Decision

Pour one out for the Frisco Football Classic, which will not be played in 2022. The bowl game, which was created last year in order to accommodate an extra bowl eligible team, is not needed this year, as not enough programs reached bowl eligibility. "There is some sad bowl news...
FRISCO, TX
NBC Sports

Report: Deion Sanders tells recruits he’ll pick a school by Saturday

Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders officially has become a big-time college football coach. Big-time college football coaches treat lower-level jobs as stepping stones to something bigger and better. Deion seems to be on the bring of taking a bigger and better job. Via Kevin O’Donnell of Fox 13 in...
JACKSON, MS
