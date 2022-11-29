ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

World Cup 2022 scores, updates: Christian Pulisic lifts U.S. to Round of 16 as England tops Group B

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RsN0J_0jRXsbGv00

The U.S. had to sweat out a gritty effort from Iran, but in the end, it's moving on to the Round of 16 after a 1-0 win.

Christian Pulisic scored in the 38th minute to put the U.S. ahead but paid for his efforts as he crashed into Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand and laid on the ground for several minutes afterward. He would eventually return to the match but was subbed off at the half. Iran was the aggressor late and had several opportunities to equalize while the Americans sat on their lead. But in the end, Pulisic's effort on goal was enough to win it.

In the other match, England left no doubt as to who would top Group B with another dominant 3-0 win over Wales. The English will now face Senegal in the Round of 16 while the U.S. plays Netherlands on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Cameroon beats Brazil 1-0 in final group game at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — Vincent Aboubakar scored with a header two minutes into stoppage time in Cameroon's 1-0 win over Brazil at the World Cup on Friday, a result that still allowed the five-time champions to win the group and eliminated the Africans. Aboubakar was then sent...
WGAU

World Cup scores, updates: United States vs. Netherlands

The first knockout-round games are upon us. The United States looks to keep its 2022 World Cup run going against the Netherlands on Saturday. The USMNT enters the game as a significant underdog despite giving up just one goal over three games so far. Netherlands vs. United States. The Netherlands...
WGAU

Switzerland beat Serbia 3-2 to reach last 16 of World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Switzerland advanced to the last 16 of the World Cup for the third tournament in a row after a 3-2 win over Serbia on Friday. Remo Freuler scored the winning goal just after halftime as the Swiss secured second place in Group G. They will next face Portugal on Tuesday at Lusail Stadium.
WGAU

World Cup 2022: Netherlands faces flu outbreak ahead of last 16 U.S. match

U.S. and the Netherlands both shared potentially pivotal news on the eve of their Saturday last 16 World Cup match. Several members of the Netherlands team are battling flu symptoms, manager Louis Van Gaal told NOS on Friday. "I gave them a day of rest," Van Gaal added. "With this...
WGAU

Uruguay beats Ghana 2-0 at World Cup, both teams eliminated

AL WAKRAH, Qatar — (AP) — Luis Suarez couldn't watch as his Uruguay team slid toward a painful World Cup exit. He put his hands in front of his eyes, then pulled his shirt over his head. When his face emerged again, there were tears. The Uruguay captain...
WGAU

EXPLAINER: Why Japan's World Cup goal was judged valid

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The most controversial goal of the World Cup so far was scored by Japan, and it eliminated Germany. The Japanese came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 on Thursday and advance to the round of 16 on a goal that many felt went out of play before the ball went into the net. The victory also meant that four-time champion Germany, playing at the same time, was knocked out of the competition in Qatar.
WGAU

Germany out of World Cup despite 4-2 win over Costa Rica

AL KHOR, Qatar — (AP) — Back-to-back early exits at the World Cup have Germany coach Hansi Flick wanting to go back to basics. The four-time champions were again eliminated from the group stage, four years after their embarrassing display as defending champions in Russia. Something has to...
WGAU

Crunch time: The baguette gets UN world heritage status

PARIS — (AP) — The humble baguette — the crunchy ambassador for French baking around the world — is being added to the U.N.’s list of intangible cultural heritage as a cherished tradition to be preserved by humanity. UNESCO experts gathering in Morocco this week...
WGAU

Serbia names pro-Russian politician new spy chief

BELGRADE, Serbia — (AP) — Serbia’s government on Thursday named a staunchly pro-Russian politician as the Balkan state's new spy chief. Aleksandar Vulin, who served as Serbia’s interior minister in the previous government and held the defense ministry portfolio prior to that is taking over as the director of BIA, Serbia’s intelligence agency, the government said in a statement.
WGAU

Germany, Norway urge NATO to protect undersea infrastructure

BERLIN — (AP) — NATO's secretary-general on Thursday welcomed a recommendation by Germany and Norway for the military alliance to set up a center tasked with protecting undersea infrastructure such as gas pipelines and telecommunication cables. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said after talks with his his Norwegian counterpart...
WGAU

US Embassy is latest site in Spain to get suspicious package

MADRID — (AP) — Police in Spain detonated a suspicious envelope discovered at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Spanish officials said Thursday, a day after a similar package sent to the Ukrainian Embassy ignited upon opening and injured an employee. “We can confirm a suspicious package was received...
WGAU

G-7 joins EU on $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Group of Seven nations and Australia joined the European Union on Friday in adopting a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil, a key step as Western sanctions aim to reorder the global oil market to prevent price spikes and starve President Vladimir Putin of funding for his war in Ukraine.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy