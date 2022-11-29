Read full article on original website
WECT
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2016 fatal shooting in Bladen Co.
BLADEN CO., N.C. (WECT) - A jury deliberated for less than an hour before finding a man guilty of murder Friday in Bladen County. Africa Zachariah Shipman was found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted robbery in the 2016 shooting death of Donwia Wayne Griffith. Shipman was given a life...
WECT
Woman killed in domestic violence case remembered as a friend to all
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Heather Grant’s family describes her as a ‘ball of love.’. As a mom, daughter, sister and friend, they said she left an impact on everyone she met in the Wilmington community and beyond. They said even for those who didn’t know her, her kindness and caring nature made her a friend to all.
YAHOO!
Wellness check leads New Hanover Sheriff's Office to potential murder-suicide scene
New Hanover County Sheriff's deputies are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide that took the lives of a Wilmington couple. According to a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office news release, authorities responded to a welfare check call on the 300 block of Horn Road Wednesday after the resident didn’t show up to work.
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for runaway 13-year-old
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department released a runaway juvenile report for 13-year-old Jessiah Jackson on Dec. 1. According to the WPD, he is 5 feet 7 inches tall and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and white and black sweatpants on Lullwater and Market Street at 6:34 a.m. on Dec. 1.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Swatting’ prank call leads to large law enforcement presence near New Hanover High School
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Despite a large presence of emergency vehicles near New Hanover High School Thursday morning, there is no threat to students or the public, according to law enforcement. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says they received a “false alarm” call just before 9:00...
whqr.org
Jody Greene will probably again be Columbus County's Sheriff, but for how long? Plus, the Iannone trial, diverted flight, and 'swatting'
On this episode, we check in on the continuing controversies surrounding Sheriff-elect Jody Greene in Columbus County, who faces allegations of racism, but also a host of other allegations. Greene resigned to avoid District Attorney Jon David’s attempt to have him removed — but that has only stalled, not stopped, those efforts.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man arrested for allegedly robbing, beating Bladenboro man in wheelchair
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say robbed and beat a Bladenboro man earlier this month. 18-year-old Tahliy Jahrik Latavian Graham of Whiteville was arrested Wednesday in connection to the assault of Demetreus Powell, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
WECT
Columbus Co. man accused of shooting woman in the face
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of shooting a woman in the face on June 26. According to the arrest warrant, Whiteville-resident Rominique Alex Drayton is accused of firing a 9mm pistol at a car and hitting Madilyn Parrish, who was sitting behind the driver.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington homeowner falls victim to ‘garden grinch’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man is claiming a “garden grinch” has been at work in his yard. In the last month, he says he has become a victim of theft and vandalism. Philip Reynolds has lived at his home on Long Leaf Hills Drive from...
WECT
Officials investigating after two are found dead at home in New Hanover County; possibly a murder-suicide
SILVER LAKE, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead at a home on 302 Horn Road in Silver Lake on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Law enforcement confirmed Thursday the two people found in the home were Heather Grant and her...
WITN
Charges expected after gun brought to Duplin County elementary school
WARSAW, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say charges are expected after a gun was brought to an Eastern Carolina elementary school on Monday. Duplin County deputies say a mother confronted her son after a weapon was found in her home. The child said he got the gun at Warsaw Elementary School,...
WECT
Wilmington Police Mounted Unit training new horse, still asking for name suggestions
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you’ve been in Downtown Wilmington recently, you’ve likely heard horses’ hooves riding down the street. That’s the Wilmington Police Department’s Mounted Unit. Last month, they welcomed a new horse to complete their four-man crew and he’s just now getting his...
WECT
Saint Pauls man arrested for drug trafficking charges after traffic stop
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year-old Austin Ryan Jackson after police found drugs and firearms in his car during a vehicle stop at the 15000 block of Hwy 87 in Tar Heel on Wednesday, Nov. 30. “Pursuant to the vehicle stop, amounts of...
Student in custody after gun found at White Oak High School
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a student was taken into custody who had brought a loaded revolver onto the campus at White Oak High School. Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas confirmed to WNCT’s Clarie Curry that a student was found with the gun on Friday. The gun has […]
WECT
Election appeal to move forward, delay swearing-in of Columbus County sheriff-elect
publicradioeast.org
Gun incidents reported at two eastern North Carolina schools
Late Tuesday afternoon local police and Craven County Schools were made aware of a threat directed at Tucker Creek Middle School. According to Havelock Police, an investigation revealed a student made threats of bringing a gun to school. Wednesday night, that 13 year old male student from Tucker Creek Middle...
WECT
Controlled burn to be conducted through Dec. 12
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - NC Forestry and New Hanover County Fire Rescue have issued a controlled burn permit for Dec. 1 through Dec. 12 at a lot of land in the Castle Hayne area near Parsons Mill Drive and Perennial Gardens Court. The burn permit was issued for clearing vegetative...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County businessman charged with State Tax Offenses
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington businessman has been arrested for alleged state tax charges filed by the NC Department of Revenue. 58-year-old Terry O’Deen is the President of Sunset Lighting Company and has been charged with seven counts of Willful Failure to File Return, Supply Information, or Pay Tax.
Bladenboro man assaulted outside his home
WECT
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy suspended without pay
The Columbus County Sheriff's Office has released...
