Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in Phoenix
An award winning California restaurant has opened in Phoenix, Arizona.Photo byVinicius "amnx" Amano/UnsplashonUnsplash. When it comes to fine dining experiences, Phoenix has its share of options. When you want a casual or even elevated dinner with all the show and pomp, there are plenty of options to choose from. And yet, if you are someone that enjoys eating out and sampling the latest offerings opening around the Valley, it’s always nice when a new restaurant opens up, especially when it has a demonstrated track record in other areas around the world. The latest addition to the Phoenix restaurant scene does exactly that, as it has arrived with an impressive following out of Palm Springs.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Local Businesses React To Christmas Crowds
The City of Palm Springs marked the beginning of the Christmas season, with its annual tree lighting at Ruth Hardy Park, followed by the annual Festival of Lights Parade tomorrow night. “Well, we initially get good business from downtown Palm Springs… so we staff very well, we reserve the front...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sausage and schnitzel? California has 6 of the top German restaurants in US, Yelp says
For those who are craving bratwurst, warm pretzels, sauerkraut or schnitzel, six restaurants in California are among the top spots for German food in the country, according to Yelp. Yelp released its “top 30 German eateries worth traveling to this winter,” and restaurants and delis across the state made the...
Valley cities amp up security at holiday events
It is the holiday season and crowded events across the Coachella Valley are about to be underway. Holiday parades are planned this year in Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs and Coachella – each with dozens of motorized float entries and thousands of spectators expected. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c1etv35hxF0 As organizers prepare to dazzle crowds, officials in Palm Springs The post Valley cities amp up security at holiday events appeared first on KESQ.
Golf.com
Where I played: Indian Wells Golf Resort boasts stunning vistas and an abundance of fun
The glory of October in the California desert may not be a well-kept secret, but it sure felt that way when I visited. The seasonal crowds had not yet returned, and the vibe was relaxed. The temperature was an ideal 90 degrees. That may sound hot to people who live in colder climates, but in the desert, it’s perfect. Warm enough to coax you into the pool but not so hot you’re sweating. The best!
palmspringslife.com
Hike of the Month: Murray Canyon Trail
It’s true: Waterfalls exist in the desert! Day hikers will find one of them in the San Jacinto Mountains, not too far from downtown Palm Springs, on the Murray Canyon Trail. The secluded out-and-back walk to Seven Sister Falls is approximately 4.1 miles round trip. One of four passes in the Indian Canyons, the ancestral home of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, the moderately challenging Murray Canyon Trail sports a 450-foot elevation gain. The stair-step cascade waterfall is seasonal; one step falls about 15 to 20 feet, then a pair of falls plunges another 10 to 15 feet.
z1077fm.com
‘Sky High Pie’ bringing more pizza to Joshua Tree
A new pizza restaurant has opened in downtown Joshua Tree. Sky High Pie, located at the corner of Highway 62 and Veterans Way, opened last night. The menu features twelve wood-fired style pizzas, along with salads, sides and deserts. After last night’s soft opening, the restaurant has confirmed that they are “officially open” for pick-up and dine-in lunches and dinners.
imbibemagazine.com
Inside Look: The Copper Room, Yucca Valley
The recently opened Copper Room in the Yucca Valley Airport is technically an airport bar, but it’s unlike any other. Not only does it sport a relaxed vibe with nary a harried traveler to be found, but the food and drinks are worth writing home about. Plus, it’s one of the few airport bars that doesn’t require a boarding pass, and it will instantly transport visitors to another era.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Santa Claus to Join City Council for Palm Springs Holiday Tree-Lighting
(CNS) – Santa Claus will join city officials for the lighting of the 22-foot tall holiday tree Friday in advance of the 30th annual Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade. At 5:15 p.m. Friday in Frances Stevens Park, 500 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Santa will join the City Council at for the free tree-lighting event, according to city officials. At 4 p.m., Mayor Lisa Middleton will host the annual Holiday Banner Student Awards.
