Alachua, FL

alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man arrested on multiple rape, battery, and kidnapping charges

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – George Alexander Diaz Menges, 30, was arrested this afternoon and charged with four counts of sexual assault, two counts of aggravated battery with bodily harm, one count of kidnapping, and eight counts of battery. The only information Alachua County Sheriff’s Office will release is that Menges...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Alachua man arrested for video voyeurism

Alachua County deputies arrested Shawn Poole, 54, accusing him of video voyeurism. The Sheriff's Office says more than two-years ago Poole installed a fire detector alarm with a surveillance camera, and placed it in a child's bedroom. The victim noticed the camera in her room, and it was reported. After...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

UFPD currently investigating motor vehicle thefts

The University of Florida Police Department(UFPD), says that over the past few days they have seen an increase in motor vehicle thefts and burglaries in the Gainesville area. Five separate vehicle thefts were brought to their attention that occurred sometime between Nov. 17th and Nov. 30th. Four of the thefts were scooters and the other was an e-bike. UFPD noted that one of the scooters was recovered.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Pair arrested for pointing guns at two different women

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Adam Lee Clemens, 33, and Mark Lance Irwin II, 36, were arrested last night and charged with aggravated assault after allegedly pointing guns at two different women. Clemens and Irwin were reportedly in a verbal argument at Brookwood Terrace Apartments when Clemens allegedly pulled a gun...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Jail Booking Log, November 30

The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
mainstreetdailynews.com

GPD finds vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run

Local law enforcement located the vehicle wanted for a fatal hit-and-run collision that killed a cyclist on Monday. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) release, the Volvo involved in the collision was located on Wednesday evening with the help of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. No arrest has...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Police Department finds car connected to deadly hit and run crash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers have located the car involved in a deadly vehicle versus bicycle hit-and-run crash in Gainesville. According to the Gainesville Police Department, officers found a silver Volvo on Wednesday evening that was involved in the deadly crash on Monday. An arrest was not immediately made as detectives collect evidence for a criminal case.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Police Department warns of roadside scammers

Roadside panhandling has become a common sight in many cities, and the Ocala Police Department is reminding residents that some of these individuals are actually scammers. In a social media post, the Ocala Police Department stated, “It’s important to remember that not all of these individuals are truly in need.” Many of these individuals, according to OPD, use false stories and fictitious signs to prey on the generosity of kind-hearted motorists.
OCALA, FL
cw34.com

Suspect in teen's killing on Singer Island could lose bond

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Prosecutors want the man accused of killing a young woman at a hotel on Singer Island back behind bars. Michael Troy Hutto, the founder of the Salt Life brand, is on bond as he awaits trial for the death of 18-year-old Lora Grace Duncan, of Lake City, in October 2020. Hutto is charged with manslaughter while in possession of a firearm.
LAKE CITY, FL
ocala-news.com

MCSO looking for two men suspected of burglarizing vehicles in Dunnellon

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public to help identify two men who are suspected of burglarizing several vehicles in Dunnellon. On Monday, November 21, at approximately 3 a.m., an MCSO deputy responded to SW Bluegill Road in Dunnellon due to reports of a vehicle burglary in the area, according to a social media post from the sheriff’s office.
DUNNELLON, FL
Action News Jax

Putnam County deputies arrest Interlachen man in Tuesday drug bust

INTERLACHEN, Fla. — Putnam County Sheriff’s Office announced that it arrested a West Putnam drug dealer in a drug bust Tuesday. According to PCSO’s Facebook, Raymond Claudio was arrested in the bust, Drug and Vice Unit detectives, patrol deputies and the K9 Unit confiscated fentanyl, cocaine, meth, LSD, prescription narcotics and a firearm from him during the arrest.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Zoey Fields

Middleburg man arrested Thanksgiving evening for strangulation, resisting arrest, deputies say

A Middleburg man was arrested Thanksgiving evening for domestic battery by strangulation and resisting law enforcement, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies said. According to the arrest report, deputies arrived on scene Thursday evening at approximately 6:20 p.m. in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, they made contact with Robert Hall, 52, of Middleburg and a female victim.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
First Coast News

‘I am terrified of Troy’: Women accuse Salt Life co-founder of stalking

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of murdering a Lake City teenager has been stalking the girl’s friends and coworkers, according to allegations in court records. According to restraining order petitions obtained by First Coast News, Michael "Troy" Hutto has been following the women into stores and gas stations in Suwannee County, “staring and glaring,” and violating a trespass order at the fitness club where they both work. One of the women is a state witness in the murder case.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCTV

Motorcyclist killed in Suwannee County crash

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) - A 34-year-old man from Live Oak was killed in a crash on State Road 51 Thursday evening in Suwannee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash happened around 6 p.m. near County Road 250 just south of Live Oak. FHP says...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL

