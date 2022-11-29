Read full article on original website
UT, Austin-East create partnership to enhance seniors' writing skills
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There is a new partnership between the University of Tennessee and Austin-East Magnet High School that focuses on improving seniors' writing skills, according to a press release from the university. Students and staff from UT's Judith Anderson Hebert Writing Center are working with Austin-East seniors to...
UT students protest school's development plan to demolish three buildings to expand business building
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Many students, professors and faculty at the University of Tennessee have united and created a grassroots group advocating against the school's announcement that three buildings would be demolished to expand the business school. The buildings that would be knocked down are currently homes to the school...
wvlt.tv
Heather visits some Morgan County students
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley was invited to visit some students in 6th, 7th, and 8th grade at Oakdale School in Morgan County. The students in a program called Avid, have had speakers from different career paths. They learned more about television news and weather from Heather.
Roane State sees more people using on-campus student food bank
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — Roane State Community College said more people than usual are using one of its on-campus student food pantries, the "Brain Food" pantry. The "Brain Food" pantry is located on the Oak Ridge campus. Roane State also has food pantries in its Harriman location, Knox County location, Scott County location, Campbell County location and Cumberland County location. The Oak Ridge location recently got a new freezer donated by the First Presbyterian Church of Oak Ridge.
Knox County fifth grader wins national Girl Scout essay writing contest and a badge from outer space
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gracie Ogle, a fifth-grade girl scout at Ball Camp Elementary, won a national essay writing contest entitled "Girl Scouts to the Moon and Back." She will be awarded a space science badge that was on NASA's Artemis I. Artemis I launched into orbit on Nov. 16...
wvlt.tv
Maryville baker in quarterfinals in national baking competition
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alexandria Ducote runs the Wildflour Bakery, a home-based bakery in Maryville, but she has been through five rounds of heated competition in the Greatest Baker. The Greatest Baker competition pits bakers from across the nation against each other for a $10,000 prize and a feature in...
Literacy law looms as TDOE report card shows proficiency rates still below pre-pandemic levels
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee released its state report card this week. It tracks achievement markers for students between kindergarten and 12th grade. The report card said 34% of students score high enough to at least "meet expectations" on state English and math exams. That is up from 2021 when 28% of students met expectations. However, it does not surpass pre-pandemic levels.
Two buildings on Knoxville College campus cited by city as 'unfit' and 'dangerous'
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two buildings on Knoxville College's campus were city by the city for being "unfit" and "dangerous." Leaders said the Robert H. Harvey College Center and Elnathan Hall were not suitable for students. The president of Knoxville College, Leonard Adams, said he will present a plan of...
brianhornback.com
Custodian Crisis at Knox Schools? Apparently NOT!
Last evening I posted about the outsourcing of custodian services at the Farragut, Hardin Valley and Karns schools. During my lunch, I went to Knox Schools website to see how critical the custodian vacancies are at the school district. You know 90 plus schools, it’s gotta be bad, right?
wvlt.tv
Dolly Parton teams up with Kelly Clarkson to donate $50,000 to Knoxville Symphony Orchestra
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton announced on the Kelly Clarkson Show Thursday that she’s helping the show to donate $50,000 to the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra. “We are honored by the generous donations made by Dolly Parton and The Kelly Clarkson Show in partnership with Netspend Corporation,” Knoxville Symphony Orchestra CEO Rachel Ford said.
wvlt.tv
Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Report cards are out, but not for students. The Tennessee Department of Education has released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport City School District was named exemplary for the second-straight year, with its students meeting, or exceeding, expectations in math and English standardized tests.
wvlt.tv
Evacuated Pigeon Forge Junior High students, staff return to school
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge Junior High officials evacuated students and staff Tuesday after they found a note referencing a bomb in a bathroom, according to Principal Danny Rucker said. At approximately 10:00 a.m., administrators learned about a note written on a bathroom wall that referenced a bomb,...
Village women growing Democrats club
State Rep. Sam McKenzie, D-Knoxville, speaks at the June meeting of the Loudon County Democratic Women at Roane State Community College’s downtown Lenoir City campus.
WBIR
The Story of the 1983 Miss USA Pageant in Knoxville
The Miss USA Pageant was held for the first and only time in Knoxville in 1983. This is a behind-the-scenes look at the event.
wvlt.tv
Vol legend speaks to state-bound Anderson Co. football team
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our previews of area teams playing for a state football championship continues with Davey Gillum’s Anderson Co. Mavericks. Gillum played on the AC team that made it to the state semi’s 26 years ago. Now the same program he coaches, is one win away from its first ever state championship and his players couldn’t be more thrilled about the opportunity.
WATE
Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee
Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the LGBTQ community for the next session. It's drawn a sharp response from democrats and activists alike. Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee. Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the...
WBIR
KAT honoring Rosa Parks
Knoxville Area Transit honored civil rights icon, Rosa Parks. 67 years ago, on this very day, Parks refused to give up her seat to a white man on a bus in Alabama.
WBIR
Alcoa, Anderson County, West look to claim state title this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three high schools from our area will try and live the dream of winning the state championship in football this weekend. Alcoa is no stranger to the big game, Anderson County has never been to the state championship and West hasn't been there in quite some time.
brianhornback.com
Knox County Schools Custodian Out-Sourcing Contract is Withdrawn from the December Agenda
A review this afternoon of the Knox County School Board Agenda has the custodian outsourcing contract withdrawn from the School Board’s December Agenda. As the only media to sound the Mega Bullhorn alert, I guess i will take the win. Let’s hope before this rears its head again, there will be stakeholder meetings and etc. By the way, where is that group of advisors that were to help transition?
Catholic Charities of East Tennessee thriving one year after fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A year ago, the Catholic Charities of East Tennessee's Dameron Avenue building was set ablaze. Despite the hardships the organization faced within the past year, it said it is thriving - having served over 3,000 clients since the day of the fire. While the services looked...
