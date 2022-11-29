ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GMA

Concerns grow over online ADHD diagnoses

By Haley Yamada, Sarah Messer
GMA
GMA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mm4bE_0jRXjfua00

Approximately 10 million adults have attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), according to CHADD, a respected ADHD organization founded in 1987.

Now, some telemedicine services which advertise an easy path to get evaluated for a possible ADHD diagnosis and obtain a prescription, completely virtually, have entered the landscape and some experts and authorities are taking a closer look.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , stimulants, a controlled substance, are the best-known and most widely used medications to treat ADHD.

When not used as prescribed, stimulants can also be misused -- as they can be addictive, according to a report done by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). Chronic misuse of amphetamines, a category of stimulants that are commonly prescribed for ADHD, and whose effects are similar to cocaine, can produce psychosis, which "is characterized by paranoia, picking at the skin, preoccupation with one's own thoughts, and auditory and visual hallucinations," according to DEA .

Health experts, like Dr. Judith Joseph, a board-certified psychiatrist, say telemedicine can be used safely in many medical contexts, but patients should be cautious.

"Telemedicine is really important. It's a game changer,” said Joseph. “However, when it comes to prescribing medications that are potentially harmful for your health, you really want to be careful.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WaPjz_0jRXjfua00
STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images - PHOTO: A teen on a phone in an undated stock photo.
MORE: Officials warn about candy-lookalike 'rainbow' fentanyl ahead of Halloween

Getting a diagnosis and prescription through telemedicine

In order to understand how the online diagnosis and treatment of ADHD may work in some cases, Joseph and “GMA” worked with two patients, initially, one with ADHD and one without. They used the platform Done, which describes itself as "a digital health company that is making high quality psychiatric chronic care management more accessible and affordable for patients."

Emily has been diagnosed with ADHD and on medication for years, while Madeline has never been diagnosed with ADHD and said she doesn’t have the condition.

Both begin the process by taking a quick two and half minute questionnaire, answered truthfully, before they set up their telemedicine evaluation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pSMs0_0jRXjfua00
STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images - PHOTO: Methylphenidate 10-mg pills. Methylphenidate also known as Ritalin is a central nervous system stimulant used in the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

With the guidance of Dr. Joseph, Emily is the first to meet online with the nurse practitioner, who accesses Emily’s prescription history in the state’s online prescription monitoring program, and offers to renew her same medication.

Madeline is referred to the same practitioner and mentions having some recent stressors that have occasionally affected her concentration, but Joseph said that does not constitute ADHD. After a series of questions, the practitioner offered Madeline a choice from eight medications, including five stimulants and three non-stimulants.

“It felt like I was at a candy store and just could pick whichever one that I wanted,” said Madeline.

Joseph said she’s never seen anything like it in her career.

“What's interesting is that the actual questionnaire listed all of the criteria, and [Madeline] still did not meet criteria based on the questionnaire. So it's really quite upsetting,” said Joseph.

As a follow-up, Joseph observes a third patient testing the online diagnosis process. Jamie has also never been diagnosed with ADHD and said she doesn’t have a problem concentrating. She sets up an online appointment and is matched with a different nurse practitioner than the first two patients.

Joseph said she watched the nurse practitioner prescribe medication to Jamie “based on her desire to obtain a prescription.”

“The prescriber literally told the patient that she did not meet criteria for any diagnosis,” said Joseph. “And that he would prescribe her medications if she wanted it and then asked her, ‘Do you want me to diagnose you so that you can get a medication or a prescription?’"

ABC News reached out to both nurse practitioners, but did not hear back from one and the other declined to comment.

Done Global Inc. (Done.) provided ABC News with a statement that said the company “...is not a healthcare provider."

“Done. is an online membership-based platform that allows individuals to connect with qualified clinicians to treat ADHD patients… [Clinicians] evaluate patients and make their own clinical determination on treatment. Clinicians are not employees nor contractors with Done,” said part of the statement.

Done also tells ABC News they are committed to increasing access to ADHD care to help more patients.

When it comes to a proper evaluation according to CHADD, who conducts the evaluation matters – look for a healthcare provider who is an expert in evaluating and treating ADHD. A proper evaluation takes time and is important to ensure a correct diagnosis prior to stimulant prescription, especially given the risks of stimulant misuse.

Comments / 3

Related
MedicalXpress

Sleeping medications used for insomnia may combat drug and alcohol addiction

Rutgers researchers think they have identified a biological process for drug and alcohol addiction, and believe existing insomnia treatments could be used to reduce or eliminate cravings. A review in Biological Psychiatry explains how ongoing work at the Rutgers Brain Health Institute and elsewhere demonstrates that the brain's orexin system—which...
verywellmind.com

How Is ADHD Severity Measured?

