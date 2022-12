“The Lord is my light and my salvation whom shall I fear? The Lord is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?”. Mr. Henry Stanley was born Nov. 15, 1967 to the union of the late Mr. Alvin Bickham Sr. and Ora Dee Pigott Bickham. He departed this life on Nov. 27, 2022 at Tulane Medical Center.

FRANKLINTON, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO