Karine Jean-Pierre ripped by Mike Pence for 'deeply offensive' stance toward Elon Musk
Former vice president joined "Outnumbered" to discuss Musk's fight for free speech on Twitter and the possible release of information on the censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story.
Users celebrate Elon Musk revealing Twitter 'interfered in elections:' ‘New Twitter rocks’
Elon Musk revealed on Twitter Wednesday that the social media company "interfered in elections" prior to it coming under his ownership.
Will Cain, Sean Hannity torch Elizabeth Warren for 'embarrassing' stance on Elon Musk, Twitter free speech
"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Will Cain weighed in after Sen. Elizabeth Warren said "one human" shouldn't be able to decide who is allowed free speech on Twitter.
Sen. Warren roasted for saying Musk 'should not decide' how to run Twitter
Conservatives on Twitter tore into Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., after she insisted that Elon Musk "should not decide" who gets to say what on Twitter.
West Virginia mother of 5 allegedly beaten to death by newlywed husband during post-Thanksgiving brawl
West Virginia mother of five Marrisa Dawson was allegedly beaten to death by her new husband just a month after their wedding day during an at-home post-Thanksgiving brawl.
Biden appears to declare himself the greatest president in US history
President Biden, while speaking at the Tribal Nations Summit at the Department of Interior on Wednesday, all but claimed to be the greatest president in U.S. history.
Jordan threatens to subpoena ex-FBI official after she backs out of interview before House Judiciary Committee
EXCLUSIVE: House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan is threatening to subpoena former FBI official Jill Sanborn who backed out of a scheduled interview before the committee Friday.
Idaho murders: FBI profiler says suspect could go to victims' funerals to take 'pleasure' in crimes
The perpetrator of the University of Idaho slayings could attend the victims' memorials to derive enjoyment from thinking that they "got away with the crime," a former FBI agent says.
Biden slammed for claiming public didn’t know ‘what the hell a supply chain was’: ‘Insulting Americans’
Critics on Twitter slammed President Biden for suggesting that Americans didn't know what "a supply chain was" just a few years ago before the pandemic.
Republicans opposing McCarthy say they are determined to sink his speakership bid if demands not met
Three of the House Republicans who are opposing Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's speaker bid spoke with Fox News Digital about their objections to him.
California robbery suspect killed store clerk, not charged with murder; victim didn’t act in self-defense: DA
A man accused of killing a California gas station clerk will not face a murder charge because he could claim self-defense, reports said.
Idaho murders update: What the public learned in the last 24 hours
Important new details emerged Wednesday about the unsolved Idaho college murders.Two victims, who were best friends, died together, according to a family member.
West Virginia state senator leaves Democratic Party for the GOP
Glenn Jeffries, a state senator representing West Virginia's 8th District, officially filed to leave the Democratic Party and join the Republican Party.
Why Ireland Baldwin, Lily-Rose Depp and Gwyneth Paltrow claim famous parents didn't help their careers
A brand expert explained to Fox News Digital why stars such as Ireland Baldwin and Lily-Rose Depp would claim their parents aren't the only reason they have successful careers.
Gov-elect and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs sues Arizona county for not certifying election results
Arizona Secretary of State and Governor-elect Katie Hobbs filed a lawsuit against Cochise County after they did not certify the results of her election by the statutory deadline.
McConnell takes swipe at Jeffries, calls new Dem leader 'election denier' who made 'attacks' on judiciary
Speaking on the Senate floor, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell took shots at incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, calling him an "election denier."
Biden judicial nominee says she no longer believes Christian Coalition member are 'bigots' when pressed by GOP
A Biden judicial nominee told the Senate she no longer believes members of the Christian Coalition are "bigots," something she asserted in a college essay.
Texas attorney found dead days after taken down by bar patrons in alleged attempted shooting of ex-girlfriend
A Texas attorney was found dead Wednesday, days after being caught on camera trying to shoot his ex-girlfriend in a bar.
Third Ohio relative convicted in 2016 murders of 8 members of rival family shot execution-style at their homes
A third Wagner relative was convicted in the 2016 Pike County massacre in Ohio that left eight members of the rival Rhoden family killed in their homes over an alleged custody dispute.
Kamala Harris attends secretive gathering of influential Democratic donors who help steer liberal agenda
Vice President Kamala Harris appeared at a closed-door gathering of the Democracy Alliance, a group of influential Democratic donors that help steer the progressive agenda.
