AFP

Australian MPs delegation to visit Taiwan

A group of Australian MPs will leave Sunday for a five-day visit to Taiwan, a spokesman for one of the politicians said Saturday, risking China's ire just as Beijing-Canberra relations appeared to be thawing. Details of the visit were confirmed to AFP by a spokesman for Scott Buchholz, a conservative MP who is in the delegation.

