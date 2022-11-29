ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WBIR

UT, Austin-East create partnership to enhance seniors' writing skills

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There is a new partnership between the University of Tennessee and Austin-East Magnet High School that focuses on improving seniors' writing skills, according to a press release from the university. Students and staff from UT's Judith Anderson Hebert Writing Center are working with Austin-East seniors to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Heather visits some Morgan County students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley was invited to visit some students in 6th, 7th, and 8th grade at Oakdale School in Morgan County. The students in a program called Avid, have had speakers from different career paths. They learned more about television news and weather from Heather.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Roane State sees more people using on-campus student food bank

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — Roane State Community College said more people than usual are using one of its on-campus student food pantries, the "Brain Food" pantry. The "Brain Food" pantry is located on the Oak Ridge campus. Roane State also has food pantries in its Harriman location, Knox County location, Scott County location, Campbell County location and Cumberland County location. The Oak Ridge location recently got a new freezer donated by the First Presbyterian Church of Oak Ridge.
HARRIMAN, TN
wvlt.tv

Maryville baker in quarterfinals in national baking competition

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alexandria Ducote runs the Wildflour Bakery, a home-based bakery in Maryville, but she has been through five rounds of heated competition in the Greatest Baker. The Greatest Baker competition pits bakers from across the nation against each other for a $10,000 prize and a feature in...
MARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

Literacy law looms as TDOE report card shows proficiency rates still below pre-pandemic levels

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee released its state report card this week. It tracks achievement markers for students between kindergarten and 12th grade. The report card said 34% of students score high enough to at least "meet expectations" on state English and math exams. That is up from 2021 when 28% of students met expectations. However, it does not surpass pre-pandemic levels.
TENNESSEE STATE
brianhornback.com

Custodian Crisis at Knox Schools? Apparently NOT!

Last evening I posted about the outsourcing of custodian services at the Farragut, Hardin Valley and Karns schools. During my lunch, I went to Knox Schools website to see how critical the custodian vacancies are at the school district. You know 90 plus schools, it’s gotta be bad, right?
FARRAGUT, TN
wvlt.tv

Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Report cards are out, but not for students. The Tennessee Department of Education has released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport City School District was named exemplary for the second-straight year, with its students meeting, or exceeding, expectations in math and English standardized tests.
NEWPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

Evacuated Pigeon Forge Junior High students, staff return to school

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge Junior High officials evacuated students and staff Tuesday after they found a note referencing a bomb in a bathroom, according to Principal Danny Rucker said. At approximately 10:00 a.m., administrators learned about a note written on a bathroom wall that referenced a bomb,...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Vol legend speaks to state-bound Anderson Co. football team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our previews of area teams playing for a state football championship continues with Davey Gillum’s Anderson Co. Mavericks. Gillum played on the AC team that made it to the state semi’s 26 years ago. Now the same program he coaches, is one win away from its first ever state championship and his players couldn’t be more thrilled about the opportunity.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee

Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the LGBTQ community for the next session. It's drawn a sharp response from democrats and activists alike. Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee. Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

KAT honoring Rosa Parks

Knoxville Area Transit honored civil rights icon, Rosa Parks. 67 years ago, on this very day, Parks refused to give up her seat to a white man on a bus in Alabama.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Alcoa, Anderson County, West look to claim state title this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three high schools from our area will try and live the dream of winning the state championship in football this weekend. Alcoa is no stranger to the big game, Anderson County has never been to the state championship and West hasn't been there in quite some time.
ALCOA, TN
brianhornback.com

Knox County Schools Custodian Out-Sourcing Contract is Withdrawn from the December Agenda

A review this afternoon of the Knox County School Board Agenda has the custodian outsourcing contract withdrawn from the School Board’s December Agenda. As the only media to sound the Mega Bullhorn alert, I guess i will take the win. Let’s hope before this rears its head again, there will be stakeholder meetings and etc. By the way, where is that group of advisors that were to help transition?

Comments / 0

Community Policy