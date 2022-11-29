JACKSON, Tenn. — Not all superheros wear a mask, and Friday, Washington Douglas Head Start students honored their heroes — their dads. “All of our children are dressed up as superheroes, so we are calling our dads and our father figures superheroes for the work that they do in the lives of the children,” said Dr. Jerry Woods, coordinator, Head Start and Early Head Start West Tennessee.

JACKSON, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO