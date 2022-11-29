Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Man, woman shot, wounded while driving in Southfield
Southfield — A man and a woman were wounded late Thursday after being shot at while in a vehicle traveling on Ten Mile, police said. The shooting happened at about 11:15 p.m. in the area of Ten Mile and Greenfield roads, officials said. According to a preliminary investigation, the two were in a vehicle heading east on Ten Mile when a suspect shot at them.
Teens accused of killing gas station clerk stopped by Nashville school earlier in the day
The two Kentucky teenagers accused of shooting and killing a gas station clerk in Hermitage Monday afternoon were inside a Metro Nashville Public School earlier in the day.
2 injured by gunfire while driving down 10 Mile in Southfield
Police are on the hunt for a suspect that they say shot and injured two people as they were driving in Southfield on Thursday night. The Southfield Police Department said the incident was reported around 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 1
Man charged with robbing ‘friend’ in East Nashville
A man was reportedly robbed at gunpoint by three people he thought were his friends.
Body found in trunk in Dearborn is missing Tennessee mother
(CBS DETROIT) - Police say it began with a trip to pick up her daughter from school In Murfreesboro, Tennessee. But sadly, Nov.17 would be the last time anyone would see 31-year-old Eleni Kassa alive. Over the next 10 days, many family and friends went to social media looking for anything that could point them not only to her but a black 2020 Dodge Charger SRT that police believed she could have been traveling in. Fast forward to Sunday, Nov. 27, the suspect behind the wheel, confirmed as 36-year-old Dominique Hardwick, crashed into a home near the corner of Normile and Tireman...
MNPD helicopter follows ex-con through two counties, helps ground units make arrest
An ex-convict is back behind bars thanks, in large part, to the coordination between ground units in Cheatham County and the Metro Nashville Police Department helicopter that was surveilling the suspect across two counties.
Detroit News
A record number of Wayne County murder suspects are out on bond. Police, prosecutor are worried
Detroit — At least 31 people charged with murder in Wayne County are free on bond with GPS tethers, an unprecedented number that concerns public safety officials, while bail reform proponents insist the ongoing effort to release more defendants awaiting trial will result in a fairer system. Judges and...
Police commission denies suspension of sergeant after Detroit woman killed
The Detroit Police Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to deny the recommended unpaid suspension of a sergeant in charge of officers involved in the fatal November shooting of Ki'Azia Miller. The board spent nearly four hours discussing proposed unpaid suspensions of Detroit officers in a closed session. Ultimately, the board disagreed with Detroit Police Chief James White's recommendation to suspend Sgt. Marvin Anthony of the 12th Precinct without pay for his involvement in the incident that led...
New questions arise from gruesome discovery tied to missing Tennessee mom
Questions linger in the case of a police chase turned homicide investigation. Sunday, Dearborn police found human remains in the trunk of a vehicle.
fox2detroit.com
Woman killed in shoot-out with Dearborn police, missing Tennesee woman found dead in trunk
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - There are a few new details after a woman was killed by Dearborn police in a shoot-out and another woman, who was reported missing ten days ago from Tennessee, was found dead in the trunk of the car.
Memphis murder suspect surrenders to U.S. Marshals in Murfreesboro
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A murder suspect surrendered to U.S. Marshals in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Tuesday following a shooting that left one person dead and three injured in Memphis. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 18-year-old Joseph Henry Keohavong of Murfreesboro was wanted for first-degree murder, and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Police responded to […]
Woman pistol-whipped during altercation at East Nashville gas station
A man has been charged with assaulting a woman at an East Nashville gas station after she reportedly accused him of cutting ahead of her in line at the pump.
fox2detroit.com
Inkster traffic stop leads to handgun recovery and arrest of man with multiple warrants
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A convicted felon who had multiple warrants out for his arrest was taken into custody after a traffic stop in Inkster late Thursday evening. According to Michigan State Police, the Inkster Secure Cities Partnership stopped a vehicle around 10 p.m. on Dec. 1 for traffic violations.
Kingsport Times-News
Two Tennessee women found dead in car after crash, shooting
DEARBORN, Mich. — Two Tennessee women found dead after a car crash and police shooting in suburban Detroit include one who was reported missing days earlier, authorities said Monday. Detectives working with the Wayne County Medical Examiner identified the driver as Dominique Hardwick, 36, of Lebanon, and a woman...
wmot.org
Nashville Police: Hillwood High student caught with a gun on school grounds Tuesday
(Mike Osborne) — Another Metro student was caught carrying a gun onto a Nashville school campus this week. Metro Police said a search Tuesday of a 16-year-old Hillwood High School student’s backpack turned up a nine-millimeter pistol with 12 rounds in the clip. The student was reportedly upset...
fox2detroit.com
Crime Stoppers launches podcast to help solve Detroit murders, find missing people
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Crime Stoppers of Michigan launched a podcast to help solve crimes and bring missing people home. "April 16, 2016, my 6-month-old Miracle was shot and killed," Jennifer Murray said. "Anything to get answers for my baby. I need justice for her." Silence is hurting families as...
Michigan truck driver found dead in semi on I-75
DETROIT – Police are investigating after a truck driver was found dead in a semi-truck on I-75 in Detroit. Troopers from the Michigan State Police responded to southbound I-75 near Schaefer Highway at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving several calls that a semi-truck was blocking the left lane of the well-traveled highway.
Have you seen Trey? Missing 19-year-old was last seen on WCCCD campus in Detroit
Trey Rogers, 19, was last seen on the Wayne County Community College District’s Eastern Campus, on Conner St. near I-94, at around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, according to police.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of November 29, 2022
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of November 29, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Child Endangerment, Reckless Endangerment, Burglary x8, Aggravated Assault, and Vandalism. Last seen unknown. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600...
Family seeks justice after father of 2 killed in elevator dispute in Greektown
Detroit police are trying to track down a man who fatally shot a father of two because he didn't hold the elevator open.
