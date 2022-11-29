ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Hill, ME

WGME

Body of missing Presque Isle student found on Sears Island

(BDN) -- The body that washed ashore on Sears Island Saturday was identified as the University of Maine at Presque Isle student who went missing in October. The state medical examiner’s office confirmed that Chase Dmuchowsky, 21, was the deceased man hikers found at the island in Searsport on Nov. 26, Presque Isle Police said Friday. Dmuchowsky had been missing for more than a month.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
wabi.tv

Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A pedestrian is dead after a crash at an exit ramp off Interstate 95 in Bangor. State Police tell us 28-year-old Ryan Hersey of Enfield was walking on the Union Street exit ramp just after 6:15 when he was struck by a car driven by 36-year-old Tracy Pelletier.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

New patient rules for visitors at Northern Light EMMC

BANGOR- Some good news for patients and families at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. The hospital has announced an expanded visitation schedule for the foreseeable future. Adult inpatients can have 2 visitors between the hours of 8am to 8pm. End of life patients can have 2 visitors...
BANGOR, ME
Ellsworth American

Holiday craft fair in Winter Harbor

WINTER HARBOR — The Peninsula School Parent Teacher Club will be hosting its annual fundraiser, the holiday craft fair and “Lucky Draw” auction, on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 4-7:30 p.m. in the Winter Harbor Gym. There will be lots of locally made items, refreshments and a visit...
WINTER HARBOR, ME
wabi.tv

3 abandoned dogs found in a Bangor storage unit

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Newport man is facing animal cruelty charges after three dogs were found in September in one crate in a storage unit that wasn’t climate-controlled. The Bangor Humane Society shared heartbreaking pictures of how the three-year-old hound dogs looked when they were found. Bangor Police...
BANGOR, ME
Ellsworth American

Open mic night in Winter Harbor

WINTER HARBOR — Schoodic Arts for All hosts an open mic night on the third Friday of each month, opening the Hammond Hall stage to the community. The next event is scheduled for Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.
WINTER HARBOR, ME
Ellsworth American

Living nativity is planned

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Congregational Church is having its annual Outdoor Living Nativity on Friday, Dec. 16, from 6-7:20 p.m. The address is 29 Mount Desert Street, Bar Harbor.
BAR HARBOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Edna St. Vincent Millay House: Before and After

ROCKLAND—Five years ago I took a tour of the house where Edna St. Vincent Millay was born in and wrote a story, A peek inside the Rockland house where Edna St. Vincent Millay was born. The Rockland Historical Society bought the property in March 2016 and it has taken more than six years to raise the capital to completely renovate the historic site.
ROCKLAND, ME
foxbangor.com

Realty of Maine welcomes new owners

BANGOR–Realty of Maine is under new ownership. David Sleeper started the company on Main Street in Bangor back in 1999. His daughter Beth Roybal and his daughter-in-law Julie Sleeper were preparing to take over the business when the pandemic hit. Tuesday, the duo officially celebrated their co-ownership of the...
BANGOR, ME
101.9 The Rock

Police Investigating after Body Washed Ashore on Sears Island, Maine

The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office is working together with multiple agencies to investigate a body that was washed ashore on Sears Island in Searsport. The male body was found by hikers Saturday morning around 9:15 a.m. Waldo County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Jeff Rice said the “body appeared to have been in the water for a significant period, and the victim appeared to be in his 20s,” according to News Center Maine.
SEARSPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Photographer Cheryl Clegg captures what Maine lobstermen are going through lately

GOULDSBORO—Maine lobstermen are under siege these days with many of them frustrated over not being heard. Cheryl Clegg, an award-winning Boston-based commercial photographer, is making sure that they are both seen and heard. Taking a journalistic approach with her camera in her latest series, “The Endangered Lobsterman,” she has captured the hard-working ethos of lobster-fishing families in a corner of Downeast Maine.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Bangor Humane Society Shares Very Disturbing Story of 3 Dogs

Warning: Your emotions are gonna run the gamut but in the end, all will be well. This is a story of the good things that the Bangor Humane Society does in our community. And it begins with questions: How did it happen? Why did it happen? How can we prevent it from happening again? But that's not the point of this story.
BANGOR, ME
Ellsworth American

Possibility of new public access point on Long Cove discussed

SULLIVAN — The Select Board hosted a representative of the Maine Coast Heritage Trust at its meeting on Nov. 21 to discuss a possible project to create a public access site on Long Cove. The board decided to write a letter in support of the project to help with grant funding if the effort comes to fruition.
SULLIVAN, ME
foxbangor.com

Many indictments handed down by Kennebec County Grand Jury

AUGUSTA– The Kennebec County Grand Jury has indicted a Searsport man on attempted murder charges. Steven Pratt, 39, allegedly fired gunshots into a vehicle in which his ex-girlfriend and her friend were traveling. The alleged incident happened on the China Road in Winslow back in October. No one was...
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME

