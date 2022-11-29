ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral County, WV

WVNews

Ridgeley Bill .JPG

RIDGELEY, W.Va. (WV News) – The Town of Ridgeley has 20 days to file its answer to a complai…
WVNews

Morgantown council gets library update

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Checkouts rebounded this past year for the Morgantown Public Library System. Director Sarah Palfrey gave the good news to the Morgantown City Council at its most recent committee of the whole meeting as part of an annual report on the library.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

ATC

KINGWOOD — There will be an informational meeting for all seventh -grade girls who would like to try out for junior princess, as well as 11th-grade girls who would like to try out for senior princess and 11th-grade boys who would like to be an escort or King Buckwheat candidate for the 81st Buckwheat Festival.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Nightclub in Morgantown, West Virginia, has liquor license suspended

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A nightclub in Morgantown had its alcohol license suspended following a revocation hearing with the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration. ACBA spokesperson Gig Robinson told WV News the revocation hearing for Pryzm Nightclub took place Nov. 28.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

CEOS hold membership recruitment day

KINGWOOD — The Preston County Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) Council hosted a recruitment/party day at the WVU Extension conference room Nov. 14. David Hartley, Extension Agent of 4-H Youth Development and CEOS agent mentor, welcomed 18 members and their guests to the morning gathering.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Hopemont was West Virginia's first tuberculosis sanitarium

TERRA ALTA — In 1911, the Legislature passed an act to establish a tuberculosis sanatorium after repeated lobbying efforts by the Anti-Tuberculosis League of West Virginia. The farm the sanitarium was to be built on was owned by W.T. White of Terra Alta, and on Nov. 11, 1911, he conveyed it to the state, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
HOPEMONT, WV
WVNews

Rowlesburg native to give student commencement address at Allegany College

CUMBERLAND, Md. — A Rowlesburg native is one of two Allegany College of Maryland graduates who will provide student commencement addresses at the college’s Dec. 16 fall graduation ceremonies. Kelly Shiflett of Swanton, Md., and Grace Yeboah of Dumfries, Va., will provide the addresses. Both earned their degrees...
ROWLESBURG, WV
WVNews

FTR

REEDSVILLE — Logan Andrew Rogers, 25, of Masontown, was charged with receiving or transferring stolen goods after deputies said he was seen with a stolen 2007 Honda dirt bike. The bike was reported missing last month from a McKinney Cave Road address, according to a criminal complaint.
MASONTOWN, WV
WVNews

Commissioner wants to finish hashing out EMS ordinance in 2 weeks

KINGWOOD — One Preston County commissioner hopes that the full commission can sit down in two weeks and finalize its proposal for a county EMS ordinance. “I’m wondering if we could take care of the ordinance ingredients, and one of the things that we could cross the bridge would be how it’s disbursed and how it’s done, but I think that we could put a number on it, based on what [Commissioner] Don [Smith] had” researched, Commissioner Dave Price said at Tuesday’s regular commission meeting.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Aurora/Eglon News

The Aurora Pioneers 4-H Club will hold its annual Christmas tree lighting at the Aurora Community Building from 4 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. After the tree lights are on, carols will be sung and possibly Santa will make an appearance. Desserts and hot chocolate will be served. The public is invited to participate in the event.
AURORA, WV
WVNews

Preston Solid Waste Authority receives recycling grant

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has approved $101,100 in grant funding for 14 applicants through its Covered Electronic Devices (CED) recycling grant program. The Preston County Solid Waste Authority: $7,500 to fund contractor fees and advertising to hold its annual electronics collection recycling event.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

WVU Hospitals earns national award for pharmacy residency program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) Foundation selected WVU Hospitals’ Postgraduate Year Two Internal Medicine Residency Program as the recipient of the 2022 Pharmacy Residency Excellence Program Award. The award recognizes a pharmacy residency program with a national reputation for excellence in the training...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

West Virginia’s Mo Wague quickly covering ground

Morehead State guard Mark Freeman comes off a screen and gets the ball on the wing against West Virginia’s man-to-man defense. He sees that the Mountaineers have switched off defensively, so he’s now faced not with a guard but with one of West Virginia’s tall forwards some 20 feet from the basket. Keying off that matchup, he put the ball on the floor and makes a move, one that would usually free him up, but no space materializes. He tries again, bouncing the ball and trying first right, then back left. Still nothing. Jab step, step back, spin. Nope.
MOREHEAD, KY
WVNews

Not WVU’s rival but Xavier has history with one Mountaineer

As the Mountaineer men’s basketball team prepares for its Big East/Big 12 Battle at Xavier on Saturday (6:30 p.m., FS1), rivalry memories go dancing through the mind. Those memories are not for West Virginia as a whole, though, as WVU has faced the Musketeers just twice on the basketball court — an 82-65 win early in the 1979-80 season and a 79-75 overtime loss in the Sweet 16 round of the 2008 NCAA Tournament.
MORGANTOWN, WV

