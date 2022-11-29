ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

La Jolla crime and public safety news: Lifeguards help kayakers; coronavirus numbers; police blotter

La Jolla Light
La Jolla Light
 3 days ago

Lifeguards help six kayakers get to shore in La Jolla

Thanksgiving was a little more eventful than usual for six kayakers who had difficulty getting to shore due to high winds off the coast of La Jolla.

San Diego lifeguards helped them get back in, said Fire-Rescue Department spokesman Jose Ysea, and none of the kayakers was injured. Lifeguards also guided some swimmers out of the water and onto shore.

The incident happened around noon Nov. 24 as strong Santa Ana winds reached 25-30 mph at La Jolla Cove and the Children’s Pool, sweeping sand and dirt off the coastal bluffs and producing a small dust storm. — City News Service and The San Diego Union-Tribune

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Nov. 19, ZIP code 92037 (estimated population 43,400) had a total of 8,006 registered cases (up by 40 from the previous count) and 18,496 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have completed a “primary series” of the COVID-19 vaccine, defined as two doses for people older than 5 for two-dose vaccines. For ages 6 months to 4 years, a primary vaccine series is defined as three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or two doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Through Nov. 22, 36,289 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had completed a primary vaccine series and 25,218 were fully vaccinated and had received a booster dose.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

Nov. 18

Petty theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 2:55 a.m.

Nov. 19

Commercial burglary: 7600 block Fay Avenue, 9 p.m.

Nov. 20

Street robbery (no weapon): Eads Avenue at Pearl Street, 9:20 a.m.

Driving under the influence (alcohol): 300 block Winamar Avenue, 6:43 p.m.

Nov. 21

Felony vehicle theft: 9600 La Jolla Farms Road, 3 p.m.

Felony grand theft (auto): 8700 block Gilman Drive, 5:30 p.m.

Drunk in public: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 7:13 p.m.

Driving under the influence (alcohol): 7300 block Caminito Cruzada, 10:03 p.m.

Nov. 22

Fraud: 2200 block Via Lucia, 2:55 p.m.

Nov. 23

Residential burglary: 5700 block Calle Miramar, 9:30 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 200 block Kolmar Street, 2:30 p.m.

Cruelty to child with minor injury: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 2:34 p.m.

Nov. 24

Residential burglary: 5800 block Rutgers Road, 10 a.m.

Felony grand theft: 8500 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 12:40 p.m.

Nov. 25

Residential burglary: 7000 block Fairway Road, 1 p.m.

Felony assault (threatening crime with intent to terrorize): 9600 block La Jolla Farms Road, 4:12 p.m.

Nov. 27

Felony assault (threatening crime with intent to terrorize): 1100 block Coast Boulevard, 9:35 a.m.

Commercial robbery (no weapon): 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 3:40 p.m.

Nov. 28

Shoplifting: 8700 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 10:21 a.m.

Exhibition of a deadly weapon other than a firearm: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 12:54 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .

Comments / 0

Related
Coast News

Missing San Marcos teen returns safely home

SAN MARCOS — A 13-year-old girl from San Marcos is safely back home with her family on Friday after going missing 11 days ago, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported today. Sofia Nicole Corbisiero left her San Marcos home on foot on the evening of Nov. 20...
SAN MARCOS, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Police Issue Warrants for 4 Accused of Attacking Ocean Beach Man Walking His Dog

The San Diego Police Department has issued arrest warrants for people accused of assaulting a man who was walking his dog on Newport Avenue in Ocean Beach last month. NBC 7 spoke to the victim, Woodrow Boethel, days after the alleged Nov. 19 assault, which was recorded by security cameras outside Hodad's. Boethel said he was jumped by a group of homeless people who had harassed him for money.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Marcos Teen Missing Since Late November Is Home Safe: SDSO

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said on Friday that a young teenager from San Marcos who was missing for nearly two weeks had spoken with her mother. The girl, who was last seen on Nov. 20, called her mom on Friday around 1:30 p.m., officials said, and is now back safely with her family.
SAN MARCOS, CA
San Diego Channel

MAP: Where to see light displays across San Diego County in 2022

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The magic of the holidays is back in San Diego with millions of dazzling Christmas lights illuminating the night throughout San Diego County. Check out the map below to find out where to view the displays:. North County. Carlsbad: This year, the Carlsbad Christmas House...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Government Technology

San Diego Weighs Whether to Continue Rail Expansion Plan

(TNS) — The San Diego region's large $160 billion rail expansion plan might be in jeopardy after more financially conservative future members won their November elections. As part of an effort to cut down on car traffic, the expansive plan would build a transit connection to San Diego International Airport, fix rail tracks along Del Mar bluffs and kickstart a 200-mile commuter rail system.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

'People started piling out of it' | Group flees from potential human smuggling boat in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO — United States Border Patrol are investigating a suspected smuggling incident in La Jolla. On Wednesday morning, Chris Wilhelmy was walking on the beach near The Marine Room when he saw a boat on the shore. Wilhelmy said, “We were walking down the beach and we saw a boat very, very close to shore, just outside of the surfline. We noticed that it was so close to the shore and then as we were walking, it veered very suddenly towards the Marine Room. As it did a bunch of people started piling out of it.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Rain in the forecast for San Diego County

Rain is in the forecast for parts of San Diego County Thursday starting this afternoon, according to reports from the National Weather Service. There is a 20% chance of rain Thursday in San Diego County valleys, Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway. Snow levels are expected...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Passing Showers in San Diego County Mark First Day of December

Rain is in the forecast for parts of San Diego County Thursday starting Thursday afternoon, according to reports from the National Weather Service. There is a 20% chance of rain Thursday in San Diego County valleys, Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway. Snow levels are expected...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
La Jolla Light

La Jolla Light

San Diego County, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, community newspaper published daily on the web at lajollalight.com and weekly in print.

 https://www.lajollalight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy