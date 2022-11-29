ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WECT

Woman killed in domestic violence case remembered as a friend to all

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Heather Grant’s family describes her as a ‘ball of love.’. As a mom, daughter, sister and friend, they said she left an impact on everyone she met in the Wilmington community and beyond. They said even for those who didn’t know her, her kindness and caring nature made her a friend to all.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department searching for runaway 13-year-old

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department released a runaway juvenile report for 13-year-old Jessiah Jackson on Dec. 1. According to the WPD, he is 5 feet 7 inches tall and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and white and black sweatpants on Lullwater and Market Street at 6:34 a.m. on Dec. 1.
WILMINGTON, NC
whqr.org

Jody Greene will probably again be Columbus County's Sheriff, but for how long? Plus, the Iannone trial, diverted flight, and 'swatting'

On this episode, we check in on the continuing controversies surrounding Sheriff-elect Jody Greene in Columbus County, who faces allegations of racism, but also a host of other allegations. Greene resigned to avoid District Attorney Jon David’s attempt to have him removed — but that has only stalled, not stopped, those efforts.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man arrested for allegedly robbing, beating Bladenboro man in wheelchair

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say robbed and beat a Bladenboro man earlier this month. 18-year-old Tahliy Jahrik Latavian Graham of Whiteville was arrested Wednesday in connection to the assault of Demetreus Powell, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
BLADENBORO, NC
WECT

Columbus Co. man accused of shooting woman in the face

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of shooting a woman in the face on June 26. According to the arrest warrant, Whiteville-resident Rominique Alex Drayton is accused of firing a 9mm pistol at a car and hitting Madilyn Parrish, who was sitting behind the driver.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington homeowner falls victim to ‘garden grinch’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man is claiming a “garden grinch” has been at work in his yard. In the last month, he says he has become a victim of theft and vandalism. Philip Reynolds has lived at his home on Long Leaf Hills Drive from...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Student in custody after gun found at White Oak High School

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a student was taken into custody who had brought a loaded revolver onto the campus at White Oak High School. Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas confirmed to WNCT’s Clarie Curry that a student was found with the gun on Friday. The gun has […]
WHITE OAK, NC
publicradioeast.org

Gun incidents reported at two eastern North Carolina schools

Late Tuesday afternoon local police and Craven County Schools were made aware of a threat directed at Tucker Creek Middle School. According to Havelock Police, an investigation revealed a student made threats of bringing a gun to school. Wednesday night, that 13 year old male student from Tucker Creek Middle...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Controlled burn to be conducted through Dec. 12

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - NC Forestry and New Hanover County Fire Rescue have issued a controlled burn permit for Dec. 1 through Dec. 12 at a lot of land in the Castle Hayne area near Parsons Mill Drive and Perennial Gardens Court. The burn permit was issued for clearing vegetative...
CASTLE HAYNE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County businessman charged with State Tax Offenses

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington businessman has been arrested for alleged state tax charges filed by the NC Department of Revenue. 58-year-old Terry O’Deen is the President of Sunset Lighting Company and has been charged with seven counts of Willful Failure to File Return, Supply Information, or Pay Tax.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy