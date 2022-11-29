Read full article on original website
alachuachronicle.com
December 6 Alachua County Commission Special Meetings
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Commission will conduct two Special Meetings on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville). The meeting begins at 10 a.m. The Commission will discuss the American Rescue Plan. Masks for vulnerable citizens are strongly...
WCJB
Gainesville Interim City Manager Cynthia Curry responds to tax lien investigation, denies responsibility
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Interim City Manager Cynthia Curry is denying any responsibility for an outstanding tax lien on a company she owned 17 years ago. According to a letter sent by Curry to the Gainesville City Commission, on Nov. 1, she first became aware the Gainesville City Auditor had hired a private investigative firm to look into an anonymous fraud hotline tip accusing Curry of having an active tax lien on her former company. At that time, Curry says she first learned of the lien.
alachuachronicle.com
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity files petition asking Administrative Judge to reverse Gainesville’s exclusionary zoning ordinance
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has filed a petition with the State of Florida Division of Administrative Hearings against one of the City of Gainesville’s exclusionary zoning ordinances, claiming that the ordinance, which amends the City’s Comprehensive Plan, will “adversely impact an important state resource or facility, in this case being affordable housing.”
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua County Legislative Delegation Hearing to be held January 10
NEWBERRY, Fla. – The Alachua County Legislative Delegation will be holding its annual public hearing on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Lyceum Concert Hall on the campus of Santa Fe State College at 3000 NW 83rd Street in Gainesville. The...
WCJB
Developers are on board to relocate affordable housing complex in East Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Back in August, Ability Housing developers planned to build Dogwood Village, a low-income housing apartment complex, near Lincoln Heights and Azalea Trails neighborhoods. However, with multiple complaints from residents, developers are on board for a possible relocation but that doesn’t mean they will. “There is...
WCJB
Florida Springs Council challenges permit allowing piping of water from Ginnie Springs
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - An appeals court allowed a hearing to move forward over a controversial permit for a bottling plant in Gilchrist County. The Florida Springs Council is challenging the permit that allows Seven Springs Water Company to pipe water from Ginnie Springs. The appeals court that met...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville City Commission Celebrates Rosa Parks Day
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville City Commissioners joined community leaders and neighbors at today’s Rosa Parks Day celebration in historic downtown Gainesville. This annual event recognizes the contributions and continued relevance of Rosa Parks, whose refusal to give up her bus seat sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott on Dec. 1, 1955, fueling the Civil Rights Movement.
WCJB
Alachua County School District recruiters hire 14 people amid staffing shortages
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After months of dealing with staffing shortages, recruiters for the Alachua County School District are holding two hiring events this week. The one that took place today was to hire people in food and nutrition services. Tonya Nunn, organizer of the recruitment events, said their goal...
wuft.org
Solar-powered trash cans are coming to Gainesville city streets
Gainesville’s city commissioners have something up their sleeve to combat litter – and residents may be surprised to see their solution: Solar-powered trash recycling bins, which will be deployed beginning in 2023. Big Belly Inc., a Needham, Massachusetts, waste and recycling company, has been awarded the contract to...
WCJB
Columbia County Report: Local officials prepare for state leaders’ visit
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City and Columbia County officials are holding an event to roll out the red carpet for visiting state officials and Saint Nicolas is visiting the area, all in this week’s Columbia County. Elected Officials Appreciation Reception. The Government Affairs Council of Lake City...
WCJB
Alachua County Public Schools will host a recruiting event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public School officials will hold their first of two recruiting events on Wednesday. From 3 to 6 p.m., there’s a job fair for anyone interested in becoming a member of an award-winning food and nutrition services staff. The fair will be held at...
WCJB
Gainesville interim city manager Cynthia Curry faces questions over tax lien
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville interim city manager Cynthia Curry was tied to a company that apparently owes back taxes to the IRS. In a memo dated November 15th, CPS’s with a private firm hired by the city reported that Curry may be partly responsible for a tax lien placed against CWC and Associates of Miami.
WCJB
HCA Florida Lake City Hospital holds groundbreaking ceremony for a new expansion
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - HCA Florida Lake City Hospital held a groundbreaking ceremony this morning. They are adding an $88 million two-story tower facility to house an additional catheterization lab, pre-op area, PACU recovery area, and waiting room. The new facilities will expand access to critical interventional radiology services and...
alachuachronicle.com
Home for the Holidays Animal Adoption Event
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County Animal Resources and Best Friends Animal Society are hosting “Home for the Holidays” on Friday, December 9, and December 10, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., at the Alachua County Animal Resources shelter (3400 N.E. 53rd Avenue, Gainesville). During this national animal adoption event, adoption fees are waived. All animals are spayed or neutered and are up-to-date on vaccinations.
WCJB
Voters will head to the polls next week in Trenton and Bell
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The midterm election is over but the voting isn’t in two communities. Next week, voters in Bell and Trenton will go to the polls. Trenton needs to fill the open spot for mayor after Lee Deen left the post earlier this year. Businesswoman Robbi Coarsey...
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says traffic on SW 66th Street is ‘out of control’
I understand that you can’t stop progress, but the traffic problem is getting out of control. We live on SW 66th Street and the traffic is definitely out of control. Just trying to make a left turn out of our driveway between 7:30 am to 8:30 a.m. is impossible. SW 66th Street backs up to the I-75 overpass. And you no longer need an alarm clock because the volume of big trucks engine braking, along with the sounds of other cars, automatically wakes you up. Also, coming back down SW 27th Avenue at 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. is no better. Both of those roads need to be at least four lanes. It’s out of control and they still keep on building. I’m fed up with SW 66th Street.
visitgainesville.com
What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, December 1-7, 2022
Read on for What’s Good. Your partners at Visit Gainesville, Alachua County. The below information was accurate at the time of publishing. Please contact organizers directly to double-check details. Saturday, December 3, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | The Historic Thomas Center. 302 NE 6th Ave., Gainesville, FL...
luxury-houses.net
This $6.5 Million Spectacular Estate in Ocala, Florida is Perfect for Family Living and Entertaining with Resort Style Amenities
3956 NW 85th Terrace Home in Ocala, Florida for Sale. 3956 NW 85th Terrace, Ocala, Florida is a spectacular residence perfect for family living and entertaining with open floor plan, resort style screen enclosed pool, summer kitchen, beautiful sunsets overlooking the golf course. This Home in Ocala offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 14,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3956 NW 85th Terrace, please contact Joan Pletcher (Phone: 352-347-1777) for full support and perfect service.
WCJB
Single-vehicle crash in Alachua County sent one person to the hospital
WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews were called to a single-vehicle crash south of Waldo. Crews with Alachua County Fire Rescue, Melrose Fire Department, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, and FHP were called. The crash happened Friday morning at north east US Highway 301 just south...
WCJB
Residents and officers are still concerned with the recent shootings in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a positive update given by Lake City Police Chief Gerald Butler at their quarterly breakfast with the chief event. He told residents about new cameras for their vehicles to a new virtual training system. “We can bring in an officer and run them...
