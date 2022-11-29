ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods was shooting 64s and 65s in practice ahead of Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods has revealed how he was regularly shooting rounds of 64 and 65 in practice before his latest injury setback that forced him to withdraw from his own Hero World Challenge this week. Woods, who was speaking to Golf Channel's Todd Lewis at Albany on Tuesday, told how he...
InsideHook

Tiger Woods Doesn’t Think PGA Tour Owes Phil Mickelson an Apology

During a wide-ranging press conference at Albany in the Bahamas ahead of the Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods was asked if Phil Mickelson deserved an apology from the PGA Tour after his criticism of the golf circuit’s “obnoxious greed” was followed by purse increases and other large-scale changes.
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy host another EMERGENCY LIV Golf meeting

Tiger Woods hosted another emergency LIV Golf meeting with Rory McIlroy, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and all 20 players competing in this week's Hero World Challenge on Tuesday evening at Albany, Bahamas, according to Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard. Woods was forced out of his own tournament earlier this week...
InsideHook

Sergio Garcia Snaps Back at Tiger Woods in Defense of Greg Norman

After Tiger Woods called for the removal of Greg Norman as the head of LIV Golf in order for the Saudi-backed series to have some chance of peacefully coexisting with the PGA Tour, the star golfer’s old buddy Sergio Garcia fired back with some comments of his own in an interview with the Spanish website Marca .
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods plays off cringeworthy fist bump attempt during Hero appearance

Tiger Woods joined the broadcast during the first round of the Hero World Challenge as part of his hosting duties. The 15-time major champion spoke on a range of subjects as he confirmed retirement is on the mind after developing plantar fasciitis. Woods once again lavished praise on Rory McIlroy,...

