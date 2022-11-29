ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

World Cup Power Rankings: USA cracks top 10, Brazil is No. 1

Coming off of a massive win against Iran that sent it to the knockout stage, the United States broke into Alexi Lalas' Power Rankings for the first time since the World Cup started. Let's see who else the former U.S. men's national team defender has in his Top 10:. Coming...
The Comeback

Group C of the FIFA World Cup has shocking end

It was a chaotic and shocking end to Group C action at the FIFA World Cup as Poland and Mexico were playing in separate games. But as Argentina was beating Poland and Mexico was beating Saudi Arabia, the two sides went against each other to see who would finish second in the group. In the Read more... The post Group C of the FIFA World Cup has shocking end appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

Tunisia beats France in wild and crazy upset, soccer world reacts

Tunisia knew they were a long shot at advancing to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, especially when they had to beat the defending World Cup champs. The good news for Tunisia was that they beat France. The bad news was that it still wasn’t enough to advance. It helped that France Read more... The post Tunisia beats France in wild and crazy upset, soccer world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BBC

Fibrus: Belfast broadband firm wins major GB contract

The Belfast-based broadband company Fibrus has won its first major contract in Great Britain. The £108m scheme will upgrade broadband for more than 60,000 hard-to-reach homes and businesses across Cumbria in north-west England. It is part of the UK government's Project Gigabit, which aims to improve broadband across the...
The Independent

‘We knew there would be a lot of emotion’: Switzerland and Serbia clash again

Switzerland and Serbia have got history. Their clash to decide who went into the last 16 of the World Cup in Doha was always going boil over. The story is a complicated one. All eyes were on Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka in the rematch of the ill-tempered 2018 World Cup tussle between the two nations, when both players celebrated the last-gasp success by making an eagle gesture, pointing to their Albanian heritage but mainly to antagonise Serbians, who consider Kosovo, where there is an Albanian majority, as a Serbian province still.It is a complex relationship between two countries...
Sporting News

Timothy Weah, USMNT have heartfelt message for Iran after team's World Cup exit

The U.S. national men's soccer team scored a thrilling 1-0 victory over Iran in the team's final group-stage match of the World Cup on Tuesday, earning advancement to the knockout stage in the process. Where the USMNT experienced the thrill of victory, Iran suffered the agony of defeat. And the...

