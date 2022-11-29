ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Drops Trailer For ‘That ’70s Show’ Sequel, ‘That ’90s Show,’ & It Looks… Pretty Awful

By Brady Cox
 3 days ago
Ah shit, here we go again…

Many of us loved watching That ’70s Show back when it was on air.

From Fez, Hyde, Donna, Jackie, Kelso, and Eric, a bunch of teenagers trying to navigate their way through the ’70s, it was comedy gold.

With that being said, Netflix and That ’70s Show creators Bonnie and Terry Turner have teamed up to release a brand new concept based off the original, called That ’90s Show, and the trailer dropped today…

And it looks terrible (well, at least in my personal opinion, but to each their own I guess).

According to Variety, the Turners originally turned down the idea.

Terry told the outlet:

“And then we thought about it some more, and we said no again.”

They thought about it some more and eventually considered it, but only if they found something that could work.

Terry continued:

“Our first pass what that Eric [Topher Grace] had at some point gone to a rock festival and hooked up with someone, leading to an unknown grandchild.

And at the doorway shows up a 14- or 15-year-old kid who says he’s Red [Kurtwood Smith] and Kitty’s [Debra Jo Rupp] grandkid.”

Lindsey Turner added:

“We agreed amongst ourselves, we weren’t going to do it unless we could find a reason. And the thing that Greg said that I really loved, and I know mom and dad did too was, the ‘90s was the last time that people were looking up, they weren’t looking down at their phones.

It was that last place of a real kind of engagement, having to make your own fun and really connecting with each other.”

The 10-episode ’90s reboot is set to premiere January 19th on Netflix, and they brought the same writer along with them from That ’70s Show, Greg Mettler.

“I wanted to have the same feeling as ‘That 70s Show did. The show had a very special tone. It was playful, it had a heart, it was sarcastic, it was filled with love within this family, within the friend group. I missed being in the basement with those kids.”

They came up with the idea that Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) are married with a 15-year-old daughter, Leia (Callie Haverda), and her group of friends.

The rest of the cast includes Sam Moreles as Nikki, Mace Coronel as Jay, Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen Runck, Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate, and Reyn Doi as Ozzie.

And of course, we’ll still have Kurtwood Smith as Red Foreman, and Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Foreman.

From the first look of the trailer, I mean my God, it looks incredibly forced and unnatural, and the original cast made it feel authentic yet also stupid hilarious at the same time.

Judging by past reboots, I just don’t see this one panning out.

Not to mention, we can’t forget the fluke That ’80s Show that only lasted a whopping 13 episodes due to terrible ratings.

Nevertheless, I’ll try to give it a shot when it drops in January. But in the meantime, you be the judge yourself:

