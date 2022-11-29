AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — K.D. Johnson scored 16 points, Wendell Green Jr. and Johni Broome both had 13 and No. 15 Auburn defeated Colgate 93-66 on Friday night. Auburn (8-0) took control with an early 11-3 run. The Tigers hit a season-high 10 3-pointers, with Johnson going 4 for 4.

