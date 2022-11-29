Franklinton’s Lady Demons Soccer defeated International High School of New Orleans 6-0 on Tuesday night and was defeated by Covington, 6-1 on Monday. Against International on the road, the Lady Demons were led in scoring by Madysen Varnado with two goals, Mercedes Lopez with two goals, as well as Kaylee Ard and Morgan Varnado who added one goal each.

FRANKLINTON, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO