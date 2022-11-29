Read full article on original website
Related
Parade of Lights returns to Downtown Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — Downtown Odessa will be presenting the 2022 Parade of Lights on Dec. 3. The parade will be accompanied with a market and letters to Santa. Letters to Santa and the market will start at 2 p.m. The market will be held on Texas Ave. between 3rd and 5th Streets and will close at 10 p.m.
List of Fun Christmas Parades Happening Here In The Permian Basin!
Yes, it's time once again to hit up a parade. But, not just any parade a CHRISTMAS PARADE! It really isn't the SEASON without a good Christmas Parade and there are several happening in the area this season! So grab the kiddos, grab some Hot Chocolate and pick your spot on the parade route, and get ready for a PARADE!
WATCH: Starbright Village in Odessa opens for the holiday season
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Starbright Village in Odessa is officially open to the public for this holiday season. The official lighting commenced at 6:30 P.M. on Thursday night in McKinney Park. Families were able to walk through Starbright Village, take in the sights, and enjoy hot chocolate, courtesy of The Odessa Chuckwagon Gang. On Friday […]
'Maybe in Midland-Odessa' gathering public input for potential entertainment district
MIDLAND, Texas — The Facebook page "Maybe In Midland-Odessa" is currently gathering public input and comments regarding a potential entertainment/cultural district in Downtown Midland. The new district would make the downtown area more pedestrian friendly by reducing traffic times and expanding walkways. It would also allow more room to...
Top 5 Badass Restaurants We Desperately Need in Midland/Odessa
We have gotten several new restaurants in the Midland/Odessa area in the past few years like Raising Canes, Torchy's Tacos, and Huddle House, but there are still some restaurants we need to come to the area. 1. Waffle House. This is by far my favorite restaurant to go to when...
Midland Park Mall events to check out: 'Caring Santa' & 'Breakfast with Santa'
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Park Mall has two events that you might enjoy this holiday season. The first event is the Caring Santa (Dec. 4), which is exclusively for children with special needs. It's part of the Simon Santa Photo Experience and it starts from 9 - 10:30a.m. There...
Newswest9.com
Adoption Event to be held at Jackalopes game by the Odessa Animal Shelter
ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Animal Shelter is having a pet adoption event on December 2. The shelter is located on 910 W 42nd St. The event starts from 6 - 8 p.m. Also, bring $27 in cash only. For more information, call Odessa Animal Shelter at (432) 368- 3527.
cbs7.com
Midland resident honored with certificate and appreciation day
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The first day of December became a special day for a Midland resident, to honor him after the time he spent helping the Midland Police Department. Don Mcsparran has been working in the Midland police volunteer program since the 90′s, and now the city of Midland gave him his own appreciation day.
Tall City VFW Post 7208 to host free Christmas Party for kids
MIDLAND, Texas — The Tall City VFW Post 7208 will be holding a free Christmas party for kids on December 10. This event is completely free for all the kids there and will feature games, stocking decorating, a hot chocolate bar, ornament making station and other free and fun activities. There will also possibly be prizes at the door.
Top 5 Times Midland/Odessa Was A Featured Answer on ‘Jeopardy!’
Did you know Midland and Odessa have been mentioned as answers on 'Jeopardy!'?Here are 5 times we were mentioned on the famous game show. Mentions are in chronological order courtesy of J! Archive. 2003-05-05 - Category: "First Ladies" - Amount: $200 - Answer: "She met the future president at a...
Midlander killed in Thursday evening crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department pf Public Safety has identified a victim killed in a single vehicle rollover crash as 32-year-old Benjamin Montgomery, of Midland. Montgomery died at the scene. According to a DPS report, around 5:20 p.m. on December 1, troopers responded to the scene of the crash on SH 158, about […]
Free Pictures With The Grinch For A Great Cause Happening Tomorrow In Odessa
It's the most wonderful time of the year. This is the time of year when we should be thinking about how we can help and do for others instead of for ourselves but it doesn't hurt if there is something in it for us too. The holidays can be one...
cbs7.com
Midland man ejected from vehicle dies
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Benjamin Montgomery, from Midland was traveling west on SH 158 and for an unknown reason veered across the oncoming traffic lane. According to the Texas DPS crash report, Montgomery then struck a fence and rolled over multiple times. He was ejected during the crash and died.
MySanAntonio
Rig Report: Drilling down in Midland County, Permian
There was very little change in the nation’s drilling activity as crews returned from the Thanksgiving holiday. Oilfield services firm Baker Hughes said Friday its US rig count, which it has released weekly since the 1940s, was unchanged at 784 for the week. That’s still 215 rigs more than the 569 counted the previous year.
cbs7.com
Nimitz eighth grader arrested after a series of snapchat messages
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday afternoon, an 8th-grade boy at Nimitz Middle School was arrested after he told another student that he was going to go home and get a gun and come back to school and shoot him. This was reported immediately, and it was determined the boy did...
MHS teen one step closer to realizing firefighter dreams
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland High School senior Spencer Esquibel, 18, is celebrating this week after passing his state firefighter exam- he’s now one step closer to realizing his dream and plans to become a firefighter when he graduates. Esquibel is among a handful of Midland ISD students participating in the Midland College Firefighter Certification Program- […]
cbs7.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Odessa Parade of Lights
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -– Lane closures for the 2022 Parade of Lights will begin at approximately 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. The parade route will begin at 23rd street on Andrews Highway and travel south to 3rd street. At 3rd street it will take a right towards Medical Center Hospital. Lane closures will be located on Grant Avenue at 2nd street, 8th street at both Lee Avenue and Texas Avenue, and at Andrews Highway at University as well as throughout each side street along the parade route.
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here is the Forecast For Midland/Odessa
The Christmas classic from Bing Crosby has made it a regular thing to ask around this time of year, so what is the chance for Midland/Odessa to have a White Christmas?. According to The Farmer's Almanac, as usual, the chances are slim going by the long-range forecast. But anything can happen as we get closer to Christmas because the weather in West Texas is unpredictable and constantly changes.
cbs7.com
Odessa woman sentenced to 20 years for multiple DWI’s
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Bonnie Dessirae Keneson, 38, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for DWI 3rd or more. According to the Ector County District Attorney’s office, Keneson’s sentence was enhanced due to her prior felony convictions. The punishment range, in this case, was 2 to 10...
'Gunshots don’t stop at a door': Community members on edge after shooting near ReNew Andrews
MIDLAND, Texas — Residents and local businesses described a feeling of unease and fear after multiple gunshots killed a 17-year-old teenager near the ReNew Andrews apartment complex. Bonnie Worley, a manager at Chinese Dumpling, says her coworker was riding his bike to work when seven to eight gunshots went...
Comments / 0