Meme on wheels?‍??‍?
2d ago

my daughter was killed in a car accident we donate all her organs she saved 11 people a beautiful woman got her ❤️ we are very close to her and her family JLB 💗💙💚

nunya_biznezz
3d ago

Fonda aging gracefully, HA! All with the help of a plastic surgeon...yuck!

Amanda Callaway
3d ago

like it but they have money people don't have maybe make investments into stuff for those problems so it gets better as they have the funds sad to say when most of us are paycheck to paycheck

