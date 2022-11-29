Read full article on original website
Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Has Four Fentanyl Busts Over the Last Two WeeksThe Maine WriterAroostook County, ME
2 Feet Brewing offers Bangor a taste of Maine craft beers & Pub foodsStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20The Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
A Tasty Way You Can Help Provide Heating Oil for VeteransThe Maine WriterMaine State
WGME
Body of missing Presque Isle student found on Sears Island
(BDN) -- The body that washed ashore on Sears Island Saturday was identified as the University of Maine at Presque Isle student who went missing in October. The state medical examiner’s office confirmed that Chase Dmuchowsky, 21, was the deceased man hikers found at the island in Searsport on Nov. 26, Presque Isle Police said Friday. Dmuchowsky had been missing for more than a month.
Augusta, Maine Area Family Looking For Their Child’s Lost, Homemade Quilt
We get a lot of requests here at the radio station, and we're not talking just songs. People reach out to us because we are lucky to have a voice that reaches a lot of people. People like you who are reading this article right now. You might have caught...
wabi.tv
The Rage Room in Winslow is the first of its kind in Central Maine
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - If you have some pent up anger or frustration to get out, a rage room in Winslow can help. Katelyn Allen is an ICU nurse. “I work in the hospital. I take care of patients. it is life or death, and that can really beat you down,” Allen said.
wabi.tv
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A pedestrian is dead after a crash at an exit ramp off Interstate 95 in Bangor. State Police tell us 28-year-old Ryan Hersey of Enfield was walking on the Union Street exit ramp just after 6:15 when he was struck by a car driven by 36-year-old Tracy Pelletier.
penbaypilot.com
Camden issues violation notice to property owners for alleged herbicide application, killing of trees
CAMDEN — The Town of Camden has issued a violation notice to Amelia Bond and Arthur Bond, III, of St. Louis, Missouri, who own property near Laite Beach, in Camden, for allegedly applying an herbicide on their neighbor’s vegetation and topping trees on that land. “Take notice that...
foxbangor.com
New patient rules for visitors at Northern Light EMMC
BANGOR- Some good news for patients and families at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. The hospital has announced an expanded visitation schedule for the foreseeable future. Adult inpatients can have 2 visitors between the hours of 8am to 8pm. End of life patients can have 2 visitors...
Ellsworth American
Holiday craft fair in Winter Harbor
WINTER HARBOR — The Peninsula School Parent Teacher Club will be hosting its annual fundraiser, the holiday craft fair and “Lucky Draw” auction, on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 4-7:30 p.m. in the Winter Harbor Gym. There will be lots of locally made items, refreshments and a visit...
wabi.tv
3 abandoned dogs found in a Bangor storage unit
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Newport man is facing animal cruelty charges after three dogs were found in September in one crate in a storage unit that wasn’t climate-controlled. The Bangor Humane Society shared heartbreaking pictures of how the three-year-old hound dogs looked when they were found. Bangor Police...
Ellsworth American
Open mic night in Winter Harbor
WINTER HARBOR — Schoodic Arts for All hosts an open mic night on the third Friday of each month, opening the Hammond Hall stage to the community. The next event is scheduled for Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.
This Pretty Kitty, Potato, I Looking For A Forever Home
Our Pet of the Week this week is a pretty kitty named Potato. According to Annie Chalmers, the Medical Tech at the SPCA of Hancock County, this gal is great and deserves a good home. "Potato is a cute 3-year-old short-haired tuxedo cat. She has brilliant green eyes and a...
Ellsworth American
Neighbors of South Street solar project pursue legal action
BLUE HILL – Forward movement on a solar development proposed for South Street has stalled once again. The Atlanta, Georgia-based SolAmerica Energy proposes building a 16-acre energy farm.
Ellsworth American
Living nativity is planned
BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Congregational Church is having its annual Outdoor Living Nativity on Friday, Dec. 16, from 6-7:20 p.m. The address is 29 Mount Desert Street, Bar Harbor.
penbaypilot.com
Edna St. Vincent Millay House: Before and After
ROCKLAND—Five years ago I took a tour of the house where Edna St. Vincent Millay was born in and wrote a story, A peek inside the Rockland house where Edna St. Vincent Millay was born. The Rockland Historical Society bought the property in March 2016 and it has taken more than six years to raise the capital to completely renovate the historic site.
foxbangor.com
Realty of Maine welcomes new owners
BANGOR–Realty of Maine is under new ownership. David Sleeper started the company on Main Street in Bangor back in 1999. His daughter Beth Roybal and his daughter-in-law Julie Sleeper were preparing to take over the business when the pandemic hit. Tuesday, the duo officially celebrated their co-ownership of the...
Police Investigating after Body Washed Ashore on Sears Island, Maine
The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office is working together with multiple agencies to investigate a body that was washed ashore on Sears Island in Searsport. The male body was found by hikers Saturday morning around 9:15 a.m. Waldo County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Jeff Rice said the “body appeared to have been in the water for a significant period, and the victim appeared to be in his 20s,” according to News Center Maine.
penbaypilot.com
Photographer Cheryl Clegg captures what Maine lobstermen are going through lately
GOULDSBORO—Maine lobstermen are under siege these days with many of them frustrated over not being heard. Cheryl Clegg, an award-winning Boston-based commercial photographer, is making sure that they are both seen and heard. Taking a journalistic approach with her camera in her latest series, “The Endangered Lobsterman,” she has captured the hard-working ethos of lobster-fishing families in a corner of Downeast Maine.
Bangor Humane Society Shares Very Disturbing Story of 3 Dogs
Warning: Your emotions are gonna run the gamut but in the end, all will be well. This is a story of the good things that the Bangor Humane Society does in our community. And it begins with questions: How did it happen? Why did it happen? How can we prevent it from happening again? But that's not the point of this story.
New Downtown Bangor Consignment Shop Has Neat Name And Sells Cool Stuff
Quietly and without much fanfare, a really cool new consignment shop opened in a building in downtown Bangor, appropriately on Small Business Saturday, of all days. Red Rabbit Bazaar is the brainchild of Maine native Cara Oleksyk. "This is just the beginning. Currently, the consignment books are open and Red...
Ellsworth American
Possibility of new public access point on Long Cove discussed
SULLIVAN — The Select Board hosted a representative of the Maine Coast Heritage Trust at its meeting on Nov. 21 to discuss a possible project to create a public access site on Long Cove. The board decided to write a letter in support of the project to help with grant funding if the effort comes to fruition.
foxbangor.com
Many indictments handed down by Kennebec County Grand Jury
AUGUSTA– The Kennebec County Grand Jury has indicted a Searsport man on attempted murder charges. Steven Pratt, 39, allegedly fired gunshots into a vehicle in which his ex-girlfriend and her friend were traveling. The alleged incident happened on the China Road in Winslow back in October. No one was...
