This Sunday marks the 206th time the Bears have played the Green Bay Packers. Both teams are underperforming this year, but the winner of this intense rivalry will become the franchise with the most NFL regular season wins of all time. Today we turn to Axios CEO Jim VandeHei — who grew up in Oshkosh rooting for the Packers — for Wisconsin tailgate picks to help us eat the Cheeseheads' lunch.First course: "Start with charcoal-grilled Johnsonville brats. Boil them and then bathe them in Point beer. Add onions." Deep fried cheese curds from Cheesie's. Photo: Monica Eng/AxiosSecond course: "Deep-fried cheese curds." "These sound worthy: Hickory bacon curds from Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery in Ellsworth. They've won championship cheese contests." Third course: "Wash it down with some beer cheese soup and a side of Spotted Cow." "It's nutritious and delicious." As for the game, Jim is hoping his Packers make a run despite Aaron Rodgers' rib injury. The Bears, on the other hand, are now playing to lose — which would mean better draft picks next year.

