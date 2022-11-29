Read full article on original website
Cameroon player makes ridiculous move after World Cup goal
Cameroon forward Vincent Aboubakar made a fairly remarkable mistake during Friday’s World Cup match, and he did it after scoring a goal, no less. Aboubakar scored a header in the 92nd minute against tournament favorite Brazil to give Cameroon an unlikely 1-0 victory in their Group G finale. The forward immediately pulled off his shirt in celebration upon scoring, which is hardly an unprecedented move in soccer.
Why Japan’s second goal against Spain was allowed to stand
The whole of the ball must cross the line for it to be out of play and VAR decided that at least some of it was still overhanging
Two minutes of chaos that fired Socceroos into World Cup last 16
When Tunisia scored against France, Australia’s hopes took a sudden dive. But within seconds Mathew Leckie had changed everything again
World Cup bracket so far: FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule, group standings, printable wall chart, match dates
The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is here. Qatar and Ecuador kicked off the tournament and they are no longer alive. You can find the full schedule here with start times and TV info. There's no better time to make your picks as we gear up to see who will take home one of the most coveted trophies in sports. Thirty-two teams will combine to play 64 games over the 28 days of the tournament. We have our latest Power Rankings here to see where everyone stacks up -- and while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.
Finnish leader says the brutal truth is Ukraine shows Europe isn't 'strong enough' without the US
"The US has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet," Marin said.
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
All 16 remaining World Cup teams ranked by likelihood of winning it all
One of the most entertaining group stages in World Cup history is now behind us. But none of that really matters anymore. The knockout stage is where the chaff really gets separated from the wheat, and we find out who the real contenders are. In anticipation of that, our soccer staff ranked the remaining 16 teams based on how likely we think they are to win the World Cup.
Fans React to Mexico's Group Stage Elimination from 2022 World Cup
It’s been a record that held firm for 44 years – Mexico has been eliminated in the group stage of a World Cup for the first time since 1978. That year Mexico lost all three games, but that wasn’t the case this time around. El Tri opened the 2022 Qatar tournament with a 0-0 draw to Poland, then lost 2-0 to Argentina that brought the Group C finale down to the wire.
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Dec. 1
The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is nearing its conclusion. So far, Groups A, B, C and D have had their finales, advanced their winners and knocked out their eliminators. Now it’s time to take a look at the groups that are left. First, we have Group...
‘We knew there would be a lot of emotion’: Switzerland and Serbia clash again
Switzerland and Serbia have got history. Their clash to decide who went into the last 16 of the World Cup in Doha was always going boil over. The story is a complicated one. All eyes were on Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka in the rematch of the ill-tempered 2018 World Cup tussle between the two nations, when both players celebrated the last-gasp success by making an eagle gesture, pointing to their Albanian heritage but mainly to antagonise Serbians, who consider Kosovo, where there is an Albanian majority, as a Serbian province still.It is a complex relationship between two countries...
FIFA plans to kill the drama of the World Cup group stage. Here’s how to save it
DOHA, Qatar — Exhilarating chaos consumed the 2022 World Cup as midnight approached on Wednesday. For almost an hour at two bouncing stadiums on either side of downtown Doha, the group stage of this glorious tournament reached peak excitement. Argentina fended off pressure, while Mexico roared to life, and left Polish players frantically trying to hold on to second place in Group C. All the while, Polish fans and staffers frantically tracked Mexico’s game against Saudi Arabia, hoping, perhaps praying to the soccer gods, that a third Mexican goal wouldn’t come.
How to watch the USA in the knockout round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup live online for free—and without cable
The Round of 16 gets underway.
World Cup 2022: Netherlands faces flu outbreak ahead of U.S. match
The U.S. men's national team and the Netherlands both shared potentially pivotal news on the eve of their Saturday Round of 16 World Cup match. Several members of the Netherlands team are battling flu symptoms, manager Louis van Gaal told NOS on Friday. "I gave them a day of rest,"...
World Cup 2022 briefing: will Belgium avoid being great underachievers?
We should know by now to fill in World Cup wallcharts with pencil rather than pen. France made a mess of their defence in 2002 and also crashed out at the group stage – again after appearing in the final four years earlier – in 2010. England were so bad in 2014 that they were eliminated after two games. Some effort that, Roy. Germany, who don’t do these things, did do those things in 2018. Defeat in their final game left them bottom of a group featuring Sweden, Mexico and South Korea.
China’s chip shortage is so bad a woman was just caught smuggling semiconductors inside a fake baby bump
Chinese customs officials arrested a woman last week for attempting to smuggle hundreds of semiconductor chips into Zhuhai, China, from Macau under a fake pregnancy bump.
World Cup 2022: Naby Sarr says Senegal want to make Sadio Mane proud
Injured star player Sadio Mane gives Senegal "extra motivation" at the World Cup - says Reading defender Naby Sarr. The 29-year-old - who got his first call-up to the Senegalese squad in 2019 - is backing his country to give England a run for their money in the first round of the knockout stages.
World Cup 2022: Canada 1-2 Morocco: Boss Walid Regragui says 'why not?' on winning
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Morocco ended 36 years of World Cup hurt by progressing...
World Cup 2022 Serbia vs. Switzerland start time, betting odds, spread: Expert picks, FIFA predictions, bets
The Round of 16 begins in the 2022 World Cup on Saturday. Before that headline-grabbing slate arrives, group play comes to a close on Friday. Group G's squads are in action, with Serbia facing Switzerland. Serbia needs a win to advance, while Switzerland can be more conservative in this pressure-packed situation.
World Cup 2022 score predictions: Chris Sutton predicts the last-16 matches
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Half of the 32 teams are heading home, but which...
Mexico fall short of miraculous escape in win over Saudi Arabia
Mexico scored the first goals and picked up their first win at the 2022 World Cup on Wednesday, beating Saudi Arabia 2-1 to close out play in Group C, but the margin of victory wasn’t large enough to advance to the knockout rounds. Instead, Poland (4 points) will join...
