Clay County curbside recycling collection resumes Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Former Cowboys QB Jon Kitna Arrested on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights Airport celebrates 80th anniversary with free eventZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
Related
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested on warrant for stealing car and altering the VIN; investigation points to his involvement in multiple financial scams
ALACHUA, Fla. – Masud D’Andre Headen, 29, was pulled over for speeding last night in Alachua and found to have an outstanding warrant for stealing a Land Rover and altering the VIN. The arrest report also points to evidence that Headen was involved in multiple financial scams. A...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested on multiple rape, battery, and kidnapping charges
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – George Alexander Diaz Menges, 30, was arrested this afternoon and charged with four counts of sexual assault, two counts of aggravated battery with bodily harm, one count of kidnapping, and eight counts of battery. The only information Alachua County Sheriff’s Office will release is that Menges...
mycbs4.com
Alachua man arrested for video voyeurism
Alachua County deputies arrested Shawn Poole, 54, accusing him of video voyeurism. The Sheriff's Office says more than two-years ago Poole installed a fire detector alarm with a surveillance camera, and placed it in a child's bedroom. The victim noticed the camera in her room, and it was reported. After...
mycbs4.com
UFPD currently investigating motor vehicle thefts
The University of Florida Police Department(UFPD), says that over the past few days they have seen an increase in motor vehicle thefts and burglaries in the Gainesville area. Five separate vehicle thefts were brought to their attention that occurred sometime between Nov. 17th and Nov. 30th. Four of the thefts were scooters and the other was an e-bike. UFPD noted that one of the scooters was recovered.
alachuachronicle.com
Pair arrested for pointing guns at two different women
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Adam Lee Clemens, 33, and Mark Lance Irwin II, 36, were arrested last night and charged with aggravated assault after allegedly pointing guns at two different women. Clemens and Irwin were reportedly in a verbal argument at Brookwood Terrace Apartments when Clemens allegedly pulled a gun...
WCJB
‘I’m not surprised this happened’: Residents react to City of Dunnellon homicide
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Monday morning is when Dunnellon Police got a call to a home on Walnut Street. There, they found a man inside dead. Alicia Gallagher lives a street away from crime and gave her thoughts on what happened. “Being that it happened near my house and not...
alachuachronicle.com
Jail Booking Log, November 30
The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
WCJB
Single-vehicle crash in Alachua County sent one person to the hospital
WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews were called to a single-vehicle crash south of Waldo. Crews with Alachua County Fire Rescue, Melrose Fire Department, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, and FHP were called. The crash happened Friday morning at north east US Highway 301 just south...
mainstreetdailynews.com
GPD finds vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run
Local law enforcement located the vehicle wanted for a fatal hit-and-run collision that killed a cyclist on Monday. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) release, the Volvo involved in the collision was located on Wednesday evening with the help of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. No arrest has...
Clay County Sheriff’s Office makes third arrest in series of catalytic converter thefts
A third man has been arrested in relation to a series of catalytic converter thefts in Clay and Duval County.Photo byGetty Images. A third man was arrested Tuesday in relation to a series of catalytic converter thefts in Clay and Duval counties, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies say.
WCJB
Gainesville Police Department finds car connected to deadly hit and run crash
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers have located the car involved in a deadly vehicle versus bicycle hit-and-run crash in Gainesville. According to the Gainesville Police Department, officers found a silver Volvo on Wednesday evening that was involved in the deadly crash on Monday. An arrest was not immediately made as detectives collect evidence for a criminal case.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department warns of roadside scammers
Roadside panhandling has become a common sight in many cities, and the Ocala Police Department is reminding residents that some of these individuals are actually scammers. In a social media post, the Ocala Police Department stated, “It’s important to remember that not all of these individuals are truly in need.” Many of these individuals, according to OPD, use false stories and fictitious signs to prey on the generosity of kind-hearted motorists.
cw34.com
Suspect in teen's killing on Singer Island could lose bond
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Prosecutors want the man accused of killing a young woman at a hotel on Singer Island back behind bars. Michael Troy Hutto, the founder of the Salt Life brand, is on bond as he awaits trial for the death of 18-year-old Lora Grace Duncan, of Lake City, in October 2020. Hutto is charged with manslaughter while in possession of a firearm.
ocala-news.com
MCSO looking for two men suspected of burglarizing vehicles in Dunnellon
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public to help identify two men who are suspected of burglarizing several vehicles in Dunnellon. On Monday, November 21, at approximately 3 a.m., an MCSO deputy responded to SW Bluegill Road in Dunnellon due to reports of a vehicle burglary in the area, according to a social media post from the sheriff’s office.
WCJB
Driver crashes into car stopped by Marion County Sheriff’s deputy, hurting multiple people
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials hope the dramatic video of a vehicle crashing into a vehicle during a traffic stop will encourage other drivers to move over. The sheriff’s office released dash camera video from last Saturday of a traffic stop on Southwest Highway 484,...
Putnam County deputies arrest Interlachen man in Tuesday drug bust
INTERLACHEN, Fla. — Putnam County Sheriff’s Office announced that it arrested a West Putnam drug dealer in a drug bust Tuesday. According to PCSO’s Facebook, Raymond Claudio was arrested in the bust, Drug and Vice Unit detectives, patrol deputies and the K9 Unit confiscated fentanyl, cocaine, meth, LSD, prescription narcotics and a firearm from him during the arrest.
WCJB
Crash in Suwannee County left one person dead and sent three people to the hospital
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers reported a deadly crash in Suwannee County. The collision Thursday was reported on State Road 51 and County Road 250 near Live Oak. Troopers say the crash involved a vehicle with several occupants and a motorcycle. The motorcycle was headed north...
Middleburg man arrested Thanksgiving evening for strangulation, resisting arrest, deputies say
A Middleburg man was arrested Thanksgiving evening for domestic battery by strangulation and resisting law enforcement, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies said. According to the arrest report, deputies arrived on scene Thursday evening at approximately 6:20 p.m. in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, they made contact with Robert Hall, 52, of Middleburg and a female victim.
First Coast News
‘I am terrified of Troy’: Women accuse Salt Life co-founder of stalking
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of murdering a Lake City teenager has been stalking the girl’s friends and coworkers, according to allegations in court records. According to restraining order petitions obtained by First Coast News, Michael "Troy" Hutto has been following the women into stores and gas stations in Suwannee County, “staring and glaring,” and violating a trespass order at the fitness club where they both work. One of the women is a state witness in the murder case.
WCTV
Motorcyclist killed in Suwannee County crash
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) - A 34-year-old man from Live Oak was killed in a crash on State Road 51 Thursday evening in Suwannee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash happened around 6 p.m. near County Road 250 just south of Live Oak. FHP says...
Comments / 1