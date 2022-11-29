ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Bernie Kosar Gives His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson’s First Game

When Bernie Kosar speaks, Cleveland Browns fans seem to listen, as he’s probably the most beloved player in franchise history. The former quarterback chimed in on what he expects from Deshaun Watson’s first regular season game with the team, which will come on Sunday at the Houston Texans, his old team.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Packers' Aaron Rodgers (thumb/ribs) DNP on Wednesday, not expected to play in Week 13

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (thumb/ribs) did not practice on Wednesday and is not expected to play in Week 13's game against the Chicago Bears. Rodgers is dealing with a lingering thumb issue and a rib injury that forced him to exit Week 12's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles early. According to Matt LaFleur, Rodgers is not expected to be available on Sunday. With Rodgers sidelined, Jordan Love will be under center for the Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Fan Favorite And Retired Linebacker Ryan Shazier Was Told The Cowboys Were Drafting Him In 2014

It has been five years since Pittsburgh Steelers‘ elusive linebacker, Ryan Shazier suffered a career-ending spinal cord injury. He has been an inspiration to millions around the world and is still seen in the public eye quite often. Most recently, he joined defensive lineman and team captain, Cameron Heyward on his Not Just Football podcast to discuss several topics about their years together on the field and in Pittsburgh. One of the most interesting things that came up was the linebacker discussing draft day and how he was sure that he was going to be a member of the Dallas Cowboys.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Comeback

World reacts to shocking Mike Vrabel, Ohio State report

It’s safe to say that Ohio State Buckeyes fans certainly aren’t happy with current head coach Ryan Day after the team brutally lost to the Michigan Wolverines for the second time in a row. Many fans have even gone as far as to suggest that Day should be fired, and they already have a replacement Read more... The post World reacts to shocking Mike Vrabel, Ohio State report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35

Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Yardbarker

Potential landing spots for ‘blindsided’ Wisconsin defensive coordinator

The 3-8 Packers defense ranks 24thin total yards allowed and 27th in points allowed. Given Leonhard’s pedigree, he would almost certainly elevate Green Bay's defense if given the chance. Leonhard reportedly was a finalist for the open Packers defensive coordinator position in 2021. Nebraska media have mentioned the Cornhuskers,...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Look: ESPN NFL Analyst Under Fire For Offensive Remark

Bart Scott made an insensitive comment about Tua Tagovailoa's recent injuries. During Thursday's Get Up, the ESPN panel discussed which quarterback they'd prefer over the next decade between Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow, and Justin Herbert. When Dan Graziano asked if health concerns factored into nobody picking the Miami Dolphins signal-caller, Scott made an ill-timed joke.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Spun

Nebraska Reportedly Hiring Key NFL Assistant Coach

Just last week, the football world learned that former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule would become the new head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Rhule wasted no time getting a jumpstart on recruiting and filling out his coaching staff. He added to that coaching staff on Wednesday morning with another important hire.
LINCOLN, NE
Yardbarker

NFL accused of 'hiding' Deshaun Watson, Browns-Texans game

A massive number of NFL fans will not have local television access to quarterback Deshaun Watson making his Cleveland Browns regular-season debut. As Jesse Pantuosco of Audacy shared, Sunday's game between the 4-7 Browns and 1-9-1 Houston Texans will air locally only in a handful of media markets. For the most part, individuals who live decent drives away from Cleveland or Houston will need to have NFL Sunday Ticket or journey to an establishment to catch the game:
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Cleveland police identify Browns' field vandal

Per the Associated Press, the suspect is 21-year-old Anthony Robert Westley O'Neal. O'Neal has not been arrested and will be a "direct indictment," according to police. In a statement released by the Browns via Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland, the team says it has provided "all relevant information" to the Cleveland Police and "will continue to assist" with any further requests before referring any additional comments to the "proper authorities."
CLEVELAND, TX
Yardbarker

Ben Roethlisberger Believes Steelers’ Chris Boswell’s Harsh Comments After Week 6 Win Were Directed At Matt Canada

The Pittsburgh Steelers had just defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Heinz Fie — I mean, Acrisure Stadium. During the post-game celebrations, a live video caught Steelers players walking back to the locker room. Usually there is not a lot to see during these videos. Players are usually yelling and getting hyped after a big win. But this particular video brought up a huge debate amongst Steelers fans.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Axios Chicago

Eat Their Lunch: Green Bay Packers

This Sunday marks the 206th time the Bears have played the Green Bay Packers. Both teams are underperforming this year, but the winner of this intense rivalry will become the franchise with the most NFL regular season wins of all time. Today we turn to Axios CEO Jim VandeHei — who grew up in Oshkosh rooting for the Packers — for Wisconsin tailgate picks to help us eat the Cheeseheads' lunch.First course: "Start with charcoal-grilled Johnsonville brats. Boil them and then bathe them in Point beer. Add onions." Deep fried cheese curds from Cheesie's. Photo: Monica Eng/AxiosSecond course: "Deep-fried cheese curds." "These sound worthy: Hickory bacon curds from Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery in Ellsworth. They've won championship cheese contests." Third course: "Wash it down with some beer cheese soup and a side of Spotted Cow." "It's nutritious and delicious." As for the game, Jim is hoping his Packers make a run despite Aaron Rodgers' rib injury. The Bears, on the other hand, are now playing to lose — which would mean better draft picks next year.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Aaron Judge reportedly 'very close to 50-50' between Yankees and Giants

All-Star slugger Aaron Judge may be on the cusp of announcing his free-agency decision. According to John Healy of Audacy, insider Jon Morosi said during a Thursday appearance on MLB Network that Judge could confirm the location of his future baseball home "within the week." Morosi also reported the 30-year-old is between remaining with the New York Yankees and joining the San Francisco Giants.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Chicago Tribune

Will the Chicago Bears have yet another QB face the Green Bay Packers? Here are 12 eye-catching numbers entering the Week 13 game.

The Chicago Bears will welcome the Green Bay Packers to Soldier Field on Sunday in a clash between struggling NFC North rivals. With Aaron Rodgers vowing to continue playing through injuries to his ribs and right thumb and Justin Fields working back from a left shoulder issue, there’s reason to remain intrigued by the matchup. In the lead-up to Sunday’s game, here are a dozen eye-catching ...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Eagles Receive Huge Injury News On TE Dallas Goedert

After a hiccup in Week 10 on Monday Night Football against the Washington Commanders, the Philadelphia Eagles have gotten things back on track the last two weeks. They have defeated the Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers, accomplishing both without the services of tight end Dallas Goedert. Goedert was injured...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy