ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bogalusadailynews.com

Bowling Green wins against Amite School Center

Bowling Green School was victorious over Amite School Center, 55-32, in a road game that was held on Monday. Twelve players posted points for Bowling Green led by Dray Killingsworth and Hunter Thomas, who both had nine. Killingsworth pulled down six rebounds, dished out two assists and made a steal. Thomas grabbed six rebounds, had an assist, two blocks and a steal.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bogalusadailynews.com

Lady Demons win against International High School, defeated by Covington to start season

Franklinton’s Lady Demons Soccer defeated International High School of New Orleans 6-0 on Tuesday night and was defeated by Covington, 6-1 on Monday. Against International on the road, the Lady Demons were led in scoring by Madysen Varnado with two goals, Mercedes Lopez with two goals, as well as Kaylee Ard and Morgan Varnado who added one goal each.
FRANKLINTON, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

STANLEY

“The Lord is my light and my salvation whom shall I fear? The Lord is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?”. Mr. Henry Stanley was born Nov. 15, 1967 to the union of the late Mr. Alvin Bickham Sr. and Ora Dee Pigott Bickham. He departed this life on Nov. 27, 2022 at Tulane Medical Center.
FRANKLINTON, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Franklinton Man Pleads Guilty as Charged to Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer with a Motor Vehicle, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things and Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that on Nov. 17, 2022, Zarius J. Brown, age 35, from Franklinton, La. pleaded guilty as charged before Judge Raymond Childress, to aggravated assault on a peace officer with a motor vehicle, illegal possession of stolen things and aggravated criminal damage to property. He was sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison, without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
FRANKLINTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy