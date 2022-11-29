ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

OSU President's resignation continues to cause shock waves

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Another day has passed without answers as to why Ohio State’s President is stepping down. Dr. Kristina Johnson is resigning, but so far nobody’s talking about why. Ohio State’s 16th president is only halfway through her five-year contract. Well-know Buckeye pundit and...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio State President Kristina Johnson and her wife name newest giraffe at Columbus Zoo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's newest Masai giraffe calf officially has a name. The calf born on Aug. 31, has officially been named Charlie. Charlie's name was picked by Ohio State President Dr. Kristina Johnson and her wife, Veronica Meinhard. The zoo said they are "incredible donors, community and zoo advocates."
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Sports betting soon to be a reality in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio has been checking licenses and investigators are working with gaming facilities to make sure that everything is in order because when the ball drops on Jan. 1, sports betting becomes legal in the Buckeye State. You've likely seen all of the advertisements on your...
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus measles cases rise to 50 Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measle cases in Columbus continue to rise. Columbus Public Health reported 50 total cases on Friday with 20 hospitalizations from measles. Health officials said all of the cases are in children who are unvaccinated. 50% of the cases are in children between the ages of 1-2.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

World AIDS Day: Rock the Ribbon Campaign

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thursday is World AIDS Day and this year's campaign is called "Rock the Ribbon." There are several events happening all over the country, including in Columbus. A Day of Remembrance event is happening at Stonewall Columbus. It begins at noon and ends at 5 p.m....
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Brian Hartline says his 'heart is at Ohio State'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline on Thursday responded to rumors that he was interviewing for jobs elsewhere, specifically at Cincinnati. "I am aware of the speculation surrounding my name connected to other vacant coaching positions and appreciate all of the support, but right...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

C.J. Stroud named finalist for Manning Award

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has been named a finalist for yet another postseason award. The sophomore from Inland Empire, Calif., was selected as one of 11 finalists for the Manning Award, the Allstate Sugar Bowl announced Friday. The Manning Award was created by the...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

C.J. Stroud named a finalist for college football's Walter Camp Award

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Stop us if you've heard this before: Ohio State quarterback C.J. is a finalist for a major college football postseason award. Stroud is one of five finalists for the Walter Camp Award, given annually to the player of the year. The sophomore quarterback threw for...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus man gets help from state after unwanted cables lead to conflicts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dangling wires are leading to major nuisances and distraught homeowners across Columbus. Multiple viewers have called ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solvers since the summer to say the cable companies are not removing their unwanted and unused cables. "It was going across one, two,...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Neighbors in Grove City worried about planned fireworks business

Grove City, OHIO (WSYX) — There are major concerns growing in Grove City as residents learn that a Phantoms Fireworks is moving in. Plenty of the worry stems from videos showing a store in Florida blowing up in flames after a car slammed right into the front of the business.
GROVE CITY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

It's A Boy! Columbus Zoo welcomes new calf

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo cow population is growing. Luna, a Dexter cow, gave birth on Thanksgiving Day to a calf named Russet. Russet’s name was chosen by zoo donor Krista Hyme. A statement from the Zoo said Russet and his mother will be "resting and...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

No. 4 Ohio State uses huge second half to beat No. 18 Louisville 96-77

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No. 4 Ohio State trailed by eight at the half Wednesday night but stormed back in the second half to beat No. 18 Louisville 96-77 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Heading into the half, the Buckeyes trailed the Cardinals 45-37 but the tides quickly changed...
COLUMBUS, OH

