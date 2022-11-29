Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Dale Nelson Christian
Dale Nelson Christian, age 89, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Reta Christian, departed this life and was welcomed into Heaven on Tuesday morning, November 29, 2022. Dale was born June 9, 1933 in Ashland, Missouri, the son of the late Archie and Frances Smith Christian. He attended Ashland...
WBBJ
Ms. Ann Simmons Williams
Services for Ms. Ann Simmons Williams, age 75 of Humboldt, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022, 1:00 P.M., at the Morning Star Baptist Church. The interment will be in the Rosehill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 4:00-6:00 P.M., at Morning Star. She will...
WBBJ
Mary Ann Hightower
Mary Ann Hightower, age 75, passed away at her home on Monday, November 28, 2022, in Collierville, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home, with Mr. Timothy Rowland officiating. Burial to follow in the Stanton Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Monday, December 5, 2022, at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 12:00 Noon until the service hour at 1:00 P.M.
WBBJ
Hardin County tradition to return for three weekends
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hardin County tradition is returning for three weekends in December. Christmas on Main will take place in downtown Savannah on December 2-3, December 9-10, and December 16-17. The annual event is attended by thousands each year and is completely free of charge!. Guests will...
WBBJ
Advocate against polio speaks in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Rotary Club held a meeting on Wednesday. Their guest speaker was Kim Kim. He is an advocate for the End Polio Now campaign and a fellow Rotarian for his club in Hendersonville, Tennessee. He spoke on Wednesday to spread awareness of the disease to...
WBBJ
Several grants provided to West Tennessee libraries
JACKSON, Tenn. — From books to computers, residents are in need of growing resources. To help out, many libraries throughout Tennessee were visited by Secretary of State Tre Hargett. Each library along the route received a grant according to their specific needs. The Jackson-Madison County Library was among many...
WBBJ
Jackson church works to donate to schools each month
JACKSON, Tenn. — Wanting to make a difference in their community, Love and Truth Church realized they had the funding to start a new project. In October, Demark Elementary reached out to the church and asked them for some assistance with funding. They delivered what they thought would be...
WBBJ
Family invests in West Tennessee university’s students
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A family has invested in Freed-Hardeman University students. The newly named Hatchett Investment Team met with its benefactor Rob Hatchett on Thursday to celebrate the new ownership, as well as present their semester performance. Hatchett said he looks forward to the partnership. “This is a...
WBBJ
Mrs. Phyllis Lavonne Clark
Mrs. Phyllis Lavonne Clark, 66, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at her residence in Stanton. With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at St. John Baptist Church in Stanton. Interment will be in St. John Baptist Church Cemetery in Stanton. There will be a visitation Saturday from 11:00 A. M. until time of service at St. John Baptist Church.
WBBJ
Event honors local children’s superheroes: their dads
JACKSON, Tenn. — Not all superheros wear a mask, and Friday, Washington Douglas Head Start students honored their heroes — their dads. “All of our children are dressed up as superheroes, so we are calling our dads and our father figures superheroes for the work that they do in the lives of the children,” said Dr. Jerry Woods, coordinator, Head Start and Early Head Start West Tennessee.
WBBJ
Jackson-Madison library announces Community Holiday Party
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local library is inviting the community to celebrate the season. The annual Community Holiday Party returns to the Jackson-Madison County Library on Thursday, December 15. All are welcome to attend for a “huge show of holiday cheer” with food, drinks and prizes to enjoy....
WBBJ
Humboldt’s holiday cheer continues into weekend
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. –Humboldt’s Christmas on Main Street continuing to expand on Saturday, with businesses joining together to bring the holiday cheer to their community. Two of the businesses on Main Street, the Opera House and the Coffee Shop, have come together in a new way through their event called Jingle and Mingle.
WBBJ
Students raise funds through ‘Empty Bowls Project’
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local youth group is giving back to the community in their own way. Art students at the University School of Jackson are raising money for the ComeUnity Cafe in downtown Jackson. The fundraising event is a part of the “Empty Bowls Project.”. Students wanted...
WBBJ
Pinson Mounds invites guests to make ornaments
PINSON, Tenn. — Pinson Mounds State Park is getting into the holiday spirit, and you’re invited!. The park will host a Christmas ornaments activity on Saturday, December 17, where you can join a ranger in making your very own Christmas ornaments. The activity will cost $7 per ornament...
WBBJ
City shares plans to buy ‘Jackson Plaza’
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has made a big announcement. Wednesday, over Facebook, Jackson Mayor Scott Conger announced that the city plans to buy the Jackson Plaza shopping center. The center in the past housed Service Merchandise, which closed in the year 2002, along Old Hickory Boulevard.
WBBJ
‘The Nutcracker’ hits the stage at Civic Center Dec. 9-11
JACKSON, Tenn. — A favorite holiday tradition is returning to the stage in the Hub City. Ballet Arts will present “The Nutcracker” at the Carl Perkins Civic Center from Dec. 9-11. You’re invited to experience the magic with Clara, Mouse Queen and Sugarplum Fairy as they go...
WBBJ
UPDATE: E-911 says Coln has been found safe
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Hardin County Emergency Communications says Coln has been found safe. HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — An alert has been issued for a missing Hardin County 14-year-old. The alert was sent by Hardin County Emergency Communications District for Ryder Coln. E-911 says that Coln was last...
WBBJ
Tree lighting to be held in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A local county is getting ready for Christmas with a tree lighting!. The Chester County Courthouse Christmas Tree lighting will be Thursday, December 1 at 5 p.m. This will be a free event for everyone. The annual holiday event will bring the community together, plus...
WBBJ
Library to host several events for kids, teens, adults
The Jackson-Madison County Library shared a list of events coming up for kids, teens and adults in December. December 1 — Family Book Club at 10:30 a.m. December 5 — Story time at 10:30 a.m. December 6 — Story time at 10:30 a.m. December 10 — Pokémon...
WBBJ
Mayor talks about plans to purchase Jackson Plaza
JACKSON, Tenn. — After years of struggling to keep businesses inside after the closing of Service Merchandise in 2002, the Jackson Plaza may soon have a new owner. With the Jackson Plaza being mostly abandoned for so many years, the City of Jackson and Mayor Scott Conger felt the need to do something about the empty space.
Comments / 0