WITN
Onslow County deputy injured after traffic stop on bridge
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County deputy was injured in a “move over” violation during a traffic stop earlier this week. It happened around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday on the Jacksonville Bypass as the deputy was trying to stop a suspected drunk driver near Wilmington Highway. A...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Student in custody for bringing revolver to high school in Onslow Co.
JACKSONVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a student allegedly brought a weapon to school Friday. The weapon was discovered before noon at White Oak High School on Piney Green Road in Jacksonville. According to Chief Deputy Chris Thomas, a revolver was found...
Two charged after North Carolina inmate killed
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office reports an inmate was killed late Wednesday night. Two suspects have been arrested. Deputies responded to the Edgecombe County Detention Center around 11 p.m. Wednesday. They found an inmate, Darren Vick, who had been assaulted. He was transported to ECU Health Edgecombe where he was pronounced […]
wcti12.com
Woman charged with fentanyl trafficking after home searched by police
VANCEBORO, Craven County — A woman was charged after police searched her Vanceboro home and found cash and fentanyl. Police found trafficking amounts of fentanyl, cash and items consistent with selling and distributing illegal drugs. Margie Dezora Bouie, 55, was charged with:. Six felony counts of trafficking fentanyl. Six...
publicradioeast.org
Gun incidents reported at two eastern North Carolina schools
Late Tuesday afternoon local police and Craven County Schools were made aware of a threat directed at Tucker Creek Middle School. According to Havelock Police, an investigation revealed a student made threats of bringing a gun to school. Wednesday night, that 13 year old male student from Tucker Creek Middle...
WITN
Family wanting answers after Duplin County toddler dies
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The family of a toddler from Duplin County is searching for answers after taking the child off life support. Khalil Leak was pronounced dead Thursday night at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. The two-year-old’s family says Khalil apparently was injured Monday at Pink Hill’s...
publicradioeast.org
More than a dozen threats called in to school campuses across NC, some in eastern North Carolina
On Thursday, the State Bureau of Investigation investigated more than a dozen threats on school campuses across North Carolina, including several in eastern North Carolina, and say those threats turned out to be a hoax. New Bern high school was one of the targets, and officials with the New Bern...
WITN
WHO AM I? Kinston police want person involved in weekend shooting
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities in one Eastern Carolina city hope you can help them solve a shooting from this past weekend. Kinston police this afternoon released surveillance video of a person they say was involved in Sunday’s shooting at a party in the 1600 block of West Vernon Avenue.
WITN
POLICE: Former employee arrested after firing gun at Greenville workplace
GREENVILLE, NC (WITN) - A former employee of a Greenville moving company was arrested this morning after police said he fired a gun at work. Gerkevion Wooten-Grimes was charged with communicating threats and discharging a firearm within city limits. It happened around 9:00 a.m. at Two Men and a Truck...
Officials say ENC schools targeted by hoax calls
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A number of school systems around Eastern North Carolina and the state received anonymous hoax phone calls about active shooter situations and other threats on Thursday. School systems in Craven, Beaufort and Onslow were among those impacted by the hoaxes. The FBI has been called in to investigate. On Thursday, […]
WITN
Runaway teenager found, returned to family
COVE CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says a young teenager is now back with her family. Thirteen-year-old Korena Brinkley was reported missing after last seen at her home on Highway 55 West in Cove City on Wednesday. The girl was found in Dover and deputies...
wcti12.com
NC State Trooper saves life of infant after pulling family over
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A traffic stop in Kinston saved a life recently and the infant's family wants to say "thank you" to the State Highway Patrol Trooper who pulled them over. Derrick Stroud, and his fiancée Victoria O'Neal, said if it wasn't for Trooper Matthew Brown's quick reactions...
Recent rash of shootings has Kinston residents concerned
KINSTON, NC (WNCT) — Officials are still searching for answers in the rash of shootings that have happened in Kinston. Police hope to bring closure to all the people involved. Kinston police say the shooting on Herbert Drive was a domestic violence incident and an arrest has been made. As for the West Vernon Avenue […]
newbernnow.com
Police Respond to Report of Active Shooter at New Bern High School
On Dec. 1, 2022, at approximately 9:13 a.m., the New Bern Police Department responded to a report of an active shooter at New Bern High School. Upon the arrival of officers, the school was searched, and it was determined the information provided by the caller was false. The New Bern High School campus is safe and there is no threat to the public. Similar calls have been reported at other North Carolina high schools.
jocoreport.com
Update: Human Remains Identified As Missing Person
WAYNE COUNTY – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office confirmed today (Wednesday), human remains discovered November 27 by a volunteer search team in the 400 block of Billy Price Road are those of a missing person. The sheriff’s office said they were notified by the NC Medical Examiner’s Office...
WITN
ROCKY MOUNT: Two people found dead in car identified
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Two people found dead in a car this morning in Rocky Mount have been identified. Police say Devone Brown, 28, and Destiny Wiggins, 24, were both shot. Police were called to the parking lot of Barnhill Construction in the 1400 block of Construction Drive around...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Washington High School: “No incident has taken place,” building secure, students/staff safe
All students, staff and others are safe after a chaotic scene at Washington High School this morning, according to a released statement from Beaufort County Schools. Multiple agencies responded to the school as concerned parents crowded nearby neighborhood streets just outside a law enforcement perimeter. “Local law enforcement received a...
Man threatened, threw knife at employees while trying to steal from North Carolina Walmart, police said
During the day Tuesday, the suspect was inside the store at 1511 Benvenue Road with the knife, police said.
WITN
Kinston police release photos of Christmas display vandals
As winter months approach, counties are taking action to help families in need. As winter months approach, counties are taking action to help families in need. Troops in one part of the east said a formal goodbye to an aircraft after 50 years of service. Pitt & Onslow counties now...
WITN
Child charged with making threats against Havelock school
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A 13-year-old boy is in a juvenile detention center after police said he made threats against his school. Havelock police said late Tuesday afternoon the school system and the police department were made aware of a threat toward Tucker Creek Middle School. Police learned that a...
