La Jolla crime and public safety news: Lifeguards help kayakers; coronavirus numbers; police blotter

Lifeguards help six kayakers get to shore in La Jolla

Thanksgiving was a little more eventful than usual for six kayakers who had difficulty getting to shore due to high winds off the coast of La Jolla.

San Diego lifeguards helped them get back in, said Fire-Rescue Department spokesman Jose Ysea, and none of the kayakers was injured. Lifeguards also guided some swimmers out of the water and onto shore.

The incident happened around noon Nov. 24 as strong Santa Ana winds reached 25-30 mph at La Jolla Cove and the Children’s Pool, sweeping sand and dirt off the coastal bluffs and producing a small dust storm. — City News Service and The San Diego Union-Tribune

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Nov. 19, ZIP code 92037 (estimated population 43,400) had a total of 8,006 registered cases (up by 40 from the previous count) and 18,496 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have completed a “primary series” of the COVID-19 vaccine, defined as two doses for people older than 5 for two-dose vaccines. For ages 6 months to 4 years, a primary vaccine series is defined as three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or two doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Through Nov. 22, 36,289 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had completed a primary vaccine series and 25,218 were fully vaccinated and had received a booster dose.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

Nov. 18

Petty theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 2:55 a.m.

Nov. 19

Commercial burglary: 7600 block Fay Avenue, 9 p.m.

Nov. 20

Street robbery (no weapon): Eads Avenue at Pearl Street, 9:20 a.m.

Driving under the influence (alcohol): 300 block Winamar Avenue, 6:43 p.m.

Nov. 21

Felony vehicle theft: 9600 La Jolla Farms Road, 3 p.m.

Felony grand theft (auto): 8700 block Gilman Drive, 5:30 p.m.

Drunk in public: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 7:13 p.m.

Driving under the influence (alcohol): 7300 block Caminito Cruzada, 10:03 p.m.

Nov. 22

Fraud: 2200 block Via Lucia, 2:55 p.m.

Nov. 23

Residential burglary: 5700 block Calle Miramar, 9:30 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 200 block Kolmar Street, 2:30 p.m.

Cruelty to child with minor injury: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 2:34 p.m.

Nov. 24

Residential burglary: 5800 block Rutgers Road, 10 a.m.

Felony grand theft: 8500 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 12:40 p.m.

Nov. 25

Residential burglary: 7000 block Fairway Road, 1 p.m.

Felony assault (threatening crime with intent to terrorize): 9600 block La Jolla Farms Road, 4:12 p.m.

Nov. 27

Felony assault (threatening crime with intent to terrorize): 1100 block Coast Boulevard, 9:35 a.m.

Commercial robbery (no weapon): 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 3:40 p.m.

Nov. 28

Shoplifting: 8700 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 10:21 a.m.

Exhibition of a deadly weapon other than a firearm: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 12:54 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆

