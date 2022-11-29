On Dec. 1, 2022, at approximately 9:13 a.m., the New Bern Police Department responded to a report of an active shooter at New Bern High School. Upon the arrival of officers, the school was searched, and it was determined the information provided by the caller was false. The New Bern High School campus is safe and there is no threat to the public. Similar calls have been reported at other North Carolina high schools.

NEW BERN, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO