The Only NBA Players Who Have 20,000 Points, 10,000 Rebounds, And 5,000 Assists

Only four NBA players have had 20,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 5,000 assists in their careers.

The major statistical categories on the stat sheet are points, rebounds, and assists. Scoring the ball has never been easier in the modern NBA, where relaxed defenses and rule changes encourage players to take outside shots and attack the basket without hesitation. But throughout history, regardless of rule changes, scoring is not easy in the NBA, and only the best players ever can hold the title of scoring at least 20,000 points over their careers. Similarly, playmaking and assisting the ball is another important attribute that players have.

It is not easy to generate assists because it requires a player to create good enough shots for his teammates to make baskets. In many ways, assists rely on a player’s teammates to make shots when given the ball. Of course, that is beyond a player’s control but creating easy baskets for others is the hallmark of an elite playmaker. That is why only very few NBA players have generated at least 5,000 assists in their careers. Finally, rebounding the basketball is again not easy, and only the largest players on the court have ever managed to have at least 10,000 rebounds in a single career.

But which NBA players have managed to accomplish all three: score 20,000 points, grab 10,000 rebounds, and dish out 5,000 assists? It might be incredible to realize that only 4 NBA players in NBA history have ever achieved this. Based on the rebounding number, it is clear that only big men will make this list. But which big men have also been superstar offensive players who can score and pass the ball? It is obvious that very few players possessed these traits, which is why these 4 select players should be regarded as the elite when it comes to all-around play. Without further ado, here are the only players in NBA history to score 20,000 points, grab 10,000 rebounds, and create 5,000 assists.

Kevin Garnett

Stats: 26,071 Points, 14,662 Rebounds, 5,445 Assists (1,462 Career Games Played)

Kevin Garnett is one of the greatest two-way players in NBA history, even if he was a power forward for the majority of his career. Known as “The Big Ticket,” Garnett was a force inside the paint and when knocking down mid-range jumpers. That allowed him to score over 26,000 points and do it consistently, with a career average of 49.7% shooting from the field. Despite not being much of a three-point shooter (27.5% 3-PT FG), Garnett could generate points from the outside.

Because of his scoring ability, Garnett was often double and triple-teamed at times which forces him to be a passer. KG had to rely on Latrell Sprewell, Sam Cassell, and Wally Szczerbiak early on in his career to make shots before he had the likes of Paul Pierce and Ray Allen to pass to. As Garnett aged and joined the Brooklyn Nets, he had Deron Williams and Joe Johnson to pass to, which helped him pad his assist numbers. A dominant scorer, Garnett was also a capable passer with a career 3.7 APG.

Finally, despite being of a slender build, Garnett was 6’11” and had extremely long arms, which means he was a force at crashing the boards. He averaged 10.0 RPG over his career, a very solid number, and he ranks 9th all-time in total rebounds accumulated. There is no doubt that Garnett is one of the select big men in NBA history who could do everything on the court at a superstar level which is why he is regarded as a top-5 power forward who has ever played the game, behind Tim Duncan and Karl Malone.

Karl Malone

Stats: 36,928 Points, 14,968 Rebounds, 5,248 Assists (1,476 Career Games Played)

Speaking of Karl Malone, he is the second power forward to appear on this list and easily one of the top 15 players of all time. The Mailman was an offensive force, scoring 36,928 points which ranks 3rd all-time, and having a solid career average of 25.0 PPG on 51.6% shooting from the field. Malone was always relied upon to shoulder the scoring load with the Utah Jazz, the franchise he spent 18 seasons with in his 19-year career. Playing with all-time assist man John Stockton also helped Malone pad his scoring numbers.

Malone was also one of the bulkiest and most intimidating physical specimens the NBA has ever seen, a reason why he managed to average 10.1 RPG and rank 7th in total rebounds in NBA history. Standing 6’9” and weighing in at a muscular 250 lbs, Karl was “country strong” and could bully almost every player inside the paint. When it came to rebounding, Malone could box out anybody and crash the boards with ease. He nearly grabbed 15,000 rebounds to go along with his nearly 37,000 points scored in his illustrious career.

