Jessica Chastain Bundles Up in Wool Coat, Black Trousers & 5-Inch Heels

By Tara Larson
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2atlAp_0jRXkdBL00

Jessica Chastain was both stylish and cozy during a recent outing.

The Academy Award winner stepped out in New York on Monday evening. She looked toasty wearing a large wool coat. The jacket had an oversized design, and it was complete with a tie belt that Chastain opted to leave open. Under the jacket, she added a black high-neck sleeveless top that was mostly hidden. The bottom hem of her pants was also barely visible under her coat. Chastain wore black wide-leg trousers with the outfit.

The “Eyes of Tammy Faye” actress added one of her favored shoe styles to her look: pointy pumps. She donned black leather pumps with a pointed toe. The style featured a towering heel that added at least 5 inches to Chastian’s frame.

Pointed-toe shoes often streamline any ensemble with their sleek silhouettes and daring heels. In addition to Chastain, celebrities such as Saweetie, Sarah Jessica Parker and Heidi Klum have also worn the style recently.

When it comes to her personal shoe style, the “Molly’s Game” actress tends to gravitate toward more classic styles. Over the past few months, she’s worn styles like pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals from brands such as Burberry, Christian Louboutin and more. She can often be found donning pumps boasting embellishments from crystals and embroidery, or in this case, metallic shades.

Over the last few months, Chastain has been making a name for herself in the fashion scene. She often works with celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart. Chastain and Stewart worked together to create the actress’ several red carpet looks for her press run of “The Good Nurse,” including an ivory minidress by Carolina Herrera worn with black strappy heels to the New York screening of her recent film.

See more of Chastain’s best red carpet looks through the years in this gallery.