thepalmspringspost.com
Oscar’s news, opening of new shops a boon for business along crucial corridor in heart of city
The corridor along Tahquitz Canyon Way between Palm Canyon and Indian Canyon drives has always been a happening spot — the very center of Downtown Palm Springs. But it has also seen a lot of businesses come and go and some storefronts often sit empty for unbearably long stretches of time.
theregistrysocal.com
Broadstone Pays $34MM for Five Industrial Buildings in San Jacinto
Broadstone is growing its holdings in Southern California, recently acquiring several industrial buildings in San Jacinto. According to public documents, an entity linked to the New York-based real estate investment trust purchased the five-building property for $34 million, or approximately $176 per square foot, in a sale that closed in late November. The seller in the transaction was an entity affiliated with Industrial Opportunity Partners.
dwa.org
Get more money to convert your lawn TODAY!
Starting today Palm Springs residents and HOAs can get up to $6 per square foot of grass removed, thanks to generous match funding from the City of Palm Springs. The City will match DWA’s $3 per square foot for grass removal – up to $5,000 per project – for a total of $6 per square foot to convert. Funding is for new applications/projects only and DWA expects limited funds to go quickly.
Bail agent who hired bounty hunter in deadly Palm Springs shooting will keep his license
The bail agent who hired a bounty hunter that shot and killed a Palm Springs man during an attempted arrest will keep his license. According to court records, Jose Ramon Navarro, owner of Jose Navarro Bail Bonds, has taken a deal that will allow him to keep his license in the state. The deal will include The post Bail agent who hired bounty hunter in deadly Palm Springs shooting will keep his license appeared first on KESQ.
Legendary drag queen, queer activist to receive 453rd star in Palm Springs
The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday that it will honor legendary drag queen and queer activist Jose Julio Sarria with the 453rd Star on the city’s Walk of the Stars. The new star will be unveiled at 2 p.m. Dec. 12 in the Downtown Palm Springs Park,...
Couple helps rescue injured hiker who was stranded in SoCal wilderness for 2 weeks
A stranded hiker managed to survive on his own for two weeks in the Southern California wilderness until he was discovered by a couple on a camping trip nearby.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Section 14 Survivors Share Stories Following Palm Springs Lawsuit
It’s been nearly 60 years since countless families were forced to leave Section 14, only to see the place they called home go up in flames. And for many, those images and that pain still linger. “When I look back, and when I think about it, it just breaks...
tmpresale.com
Jimmy Buffett at Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs in Palm Desert Mar 7th, 2023 – pre-sale code
New Jimmy Buffett presale code has finally been posted! During the time limited pre-sale members with total-access subscriptions have got a great chance to purchase show tickets ahead of the public!!!. You may never have another chance like this to attend Jimmy Buffett’s show in Palm Desert, CA so make...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Major League Show Jumping Arrives In The Desert
Major League Show Jumping has made its way to the desert this week. The top riders and horses from around the world compete at the Desert International Horse Park. This event is Major League Show Jumping’s final event for the year. The riders who compete in this league have...
localemagazine.com
Lace Up Your Skates—The First-Ever Indian Wells Winterfest Is Here!
From Holiday-Inspired Golfing to Cookie Decorating, This Is a Seasonal Event You Won’t Want to Miss. Looking for a new holiday tradition? Indian Wells Winterfest is bringing joyous fun and holiday cheer from Dec. 18 to Jan. 1! Part of Greater Palm Springs, Indian Wells is known for its epic mountain views, swaying palm trees and championship golf courses. If you’re looking to enjoy the festivities without having to deal with the cold, Indian Wells Winterfest is the perfect place to get in the holiday spirit. Simply walk from each holiday happening to the next as you experience the very best of the season at this festive and family-friendly event. Here’s what to look forward to this year!
Lovett Industrial Finalizes 6-Acre Land Acquisition in California’s Inland Empire for Industrial Development
RIALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Lovett Industrial, the Houston-based real estate investment firm, has recently closed on 6.02 acres of land in Rialto, California with plans to develop Renaissance Logistics Center, a 114,115 square foot class A front-load industrial building. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005728/en/ Lovett Industrial recently closed on 6.02 acres of land in Rialto, California with plans to develop Renaissance Logistics Center. (Photo: Business Wire)
