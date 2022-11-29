Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Ridgeley Bill .JPG
RIDGELEY, W.Va. (WV News) – The Town of Ridgeley has 20 days to file its answer to a complai…
WVNews
Ridgeley Erik Wyer.JPG
RIDGELEY, W.Va. (WV News) – The Town of Ridgeley has 20 days to file its answer to a complai…
WVNews
Morgantown council gets library update
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Checkouts rebounded this past year for the Morgantown Public Library System. Director Sarah Palfrey gave the good news to the Morgantown City Council at its most recent committee of the whole meeting as part of an annual report on the library.
WVNews
ATC
KINGWOOD — There will be an informational meeting for all seventh -grade girls who would like to try out for junior princess, as well as 11th-grade girls who would like to try out for senior princess and 11th-grade boys who would like to be an escort or King Buckwheat candidate for the 81st Buckwheat Festival.
WVNews
Nightclub in Morgantown, West Virginia, has liquor license suspended
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A nightclub in Morgantown had its alcohol license suspended following a revocation hearing with the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration. ACBA spokesperson Gig Robinson told WV News the revocation hearing for Pryzm Nightclub took place Nov. 28.
WVNews
CEOS hold membership recruitment day
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) Council hosted a recruitment/party day at the WVU Extension conference room Nov. 14. David Hartley, Extension Agent of 4-H Youth Development and CEOS agent mentor, welcomed 18 members and their guests to the morning gathering.
WVNews
Hopemont was West Virginia's first tuberculosis sanitarium
TERRA ALTA — In 1911, the Legislature passed an act to establish a tuberculosis sanatorium after repeated lobbying efforts by the Anti-Tuberculosis League of West Virginia. The farm the sanitarium was to be built on was owned by W.T. White of Terra Alta, and on Nov. 11, 1911, he conveyed it to the state, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
WVNews
24-hour warming shelter opens for winter in Monongalia County, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — As the chill of winter sets in, several organizations and individuals have come together to manage and operate a cold weather shelter. The Monongalia County warming shelter opened for the season Thursday at Hazel’s House of Hope in Morgantown. It will be open...
WVNews
Rowlesburg native to give student commencement address at Allegany College
CUMBERLAND, Md. — A Rowlesburg native is one of two Allegany College of Maryland graduates who will provide student commencement addresses at the college’s Dec. 16 fall graduation ceremonies. Kelly Shiflett of Swanton, Md., and Grace Yeboah of Dumfries, Va., will provide the addresses. Both earned their degrees...
WVNews
FTR
REEDSVILLE — Logan Andrew Rogers, 25, of Masontown, was charged with receiving or transferring stolen goods after deputies said he was seen with a stolen 2007 Honda dirt bike. The bike was reported missing last month from a McKinney Cave Road address, according to a criminal complaint.
WVNews
Commissioner wants to finish hashing out EMS ordinance in 2 weeks
KINGWOOD — One Preston County commissioner hopes that the full commission can sit down in two weeks and finalize its proposal for a county EMS ordinance. “I’m wondering if we could take care of the ordinance ingredients, and one of the things that we could cross the bridge would be how it’s disbursed and how it’s done, but I think that we could put a number on it, based on what [Commissioner] Don [Smith] had” researched, Commissioner Dave Price said at Tuesday’s regular commission meeting.
WVNews
Nine of 10 Preston Schools loses enrollment, leading to less funds for personnel
KINGWOOD — Nine out of 10 Preston County Schools lost enrollment this school year, which will mean a loss of state funding for 16 school employees in the 2023-2024 school year — a loss that could be worsened if county voters don’t renew the school levy in 2023, school officials say.
WVNews
Aurora/Eglon News
The Aurora Pioneers 4-H Club will hold its annual Christmas tree lighting at the Aurora Community Building from 4 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. After the tree lights are on, carols will be sung and possibly Santa will make an appearance. Desserts and hot chocolate will be served. The public is invited to participate in the event.
WVNews
USA Diving Winter National Championship in Morgantown, West Virginia offers divers, fans unique opportunity
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The USA Diving Winter National Championship starts Dec. 14 at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown, and the event is shaping up to be one of the more unique sporting events in West Virginia this year. The West Virginia Press Association, on Thursday, held...
WVNews
Preston Solid Waste Authority receives recycling grant
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has approved $101,100 in grant funding for 14 applicants through its Covered Electronic Devices (CED) recycling grant program. The Preston County Solid Waste Authority: $7,500 to fund contractor fees and advertising to hold its annual electronics collection recycling event.
WVNews
WVU Hospitals earns national award for pharmacy residency program
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) Foundation selected WVU Hospitals’ Postgraduate Year Two Internal Medicine Residency Program as the recipient of the 2022 Pharmacy Residency Excellence Program Award. The award recognizes a pharmacy residency program with a national reputation for excellence in the training...
WVNews
West Virginia’s Mo Wague quickly covering ground
Morehead State guard Mark Freeman comes off a screen and gets the ball on the wing against West Virginia’s man-to-man defense. He sees that the Mountaineers have switched off defensively, so he’s now faced not with a guard but with one of West Virginia’s tall forwards some 20 feet from the basket. Keying off that matchup, he put the ball on the floor and makes a move, one that would usually free him up, but no space materializes. He tries again, bouncing the ball and trying first right, then back left. Still nothing. Jab step, step back, spin. Nope.
WVNews
University Town Centre traffic signal project still alive, progressing
MORGANTOWN — A project at University Town Centre that will add two crosswalks and two stoplights isn’t forgotten. Granville Mayor Patty Lewis updated the Monongalia County Commission, one of several partners in the project, at its regular meeting on Wednesday.
WVNews
Not WVU’s rival but Xavier has history with one Mountaineer
As the Mountaineer men’s basketball team prepares for its Big East/Big 12 Battle at Xavier on Saturday (6:30 p.m., FS1), rivalry memories go dancing through the mind. Those memories are not for West Virginia as a whole, though, as WVU has faced the Musketeers just twice on the basketball court — an 82-65 win early in the 1979-80 season and a 79-75 overtime loss in the Sweet 16 round of the 2008 NCAA Tournament.
WVNews
WVU's Statler College partners with Coursera to offer top-ranked Master of Science in software engineering online
MORGANTOWN — The Master of Science in Software Engineering program created by WVU will cost about $20,940 and ranks in the top 30 for Best Online Master’s in Computer Information Technology Programs by U.S. News and World Report. The program is designed to transform software and IT professionals...
Comments / 0