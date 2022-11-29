COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Its hard to believe that Christmas is right around the corner and in accordance of the season of giving, an organization founded by South Carolina native Shar Moore, will be hosting a toy drive and Christmas party in the Hyatt Park Community. Moore resides in North Carolina and founds her organization in Florida, she hopes to help communities in all three states especially in her home town.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO