Dancing With The Stars Pro Daniella Karagach And Pasha Pashkov Are Expecting Their First Baby

Dancing with the Stars has a baby boom in the ballroom! Pro Sharna Burgess and her boyfriend, Beverly Hills 90210 actor Brian Austin Green , welcomed their son , Zane Walker Green, in June of 2022. Sharna decided to sit out season 31 of DWTS to spend time with her son.

Lindsay Arnold also decided to exit DWTS to focus on expanding her family . Lindsay is now expecting her second child .

Pro Jenna Johnson , who is married to Val Chmerkovskiy , is expecting their first child . The couple shared the sex of their baby in an Instagram post . The photo shows the couple holding confetti poppers. “IT’S A … BOY!!!!!!! Today we are officially halfway there to meeting our son,” the expectant mom wrote in the caption.

Comedian Wayne Brady was paired with Witney Carson for Season 31. During the semi-finals , Witney revealed some exciting news to the ballroom and viewers at home. “I’m so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo, and myself are expecting baby number two.” She added, “I’m so blessed, and this just felt like a really good time to share it, and I can finally share it, which feels great. I’m very blessed.”

DWTS pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov are also expecting their first child. Daniella told People , “We’ve wanted a family ever since we’ve gotten married and we’ve been married for eight and a half years, so we are more than ready to have a baby.”

She continued, “We wanted to start planning this year and it just so happened that the timing was absolutely perfect. I actually found out I was pregnant on [ DWTS season 31’s] premiere day,” Daniella added.

The dance pro said that her partner , fitness model Joseph Baena , wasn’t aware of her pregnancy. “He’s a sweetheart and he really was super gentle with me, although he didn’t know.” The couple was sent home during Prom Night.

Daniella , who is due in May 2023, had “no nausea since day one.” The dance pro continued, “My body is just so used to dancing and being active that if I kind of go the other way, it’s too much of an extreme for my body.” She added, “My doctor was like, ‘The fact that you keep dancing is actually healthy for the baby.’ That was refreshing to hear.”

The couple told the DWTS cast about the news before the finale. “I can’t wait to bring in a baby to the Dancing with the Stars family,” Daniella remarked. “They’re all so loving and supportive, so to share that news with them was so, so special.”

“I’m definitely going to be reaching out to a lot of my friends on the show. We need all the help that we can get!” Daniella remarked.

Pasha and Daniella are planning to find out the sex of the baby. “Pasha and I really want a girl, but as long as the baby’s healthy, that’s all we really care about,” Daniella remarked.

“Sometimes we subconsciously talk about the baby as a ‘he,’ sometimes a ‘she,’ so every day it feels different,” Pasha stated. “When we told our family, everybody’s having different guesses.”

Daniella is eager to see her husband become a father. “I cannot wait to watch Pasha become a dad because he is unreal with kids. There’s no anxiety, there’s no stress,” she explained. “I feel a sense of calmness. The baby is going to change our life only for the better.”

The dancing duo, who wed in 2014, aren’t participating in the DWTS tour. Instead, they will be preparing for their new arrival.

Daniella remarked, “We’re probably going to suffocate the kid with love and they’re going to be so annoyed with us kissing them all the time. There’s just so much love to give and I cannot wait to finally give it to a little baby,” the mom-to-be added.

Congratulations, Daniella and Pasha !

[Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images]

