Suspected Dating App ‘Predator’ Arrested by Wisconsin Police

Racine Police Department

A Wisconsin man has been arrested in connection with a string of predatory incidents related to the drugging and robbing of women he allegedly met on dating apps, one of whom later died after going out with him, according to police. The Racine Police Department cautioned the public to be on the lookout for Timothy Olson, 52, earlier this month , saying that he was wanted for questioning in the case. After being spotted in Franklin on Monday night, he was taken into custody on Tuesday morning, authorities there said. Racine police are aware of at least three women who “ended up unconscious” in Olson’s presence, they said , at least one of whom woke up the next morning to find a number of unauthorized withdrawals from her bank account. The third woman, Kim “Raina” Mikulence, a 55-year-old mother of four, collapsed suddenly after meeting Olson at a bar on Nov. 17, dying days later. “She was in here for maybe five minutes until she hit the ground,” a bartender told WISN . A friend of Mikulence’s told the outlet: “He’s a freaking predator. And he needs to be caught.”

Read it at Racine Journal Times