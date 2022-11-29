Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Aiken crews battle tractor-trailer fire at Walmart on Whiskey Road
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a tractor-trailer fire at Walmart on Whiskey Road. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 7:57 p.m. on Thursday. No injuries were reported, officials say.
WIS-TV
Pedestrian killed in Lexington County collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a Lexington County fatal collision. Trooper Gary Miller reports the collision happened around 6:17 p.m. at Platt Springs Road near Highland Drive, 3 miles south of Springdale. According to officials, a vehicle was traveling east...
New Greene Street bridge opening, eliminating two railroad crossings
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the new Greene Street bridge over the railroad tracks near the Colonial Life Arena will open for pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles. The opening of the new bridge will allow the railroad to close two existing crossings, that many University of South Carolina students say delays their daily commute.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Rosewood Merchants Tree Lighting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Greater Rosewood Merchant’s Association will be hosting its annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at Rosewood Community Church. You and your family can enjoy both the tree lighting ceremony and caroling on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will also be...
WIS-TV
WIS First Alert Weather: Dec. 2, 2022
The stock of items will also be based on community need. At its grand opening, items for purchase included breads, cheeses, jams and fresh produce. Holiday fun is coming back for another season at the SC State Museum. WIS’ Judi Gatson is emceeing and pushing the button Thursday, Dec. 1, to light up the planetarium dome.
abccolumbia.com
Firefighters respond to house fire on Conveyor Street
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A fire tore through a home on the 5900 block of Conveyor Street says the Columbia-Richland Fire Department. Two people safely escaped from the home, but one pet did not make it. Firefighters responded to the home before 2 p.m. and were met with a heavy...
CSX closing rail crossing in Richland County for repairs
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Southern Commercial Development, the traffic control division for CSX, has announced the rail company will be closing a rail crossing on Atlas Road in order to make repairs. The crossing on Atlas Road between Veterans Road and Atlas Court will be closed at 7 a.m. Wednesday,...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Shamrock Toy Drive and Holiday Party
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Its hard to believe that Christmas is right around the corner and in accordance of the season of giving, an organization founded by South Carolina native Shar Moore, will be hosting a toy drive and Christmas party in the Hyatt Park Community. Moore resides in North Carolina and founds her organization in Florida, she hopes to help communities in all three states especially in her home town.
WIS-TV
Troopers investigating Richland County fatal collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Richland County fatal collision. Officials said the collision happened around 10:30 p.m. on Hardscrabble road near Clemson Road. A 2016 Honda Accord was traveling south on Hardscrabble Road when the Honda rear-ended a moped travelling in the same...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies man found in Orangeburg County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Orangeburg County Coroner has identified the man found on Estate Court. Officials said Ricke Irick, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, December 1. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it....
abccolumbia.com
68th Annual Carolina Carillon Parade kicks off Dec. 3, temporary street closures
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The 68th Annual Carolina Carillon Parade will kick off on Saturday, December 3 at 9:45 a.m. leading to several street closures. The parade will assemble on Sumter St. between Laurel St. and Elmwood Ave. and is set to begin from Sumter and Laurel Street, says Columbia Police Department.
abccolumbia.com
Fort Jackson announces temporary gate 2 closure
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Fort Jackson announced Gate 2 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 29-30. The closure is to conduct active vehicle barrier maintenance, say officials. To access Fort Jackson during this time, individuals can enter through Gate 4 on Boyden Arbor Road. The...
WIS-TV
Animal services hosting ‘Home for the Holidays’ in Lexington County
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Animal Services said it is hosting its ‘Home for the Holidays’ event. Starting Dec. 5 the event will run until Thursday, Dec. 22. During the adoption event dogs in the shelter at 321 Ball Park Rd for longer than 30 days will be free to adopt and all other dogs will have a $20 adoption fee.
WIS-TV
Sumter deputies searching for man possibly with dementia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an elderly man who may have dementia. Officials said deputies are searching for 80-year-old Henry Dubose. Dubose was last seen during the early morning of Friday, December 2. Dubose’s vehicle was found in the Milford Plantation area,...
WIS-TV
Sumter man arrested in connection with multiple vehicle break-ins
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department reports a man is back in custody after being arrested in connection with multiple vehicle break-ins. Officials said 23-year-old Noah Hamilton Fenters, was arrested after officers linked him to additional vehicle break-ins in late November. Fenters was previously out on bond from...
Police have more "eyes" on busy intersections, business districts
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you noticed the new cameras on Devine Street in Columbia near the Food Lion, and at the intersection of Farrow Road and Killian Road in northeast Richland County? We have, too. As it turns out, we'll be seeing more of them sticking out around Columbia...
Whitmire officials still working on grocery solution
WHITMIRE, S.C. — A 16-mile drive to the grocery store - that's what some Whitmire residents are forced to travel to get groceries. Town leaders say they're still working to fix that. For many, taking a trip to the grocery store is a luxury we don't think about. For...
WIS-TV
Lexington One releases statement on heightened security ‘Hold’ at Carolina Springs Middle School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Administrators in Lexington School District One released a statement Friday after a school was placed into heightened security. The Carolina Springs Middle School was placed on ‘Hold’ as a safety response. Administrators said a student reported a safety tip. Students remained in classes while it was investigated and lunch was delayed for several grades.
Highway Patrol investigating fatal accident on Hardscrabble Road in northeast Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — SC Highway Patrol Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell says SCHP is investigating a fatal traffic incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, on Hardscrabble Road near Clemson Road, about 6 miles north of Columbia. Two vehicles – a driver in 2016 Honda Accord and a...