Karl Malone was never known to be an elite passer, but his assist numbers signal otherwise. Malone was never going to be respected enough as a passer when John Stockton was by his side, but the big man did have to manage constant double and triple teams and had to pass out of the post on countless occasions. While most of his passes did go to Stockton on the perimeter, he also had Jeff Hornacek, who was one of the best shooters in the NBA. The Mailman understood the game of basketball, and with an incredible 19 years played in the league, he used that to generate at least 5,000 assists as a power forward.

LeBron James

Stats: 37,392 Points, 10,324 Rebounds, 10,125 Assists (1,379 Career Games Played)

LeBron James just keeps on making history. Going into his 20th season, LeBron James is truly a one-of-a-kind athlete who has accumulated some of the greatest statistics in NBA history. Of course, being a 6’9”, 250 lbs locomotive helps him in all areas of the game. Despite playing the small forward position his entire career, LeBron has mainly been a point guard on offense and has done it better than anyone else since Magic Johnson and John Stockton. A true offensive force, the man, known as “The King” has incredible statistics that will last the test of time. Unlike other players on this list, James has done it as a perimeter player.

LeBron is not widely regarded as an elite scorer for some reason, which is amazing, considering he might break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record for most points ever scored. The King has scored over 37,000 points and is getting closer to being the all-time greatest scorer in terms of total points accumulated. An elite attacker of the basketball and an unstoppable force, no player in NBA history can stop LeBron from scoring at the rim when he wants to. Of course, as he has aged, James has become a better outside shooter and currently has career averages of 50.4% from the field, 34.5% from three, and 73.4% from the free-throw line. While his three-point shooting and free-throw shooting could be better, there is no denying James is an all-time great offensive player.

But James might even be a greater passer. An elite passer, James averages 7.3 APG over his career and has over 10,000 assists in his career. That ranks 7th all-time, which is incredible for a natural small forward. Other than Magic Johnson and John Stockton, it is hard to remember a better passer of the ball than LeBron James. He is a natural facilitator and makes every one of his teammates better when he is on the court. With over 10,000 assists, James is the only player on this list to have more than 6,000 assists in the coveted 20,000-10,000-5,000 club. Finally, as a 6’9” locomotive who weighs 250 lbs, James is a naturally strong rebounder and currently ranks 38th all-time in total rebounds.

King James is a once-in-a-lifetime player because he was given Karl Malone’s body with elite athleticism and turned that into being the greatest triple-double threat of all time. His ability to pass and score is surreal, paired with his natural ability to get rebounds. The fact that James has lasted two decades in the NBA is also a fact that is truly astonishing. LeBron’s longevity is truly incredible, and this is yet another accolade that places him on the Mt. Rushmore of great basketball players.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Stats: 38,387 Points, 17,440 Rebounds, 5,660 Assists (1,560 Career Games Played)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is widely regarded as the greatest center of all time because he is the only man to hold 6 MVP awards and has 6 NBA titles with 2 Finals MVPs to back that up. A dominant two-way center with a never-ending list of accolades, Kareem might be the greatest player ever when taking his college career into account. Armed with the most unstoppable shot in NBA history in the sky hook, Kareem was able to retire as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and currently has that record which is in threat due to LeBron James’ longevity.

Abdul-Jabbar could release the sky hook anytime he wanted, which is why he played into his 40s and kept making All-Star Teams as he aged. Earlier on in his career, Kareem was a scoring phenom who won 2 scoring titles and had 4 seasons of averaging at least 30 PPG. As he aged, he relied a bit more on his teammates to score but was trusted to employ his go-to move whenever necessary. When it comes to offense, very few players in NBA history can match Kareem’s scoring ability, and the numbers prove that. At 7’2”, Abdul-Jabbar was also taller than most players and used that to his advantage.

Naturally, Kareem was double and triple-teamed a ton over his career and was a willing and very capable passer. In fact, he might be one of the best passing big men in NBA history, as he holds a career average of 3.6 APG. A quick passer with a high IQ, Kareem knew where his teammates were at all times. Finally, as a rebounder, Kareem used his size and awareness to pull down over 17,000 rebounds. Holding a career average of 11.2 RPG, Kareem ranks 3rd all-time in total rebounds behind Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell. The superstar center is also the only center in NBA history to make the 20,000-10,000-5,000 list, and he might be the most impressive of all.

