Pennsylvania State

abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Assessment results: See how your school performed

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Education has released results from the 2021-22 school year’s state-level assessments. The standardized testing results include the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA), Pennsylvania Alternate System of Assessment (PASA), and Keystone Exams. Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty says Pennsylvania is “not...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Advocates: Shapiro must fix Pa.’s ‘broken’ unemployment system

HARRISBURG, PA – If it’s true that the COVID-19 pandemic tested all of us in ways we never anticipated, few were tested more than the thousands of jobless Pennsylvanians who found themselves negotiating the commonwealth’s unemployment compensation system as lives and livelihoods literally hung in the balance.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania Joins National Effort to Return Unclaimed Property

Pennsylvania has joined MissingMoney.com, a national effort to reunite people with unclaimed property that is rightfully theirs. The website allows people to search unclaimed databases for 46 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico, to see if any money can be claimed. All claims for properties held in Pennsylvania are filed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The teams helping Josh Shapiro prepare to become Pa.’s next governor include wealthy donors, Republicans

HARRISBURG — Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro is preparing for his inauguration and making key decisions about his administration surrounded by some of the well-heeled donors who helped make his campaign the richest in Pennsylvania history. Altogether, the 37 recently announced members of Shapiro’s transition team and the 23 members of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Gov.-Elect Josh Shapiro names Lehigh Valley native as chief of staff

Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro announced the appointment of Dana Fritz as his chief of staff, one of the key senior staff positions in any governor’s office. A longtime aide to Shapiro, Fritz is a Lehigh County native and Temple University graduate who has spent virtually all of her career working for Shapiro in some capacity - most recently as the manager of his successful gubernatorial campaign.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

New report looks at Unemployment Compensation in Pennsylvania

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Nearly half of unemployed workers in Pennsylvania waited more than 10 weeks before receiving their first payment from the unemployment compensation system last month, according to a report released by the Keystone Research Center Tuesday. The left-leaning group advocates for unemployed Pennsylvanians and is calling on Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro to fix, what it calls, a failed system.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. COVID update: November case counts show Lehigh Valley, rest of state poised for easier winter

The Lehigh Valley has amassed over 200,000 cases of COVID-19 since March 2020, but the region currently is on track to avoid another overwhelming pandemic winter. For over a month now, both Lehigh and Northampton counties have combined to average just around 100 cases per day — currently at 104 new cases per day — and usually even a little less than that. Comparatively, at this time last year, the area was averaging more than three times that many en route to a winter that would see averages over 20 times the area’s average today.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Pa. broadband authority presents plan to improve high-speed internet access, infrastructure

HARRISBURG, PA – The Wolf administration announced this week that it is moving forward with a plan to address lagging access to broadband internet connectivity across Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority, a 12-member independent agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development, released its plan this week...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Utility rates due to increase across Pennsylvania starting today

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beginning today, many will be paying much more for their electric bills. Energy costs are increasing by as much as 50 percent across Pennsylvania. That's tough news to hear, especially on a morning like today when the chill is on and you want to have your heat pumping. So, how can you save even as rates rise? The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is saying that prices are going up for gas and electric bills for all state-regulated electric utilities. The reason being is distribution and supply charges which make up anywhere from 40-60 percent of utility bills. Here in the Pittsburgh area, Duquesne...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Announces Plan to Extend Broadband Across State

Pennsylvania has announced its plan for bringing high-speed internet to all of the state’s residents. The 19-page document from the Broadband Development Authority doesn’t set a deadline for this achievement, but it recommends policies and principles to promote good internet access regardless of location or income. The plan,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

