Alachua County, FL

alachuachronicle.com

December 6 Alachua County Commission Special Meetings

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Commission will conduct two Special Meetings on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville). The meeting begins at 10 a.m. The Commission will discuss the American Rescue Plan. Masks for vulnerable citizens are strongly...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Interim City Manager Cynthia Curry responds to tax lien investigation, denies responsibility

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Interim City Manager Cynthia Curry is denying any responsibility for an outstanding tax lien on a company she owned 17 years ago. According to a letter sent by Curry to the Gainesville City Commission, on Nov. 1, she first became aware the Gainesville City Auditor had hired a private investigative firm to look into an anonymous fraud hotline tip accusing Curry of having an active tax lien on her former company. At that time, Curry says she first learned of the lien.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity files petition asking Administrative Judge to reverse Gainesville’s exclusionary zoning ordinance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has filed a petition with the State of Florida Division of Administrative Hearings against one of the City of Gainesville’s exclusionary zoning ordinances, claiming that the ordinance, which amends the City’s Comprehensive Plan, will “adversely impact an important state resource or facility, in this case being affordable housing.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville City Commission Celebrates Rosa Parks Day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville City Commissioners joined community leaders and neighbors at today’s Rosa Parks Day celebration in historic downtown Gainesville. This annual event recognizes the contributions and continued relevance of Rosa Parks, whose refusal to give up her bus seat sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott on Dec. 1, 1955, fueling the Civil Rights Movement.
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Solar-powered trash cans are coming to Gainesville city streets

Gainesville’s city commissioners have something up their sleeve to combat litter – and residents may be surprised to see their solution: Solar-powered trash recycling bins, which will be deployed beginning in 2023. Big Belly Inc., a Needham, Massachusetts, waste and recycling company, has been awarded the contract to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Public Schools will host a recruiting event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public School officials will hold their first of two recruiting events on Wednesday. From 3 to 6 p.m., there’s a job fair for anyone interested in becoming a member of an award-winning food and nutrition services staff. The fair will be held at...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Home for the Holidays Animal Adoption Event

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County Animal Resources and Best Friends Animal Society are hosting “Home for the Holidays” on Friday, December 9, and December 10, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., at the Alachua County Animal Resources shelter (3400 N.E. 53rd Avenue, Gainesville). During this national animal adoption event, adoption fees are waived. All animals are spayed or neutered and are up-to-date on vaccinations.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Voters will head to the polls next week in Trenton and Bell

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The midterm election is over but the voting isn’t in two communities. Next week, voters in Bell and Trenton will go to the polls. Trenton needs to fill the open spot for mayor after Lee Deen left the post earlier this year. Businesswoman Robbi Coarsey...
TRENTON, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident says traffic on SW 66th Street is ‘out of control’

I understand that you can’t stop progress, but the traffic problem is getting out of control. We live on SW 66th Street and the traffic is definitely out of control. Just trying to make a left turn out of our driveway between 7:30 am to 8:30 a.m. is impossible. SW 66th Street backs up to the I-75 overpass. And you no longer need an alarm clock because the volume of big trucks engine braking, along with the sounds of other cars, automatically wakes you up. Also, coming back down SW 27th Avenue at 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. is no better. Both of those roads need to be at least four lanes. It’s out of control and they still keep on building. I’m fed up with SW 66th Street.
OCALA, FL
visitgainesville.com

What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, December 1-7, 2022

Read on for What’s Good. Your partners at Visit Gainesville, Alachua County. The below information was accurate at the time of publishing. Please contact organizers directly to double-check details. Saturday, December 3, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | The Historic Thomas Center. 302 NE 6th Ave., Gainesville, FL...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $6.5 Million Spectacular Estate in Ocala, Florida is Perfect for Family Living and Entertaining with Resort Style Amenities

3956 NW 85th Terrace Home in Ocala, Florida for Sale. 3956 NW 85th Terrace, Ocala, Florida is a spectacular residence perfect for family living and entertaining with open floor plan, resort style screen enclosed pool, summer kitchen, beautiful sunsets overlooking the golf course. This Home in Ocala offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 14,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3956 NW 85th Terrace, please contact Joan Pletcher (Phone: 352-347-1777) for full support and perfect service.
OCALA, FL

