The Best Horror, Sci-Fi, and Fantasy Streaming in December 2022
Some of the titles come to streaming this month. Image: Disney, Paramount, Warner Bros, Netflix, Shudder. Welcome back to io9's monthly Nerd’s Watch, where we pare down the enormous lists of new films and television shows arriving on all your favorite streaming services into the sci-fi, fantasy, and horror titles we think you’ll like most.
Netflix Cancels The Midnight Club Hours After Creator Moves to Amazon
The horrors stalking the terminally ill, teenage patients living at Brightcliffe Hospice can’t compare to the horror of a streaming network scorned. Mere hours after it was announced yesterday that Midnight Club creator Mike Flanagan and his producing partner Trevor Macy would be exiting their deal at Netflix and instead entering a deal with Amazon to create TV content for Prime Video, Netflix announced the horror series would be canceled after its first season.
Disney Made a Movie Quality AI Tool That Automatically Makes Actors Look Younger (or Older)
Further demonstrating the power of artificial intelligence when it comes to photorealistically altering footage, researchers from Disney have revealed a new aging/de-aging tool that can make an actor look convincingly older or younger, without the need for weeks of complex and expensive visual effects work. When watching a blockbuster movie...
Amazon Won't Remove the Antisemitic 'Hebrews to Negroes'Film Promoted by Kyrie Irving
Amazon’s CEO announced the company will not remove the antisemitic movie, Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, from its store or include a disclaimer on the site explaining the context of the film’s discriminatory viewpoints. Instead, the company will rely on customer reviews about the movie as a form of content moderation.
The Mandalorian Season 3 Will Begin Next March
Disney and Lucasfilm took to CCXP today to confirm that The Mandalorian will return to Disney+ for its third season on March 1, 2023. Also revealed by the studio was a new still of Din Djarin and his ward, Grogu, sitting in the cockpit of the modified Naboo N-1 Starfighter that Mando acquired during The Book of Boba Fett episode “The Mandalorian Returns.”
James Cameron Doesn't Care What You Think of Avatar 2, He Knows You'll Watch It
James Cameron knew everything about his Avatar sequels was going to be epic. The stories, the effects, even the sheer number of them. He also predicted that the first sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, would be about three hours long and made Fox agree to it long before Disney bought the company. He’s a confident man—and in an excellent new profile, he shows it, with a ton of new information about the films, and just an all-time mic drop quote.
The Peripheral Finale Was Too Confusing to Be Satisfying
The Peripheral—Prime Video’s William Gibson adaptation from the producers of Westworld—explored some intriguing ideas in its tale of a young woman whose virtual-reality adventuring vaults her into a broken version of the future. But today’s season finale felt like a scramble to the finish; there was too much going on in too little time, with an end that felt too abrupt to be satisfying... and required rewinds to make sense.
Social Media App Triller Pulls Music Catalog Over Alleged Debts
If you’ve ever used the video sharing app Triller, you may be surprised to find that some of your favorite music is no longer available. If you’ve never used Triller, you’re not missing much. The video sharing app has reportedly removed songs from its music catalog amidst a major debt to certain music publishing companies.
Everything We Know About Anne Rice's Immortal Universe
AMC has bought the rights to 14 of Anne Rice’s novels, from both her Vampire Chronicles series and her Lives of the Mayfair Witches series. In June 2021, AMC greenlit the first foray into the Immortal Universe with Interview With the Vampire, which premiered in October 2022. The first...
Nimona To Be Released by Newly Established Annapurna Animation
Nimona, set to be released on Netflix in 2023, is now officially the flagship movie for Annapurna Animation. Robert Baird and Andrew Millstein—both former Disney animation execs—are leading the newly-established animation division at Annapurna Inc., which is best known for its video games, including the 2022 feline-follow-along hit, Stray.
The Last of Us Character Posters Introduce the Show's Post-Apocalyptic Ensemble
If there’s a genre that won’t die, it’s survivors doing their best (and sometimes their worst) amid a zombie apocalypse. Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us PlayStation games offer a particularly compelling take on the story—which is why the series is soon making the jump to HBO Max. Today, we’ve got close-up looks at the main characters thanks to a series of new posters.
