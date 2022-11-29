ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
swimswam.com

2022 Minnesota Invite: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

SCY (25 yards) Heat Sheets (when uploaded) Results on Meet Mobile: “Minnesota Invite 2022”. We should be in for another fun-filled night of racing on Day 3 of the 2022 Minnesota Invite as some of the top swimmers in the country battle it out. Texas’ Kelly Pash qualified as...
swimswam.com

Watch: Bjorn Seeliger’s 18.8 50 Free, Other 2022 Minnesota Invite Day 2 Race Videos

SCY (25 yards) Heat Sheets (when uploaded) Results on Meet Mobile: “Minnesota Invite 2022”. Below, you’ll find race videos from day two finals of the 2022 Minnesota Invite. The videos are from the ‘A’ finals of each race, as well as the fastest heat of the relays, which were swum as timed finals. Most of the videos in this post are from SwimSwam’s YouTube account, while the men’s 500 free and 200 IM race videos come from James Foster’s YouTube channel. We are missing the race video for the women’s 200 IM final.
swimswam.com

2022 Minnesota Invite Psych Sheets Show Notable Absences For Texas & Cal

SCY (25 yards) Results on Meet Mobile: “Minnesota Invite 2022”. The psych sheets for this week’s Minnesota Invite were released Tuesday, with several noteworthy names missing and some athletes opting to only race a select number of events. The most notable absence is Texas senior Caspar Corbeau, which...
