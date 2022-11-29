Read full article on original website
Local educator is a finalist for Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year
JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — Brooke Menzen is an English teacher at Jersey Shore Area High School. She has been teaching for just over a decade. "It actually goes back to my teachers here at Jersey Shore High School, and I saw their passion for teaching and how much change they were making, and I decided my senior year to become a teacher," said Menzen.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Assessment results: See how your school performed
(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Education has released results from the 2021-22 school year’s state-level assessments. The standardized testing results include the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA), Pennsylvania Alternate System of Assessment (PASA), and Keystone Exams. Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty says Pennsylvania is “not...
therecord-online.com
Advocates: Shapiro must fix Pa.’s ‘broken’ unemployment system
HARRISBURG, PA – If it’s true that the COVID-19 pandemic tested all of us in ways we never anticipated, few were tested more than the thousands of jobless Pennsylvanians who found themselves negotiating the commonwealth’s unemployment compensation system as lives and livelihoods literally hung in the balance.
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Joins National Effort to Return Unclaimed Property
Pennsylvania has joined MissingMoney.com, a national effort to reunite people with unclaimed property that is rightfully theirs. The website allows people to search unclaimed databases for 46 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico, to see if any money can be claimed. All claims for properties held in Pennsylvania are filed...
Inflation relief: PA offers one-time rebates, tax credits
Amid high inflation and rising interest rates, at least 20 states are offering one-time tax rebates and tax credits to help people cope with rising costs.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The teams helping Josh Shapiro prepare to become Pa.’s next governor include wealthy donors, Republicans
HARRISBURG — Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro is preparing for his inauguration and making key decisions about his administration surrounded by some of the well-heeled donors who helped make his campaign the richest in Pennsylvania history. Altogether, the 37 recently announced members of Shapiro’s transition team and the 23 members of...
Gov.-Elect Josh Shapiro names Lehigh Valley native as chief of staff
Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro announced the appointment of Dana Fritz as his chief of staff, one of the key senior staff positions in any governor’s office. A longtime aide to Shapiro, Fritz is a Lehigh County native and Temple University graduate who has spent virtually all of her career working for Shapiro in some capacity - most recently as the manager of his successful gubernatorial campaign.
local21news.com
New report looks at Unemployment Compensation in Pennsylvania
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Nearly half of unemployed workers in Pennsylvania waited more than 10 weeks before receiving their first payment from the unemployment compensation system last month, according to a report released by the Keystone Research Center Tuesday. The left-leaning group advocates for unemployed Pennsylvanians and is calling on Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro to fix, what it calls, a failed system.
Pa. COVID update: November case counts show Lehigh Valley, rest of state poised for easier winter
The Lehigh Valley has amassed over 200,000 cases of COVID-19 since March 2020, but the region currently is on track to avoid another overwhelming pandemic winter. For over a month now, both Lehigh and Northampton counties have combined to average just around 100 cases per day — currently at 104 new cases per day — and usually even a little less than that. Comparatively, at this time last year, the area was averaging more than three times that many en route to a winter that would see averages over 20 times the area’s average today.
Pennsylvania’s ‘top charitable cause’ is this, says study
During this season of giving, many intend to give back a little via charities. In the spirit of this, a new study has found the most popular charitable causes in each state, Pennsylvania included. SIMILAR STORIES: The most popular toy in each state — and Pa. —is squishy and soft,...
therecord-online.com
Pa. broadband authority presents plan to improve high-speed internet access, infrastructure
HARRISBURG, PA – The Wolf administration announced this week that it is moving forward with a plan to address lagging access to broadband internet connectivity across Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority, a 12-member independent agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development, released its plan this week...
Utility rates due to increase across Pennsylvania starting today
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beginning today, many will be paying much more for their electric bills. Energy costs are increasing by as much as 50 percent across Pennsylvania. That's tough news to hear, especially on a morning like today when the chill is on and you want to have your heat pumping. So, how can you save even as rates rise? The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is saying that prices are going up for gas and electric bills for all state-regulated electric utilities. The reason being is distribution and supply charges which make up anywhere from 40-60 percent of utility bills. Here in the Pittsburgh area, Duquesne...
wmmr.com
3 Pennsylvania Towns Named the Best College Towns in America
A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that both states are on this list a few times.
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Announces Plan to Extend Broadband Across State
Pennsylvania has announced its plan for bringing high-speed internet to all of the state’s residents. The 19-page document from the Broadband Development Authority doesn’t set a deadline for this achievement, but it recommends policies and principles to promote good internet access regardless of location or income. The plan,...
In Pennsylvania’s legislature, one person can block the wishes of thousands of citizens | PennLive letter
Pennsylvania’s legislative rules are being shaped now. On January 3, 2023 procedural rules will be voted on by all legislators on the first day of the new 2023 – 24 legislative session. The Pennsylvania Senate and the Pennsylvania House of Representatives follow parallel tracks. Under current rules, the...
1 Pennsylvania county remains at high COVID community level. Here’s latest on cases
Here’s the most recent COVID-19 community levels map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, plus the latest data from the state health agency.
Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro, Lt. Gov. elect Davis announce Inaugural Committee
Pennsylvania Governor-Elect Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor-Elect Davis have announced their Inaugural Committee.
erienewsnow.com
New Law Provides More Options for Obtaining Antlerless Deer Licenses in PA
HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - Pennsylvania lawmakers and state game officials say a new law will make it easier to obtain antlerless deer licenses. With this year's hunting season already underway, the legislation that was signed into law by Governor Wolf earlier this month won't take effect until next season. According...
Pennsylvanians encouraged to apply for one-time bonus, eligibility to end on Dec. 31
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf is reminding Pennsylvanians who qualify for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) Program that they must apply by Dec. 31, 2022, to receive their annual rebate plus a one-time bonus rebate. “This is the only year that these one-time bonus rebates are available, and...
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Town Named the Best for Christmas By NBC’s Today Show
Pennsylvania has some gorgeous areas to celebrate Christmas, and NBC’s “TODAY Show” is taking notice. The popular television program has released a list of the 25 best Christmas towns in the U.S., and one Pennsylvania town made the cut. “It’s (almost) the most wonderful time of the...
