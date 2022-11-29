ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Bay nursing home to pay millions due to ‘grossly substandard care’

By John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – The San Miguel Villa nursing home in Concord has agreed to pay $2.3 million to settle allegations it billed Medicare and Medi-Cal for “grossly substandard nursing home services,” according to a press release from the office of Stephanie M. Hinds, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of California.

San Miguel Villa, owned by Tranquility Incorporated, is alleged to have “submitted, or caused to be submitted, claims to the Medicare and Medi-Cal programs for payment of its services that were grossly substandard and failed to meet minimum required standards of skilled nursing care in multiple ways” between 2012 and 2017, according to the press release.

“The United States alleges that nursing home residents at San Miguel Villa were overmedicated with psychotropic drugs, suffered excessive falls, were exposed to resident-on-resident altercations, and experienced other mental and physical harm,” the press release continued.

“Residents of nursing homes are among the most vulnerable in our community, and they rely on Medicare and Medi-Cal programs to provide the care and services they must have,” Hinds stated. “Nursing homes are entrusted to impart competent and quality care to their residents.  This case demonstrates that when federal funds are provided but substandard care is delivered, this office is committed to seeking accountability.”

San Francisco District Attorney charges couple in connection with ‘brazen’ bank robberies

The elder justice task force of the U.S. Department of Justice worked with the elder justice task force of the U.S. Attorney’s office on this case, and supports the efforts of state and local law enforcement to combat elder abuse, neglect and exploitation, according to the press release. Anyone who thinks they or a loved one are experiencing nursing home abuse can call 1-833-372-8311.

This particular matter was investigated with the assistance of Lillian Do, a paralegal and Garland He, an auditor.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

