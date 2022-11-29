ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Man, woman shot, wounded while driving in Southfield

Southfield — A man and a woman were wounded late Thursday after being shot at while in a vehicle traveling on Ten Mile, police said. The shooting happened at about 11:15 p.m. in the area of Ten Mile and Greenfield roads, officials said. According to a preliminary investigation, the two were in a vehicle heading east on Ten Mile when a suspect shot at them.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
CBS Detroit

Body found in trunk in Dearborn is missing Tennessee mother

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say it began with a trip to pick up her daughter from school In Murfreesboro, Tennessee. But sadly, Nov.17 would be the last time anyone would see 31-year-old Eleni Kassa alive. Over the next 10 days, many family and friends went to social media looking for anything that could point them not only to her but a black 2020 Dodge Charger SRT that police believed she could have been traveling in. Fast forward to Sunday, Nov. 27, the suspect behind the wheel, confirmed as 36-year-old Dominque Hardwick, crashed into a home near the corner of Normile and Tireman...
DEARBORN, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Police commission denies suspension of sergeant after Detroit woman killed

The Detroit Police Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to deny the recommended unpaid suspension of a sergeant in charge of officers involved in the fatal November shooting of Ki'Azia Miller. The board spent nearly four hours discussing proposed unpaid suspensions of Detroit officers in a closed session. Ultimately, the board disagreed with Detroit Police Chief James White's recommendation to suspend Sgt. Marvin Anthony of the 12th Precinct without pay for his involvement in the incident that led...
DETROIT, MI
WREG

Memphis murder suspect surrenders to U.S. Marshals in Murfreesboro

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A murder suspect surrendered to U.S. Marshals in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Tuesday following a shooting that left one person dead and three injured in Memphis. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 18-year-old Joseph Henry Keohavong of Murfreesboro was wanted for first-degree murder, and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Police responded to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Two Tennessee women found dead in car after crash, shooting

DEARBORN, Mich. — Two Tennessee women found dead after a car crash and police shooting in suburban Detroit include one who was reported missing days earlier, authorities said Monday. Detectives working with the Wayne County Medical Examiner identified the driver as Dominique Hardwick, 36, of Lebanon, and a woman...
LEBANON, TN
The Flint Journal

Michigan truck driver found dead in semi on I-75

DETROIT – Police are investigating after a truck driver was found dead in a semi-truck on I-75 in Detroit. Troopers from the Michigan State Police responded to southbound I-75 near Schaefer Highway at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving several calls that a semi-truck was blocking the left lane of the well-traveled highway.
DETROIT, MI
Robertson County Source

Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of November 29, 2022

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of November 29, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Child Endangerment, Reckless Endangerment, Burglary x8, Aggravated Assault, and Vandalism. Last seen unknown. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy