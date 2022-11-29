James Cameron knew everything about his Avatar sequels was going to be epic. The stories, the effects, even the sheer number of them. He also predicted that the first sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, would be about three hours long and made Fox agree to it long before Disney bought the company. He’s a confident man—and in an excellent new profile, he shows it, with a ton of new information about the films, and just an all-time mic drop quote.

