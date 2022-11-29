ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain, OH

Cloonan sisters help Ursuline beat Lake Erie in G-MAC opener

The Cloonan sisters had themselves a night Dec. 1 as visiting Ursuline College notched a 78-65 victory over Lake Erie College at the Osborne Center. Junior guard Michaela Cloonan tallied 16 of her 19 points in the second half as the Arrows weathered a second-half comeback by the Storm. “I...
PAINESVILLE, OH
Kirtland football: Junior defensive backfield ready as the last line of defense

It’s never fun to be out on an island alone. That is unless you are Will Sayle, Gino Blasini and Will Beers. As the Kirtland football team prepares for the Division VI state championship game against Marion Local on Dec. 3 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, the triumvirate of junior defensive backs on the Hornets’ staunch defense are fully prepared to be out on an island. And they love it.
KIRTLAND, OH

