Palm Springs, CA

Greyson F

Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in Phoenix

An award winning California restaurant has opened in Phoenix, Arizona.Photo byVinicius "amnx" Amano/UnsplashonUnsplash. When it comes to fine dining experiences, Phoenix has its share of options. When you want a casual or even elevated dinner with all the show and pomp, there are plenty of options to choose from. And yet, if you are someone that enjoys eating out and sampling the latest offerings opening around the Valley, it’s always nice when a new restaurant opens up, especially when it has a demonstrated track record in other areas around the world. The latest addition to the Phoenix restaurant scene does exactly that, as it has arrived with an impressive following out of Palm Springs.
PHOENIX, AZ
nbcpalmsprings.com

Local Businesses React To Christmas Crowds

The City of Palm Springs marked the beginning of the Christmas season, with its annual tree lighting at Ruth Hardy Park, followed by the annual Festival of Lights Parade tomorrow night. “Well, we initially get good business from downtown Palm Springs… so we staff very well, we reserve the front...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Valley cities amp up security at holiday events

It is the holiday season and crowded events across the Coachella Valley are about to be underway. Holiday parades are planned this year in Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs and Coachella – each with dozens of motorized float entries and thousands of spectators expected. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c1etv35hxF0 As organizers prepare to dazzle crowds, officials in Palm Springs The post Valley cities amp up security at holiday events appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Golf.com

Where I played: Indian Wells Golf Resort boasts stunning vistas and an abundance of fun

The glory of October in the California desert may not be a well-kept secret, but it sure felt that way when I visited. The seasonal crowds had not yet returned, and the vibe was relaxed. The temperature was an ideal 90 degrees. That may sound hot to people who live in colder climates, but in the desert, it’s perfect. Warm enough to coax you into the pool but not so hot you’re sweating. The best!
INDIAN WELLS, CA
palmspringslife.com

Hike of the Month: Murray Canyon Trail

It’s true: Waterfalls exist in the desert! Day hikers will find one of them in the San Jacinto Mountains, not too far from downtown Palm Springs, on the Murray Canyon Trail. The secluded out-and-back walk to Seven Sister Falls is approximately 4.1 miles round trip. One of four passes in the Indian Canyons, the ancestral home of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, the moderately challenging Murray Canyon Trail sports a 450-foot elevation gain. The stair-step cascade waterfall is seasonal; one step falls about 15 to 20 feet, then a pair of falls plunges another 10 to 15 feet.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
z1077fm.com

‘Sky High Pie’ bringing more pizza to Joshua Tree

A new pizza restaurant has opened in downtown Joshua Tree. Sky High Pie, located at the corner of Highway 62 and Veterans Way, opened last night. The menu features twelve wood-fired style pizzas, along with salads, sides and deserts. After last night’s soft opening, the restaurant has confirmed that they are “officially open” for pick-up and dine-in lunches and dinners.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
imbibemagazine.com

Inside Look: The Copper Room, Yucca Valley

The recently opened Copper Room in the Yucca Valley Airport is technically an airport bar, but it’s unlike any other. Not only does it sport a relaxed vibe with nary a harried traveler to be found, but the food and drinks are worth writing home about. Plus, it’s one of the few airport bars that doesn’t require a boarding pass, and it will instantly transport visitors to another era.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Santa Claus to Join City Council for Palm Springs Holiday Tree-Lighting

(CNS) – Santa Claus will join city officials for the lighting of the 22-foot tall holiday tree Friday in advance of the 30th annual Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade. At 5:15 p.m. Friday in Frances Stevens Park, 500 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Santa will join the City Council at for the free tree-lighting event, according to city officials. At 4 p.m., Mayor Lisa Middleton will host the annual Holiday Banner Student Awards.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Broadstone Pays $34MM for Five Industrial Buildings in San Jacinto

Broadstone is growing its holdings in Southern California, recently acquiring several industrial buildings in San Jacinto. According to public documents, an entity linked to the New York-based real estate investment trust purchased the five-building property for $34 million, or approximately $176 per square foot, in a sale that closed in late November. The seller in the transaction was an entity affiliated with Industrial Opportunity Partners.
SAN JACINTO, CA
dwa.org

Get more money to convert your lawn TODAY!

Starting today Palm Springs residents and HOAs can get up to $6 per square foot of grass removed, thanks to generous match funding from the City of Palm Springs. The City will match DWA’s $3 per square foot for grass removal – up to $5,000 per project – for a total of $6 per square foot to convert. Funding is for new applications/projects only and DWA expects limited funds to go quickly.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Bail agent who hired bounty hunter in deadly Palm Springs shooting will keep his license

The bail agent who hired a bounty hunter that shot and killed a Palm Springs man during an attempted arrest will keep his license.  According to court records, Jose Ramon Navarro, owner of Jose Navarro Bail Bonds, has taken a deal that will allow him to keep his license in the state.  The deal will include The post Bail agent who hired bounty hunter in deadly Palm Springs shooting will keep his license appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Major League Show Jumping Arrives In The Desert

Major League Show Jumping has made its way to the desert this week. The top riders and horses from around the world compete at the Desert International Horse Park. This event is Major League Show Jumping’s final event for the year. The riders who compete in this league have...
THERMAL, CA
localemagazine.com

Lace Up Your Skates—The First-Ever Indian Wells Winterfest Is Here!

From Holiday-Inspired Golfing to Cookie Decorating, This Is a Seasonal Event You Won’t Want to Miss. Looking for a new holiday tradition? Indian Wells Winterfest is bringing joyous fun and holiday cheer from Dec. 18 to Jan. 1! Part of Greater Palm Springs, Indian Wells is known for its epic mountain views, swaying palm trees and championship golf courses. If you’re looking to enjoy the festivities without having to deal with the cold, Indian Wells Winterfest is the perfect place to get in the holiday spirit. Simply walk from each holiday happening to the next as you experience the very best of the season at this festive and family-friendly event. Here’s what to look forward to this year!
INDIAN WELLS, CA
The Associated Press

Lovett Industrial Finalizes 6-Acre Land Acquisition in California’s Inland Empire for Industrial Development

RIALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Lovett Industrial, the Houston-based real estate investment firm, has recently closed on 6.02 acres of land in Rialto, California with plans to develop Renaissance Logistics Center, a 114,115 square foot class A front-load industrial building. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005728/en/ Lovett Industrial recently closed on 6.02 acres of land in Rialto, California with plans to develop Renaissance Logistics Center. (Photo: Business Wire)
RIALTO, CA

