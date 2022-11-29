Wendy Williams' Brother Bashes Former Talk Show Host For 'Abandoning' Their 91-Year Old Father

mega

Former daytime talk show host Wendy Williams has been slammed by her brother for "abandoning" their 91-year-old father, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Since leaving a California rehab facility for alcohol abuse, the 58-year-old has sparked health concerns and had several bizarre encounters with paparazzi. She was also accused of ousting one-time close loved ones from her inner circle.

Wendy's brother, Tommy Williams , stepped forward , accusing her of "abandoning" their elderly dad, Thomas Williams . He is the latest family member to make accusations against the former TV personality.

Since leaving the rehabilitation facility, Wendy allegedly cut ties with her son , Kevin Hunter Jr ., 22. The once close-knit relationship between the mother and son was tarnished after Wendy claimed that he charged over $100,000 to her credit card — in addition to other claims against the torn relationship .

According to her brother, Wendy has continued the same destructive behavior with her sibling and her father.

Tommy alleged to The Sun that communication from his sister has been non-existent.

"Wendy hasn't been in communication the way we anticipated," Tommy claimed. "Everybody's able to kind of shrug it off, but it's painful when it comes to her father, it's painful."

Wendy's younger brother explained the impact that his sister's absence has played on his family.

"I think it's necessary for her to see him and let him know what her status is, but she doesn't communicate with him," Tommy continued.

While their father is over 90, Tommy relayed that his health is in good condition, making the precious moments his sister is missing out on more hurtful.

"He's 92 in February, and he's in great shape, but she's really missing out," Tommy said about his father's health. "It is more painful because this is the month of our mother's passing, and now she hasn't progressed with her relationship with her father."

"I can't understand it. It's really Wendy's loss," the 54-year-old added.

The last time the former daytime TV host was photographed with her father was nearly a year ago in February for his birthday. Tommy's optimism for his sister to reunite with their father is low.

"We'll see what the holidays bring," Tommy said. "If a sporadic trip to Florida pops up fantastic, but I imagine that it won't because if she was coming the normal behavior is to communicate."

Wendy's younger brother claimed he avoided bringing his sister up in conversation with their father due to the pain inflicted by her neglect.

"I'm thinking about Wendy, and I know if I'm thinking about Wendy — he's thinking about Wendy, too. I don't want to bring in any depression," Tommy recalled. "When I ask if he's heard from her and he says 'No,' I can see the pain in his eyes."

He added that due to it being the holiday season, he would "be on the attack" and "lambasting her behavior" to bring light to the family's situation — for his father's sake.

"The biggest gift my father could have is knowing his daughter is doing okay," Tommy added. "Or at least what the official status is of Wendy."