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, also commonly referred to as ADHD, is a neurotype marked by specific traits such as forgetfulness, difficulty concentrating, a sense of restlessness, and procrastination, among others. Children and Adolescents: According to information reported by Children and Adults with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (CHADD), it is estimated...
Fox News

Nose picking was always gross — now a study says it may lead to late-onset Alzheimer's

Nose picking may be more than just a social faux pas. A study out of Australia suggests there may be a link between nose picking and developing late-onset Alzheimer's disease. The study — titled "Chlamydia pneumoniae can infect the central nervous system via the olfactory and trigeminal nerves and contributes to Alzheimer’s disease risk" — was published in the journal Scientific Reports.
Washington Examiner

CDC gives doctors more leeway in prescribing opioid painkillers

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has softened its recommendations for doctors prescribing opioid painkillers, giving providers more flexibility in the way they prescribe the drugs to treat short- and long-term pain. The new guidance backs off from the agency's 2016 recommendations that encouraged doctors to avoid prescribing opioids...
verywellmind.com

Over-the-Counter (OTC) ADHD Medication

Over-the-counter ADHD treatment alternatives can be a helpful way to ease symptoms for people who are hesitant about prescription stimulants or want to combine their prescriptions with other treatments to enhance symptom relief. It can also be a way to ease symptoms as you wait for a formal diagnosis—which can be a long and frustrating process for some.
WPFO

Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines

WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
WASHINGTON STATE
Gizmodo

A Soil Fungus That Causes Lung Infections Is Spreading Across the U.S.

An illness-causing fungus known as histoplasma is in the soil of nearly all U.S. states, a new study suggests. The researchers behind the work say doctors may be relying on outdated risk maps and therefore missing diagnoses of the infections, which can sometimes be deadly. The CDC claims that histoplasma,...
OHIO STATE
Fortune

Sick with a new Omicron variant? Be prepared for this symptom, new study says

If you’ve come down with one of the newer COVID variants related to “stealth Omicron” BA.2, you might want some fever-reducer at the ready. Among more than 200 patients in India who were infected with several BA.2 strains, the vast majority—82%—experienced a fever, according to an article published last week in Cureus Journal of Medical Science.
beingpatient.com

3 Dementia Warning Signs That Appear Years Early

It may be possible to spot a telling combination of three specific dementia warning signs up to 9 years before a dementia diagnosis, according to new research. Decades are a significant marker of life’s passage. Ages 10-20 see someone grow from a child all the way through teenagehood into being an adult. The twenties are usually a ‘figuring out life’ stage, while the thirties see people focus on career or family. So on and so forth; the point being, it’s a huge number of years that no one should take for granted in the context of a medical diagnosis.
Richard Scott

Scientists found the most common habit could cause Alzheimer's and dementia.

this habit could increase the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia.cottonbro studio/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. As per the new research, the most common habit could increase the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia. Many people might find nose picking as a disgusting or gross habit, but no one thought it could be life-threatening.
Healthline

How to Stop a Stroke in Progress

If you believe you’re having a stroke, call 911 for immediate help. Paramedics can begin lifesaving treatments and an ambulance can provide safe, fast transport to a hospital. A stroke occurs when there’s a blockage of blood flow to the brain. Strokes are medical emergencies — getting medical help...
msn.com

Researchers Find Infants Born Via C-Section May Have A Different Reaction To Common Vaccines

When picturing a birth scene -- whether from a movie or firsthand experience -- many people imagine the mother pushing as a doctor helps deliver her baby vaginally. However, a growing number of births take place via cesarean section, or C-section, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Though rates vary by country, C-sections are quite common in the U.S., accounting for nearly one in three births (per WebMD).
beingpatient.com

Foods to Reverse Dementia? Here’s What the Science Says

Here’s what credible, peer-reviewed studies say about the possibility of foods to reverse dementia. Altogether, there are currently no cures or disease-modifying treatment for Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. Once a person is diagnosed, their symptoms — memory loss, personality changes, cognitive impairments — will worsen making everyday tasks more and more difficult to do. By the time these cognitive and memory symptoms appear, there is already substantial pathology and plaque buildup within the brain. Researchers are developing cutting-edge treatments to stop and possible even undo this plaque build-up. In the meantime, people can make lifestyle modifications — including exercise, addressing existing health issues like blood pressure and obesity, eating a healthy diet and staying away from certain foods — to protect their brain health, and stave off cognitive decline.
BBC

A﻿pology ordered over abrupt pain drug withdrawal

A﻿n apology has been ordered from a GP practice in the Borders over the abrupt withdrawal of a patient's medication. I﻿t follows a complaint by a parent on behalf of their adult child. T﻿he Scottish Public Services Ombudsman found the practice had failed to manage the prescription appropriately...
GMA

GMA

77K+
Followers
9K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy