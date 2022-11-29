Read full article on original website
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
hk-now.com
Festive Times at the Haddam Senior Center
Submitted by Colleen Totman, JoAnn Woickelman and Marge DeBold. (December 2, 2022) —The Haddam Senior Center is one of Haddam’s special places of interest, especially for those of us sixty years of age and older. Let us tell you a little about one of the special things that went on just last month.
hk-now.com
December 2022 Events at Brainerd Memorial Library in Haddam
Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Join us for some tasty holiday fun! Construct your own gingerbread house using materials provided by the library, then take home your creation to display — or eat — for the holidays. Open to individuals and families of all ages. Please click to register, and specify how many kits you will need.
hk-now.com
Holiday Reception at Connecticut River Artisans December 4th
(November 30, 2022) —Connecticut River Artisans Cooperative in Essex continues its holiday traditions with a Holiday Reception on Sunday, December 4, 2022 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. We invite our customers, who are our friends both old and new, as well as fellow artists and our neighbors from everywhere.
Bristol Press
New assisted living facility opens in Bristol, promises social opportunities for residents
BRISTOL – KindCare has opened a new assisted living facility in Bristol, with owners promising a focus on social opportunities for residents and regular initiatives to give back to the community. KindCare has renovated and repurposed the former Rite Aid at 430 N. Main St. The 60,000 square foot,...
New Britain Herald
Two mothers open daycare business in Berlin, promise affordable, high-quality childcare
BERLIN – Parents say that affordable, high-quality childcare is hard to come by these days, but two local mothers and daycare providers want to be the difference. Babies 2 Buddies officially opened at 10 Chamberlain Hwy., Berlin on Monday. Owner Julieth Callejas and her staff are enthusiastic about providing a much-needed service to local families.
Ravalese remembered for good food and big heart
ENFIELD — Within minutes of the Country Diner family and staff sharing news that owner Joseph Ravalese died after a long illness on Nov. 26, there was an outpouring of sympathy and sadness from people who couldn’t say enough about his larger-than-life presence and generosity to the community.
hk-now.com
HVFC & HVFC Auxiliary to Host Children’s Christmas Party December 17th
(November 29, 2022)— The HVFC & HVFC Auxiliary Children’s Christmas Party will be held on December 17, 2022 this year. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and Santa will arrive on the firetruck at 6:00 p.m. All children under 10 will receive a gift from Santa!. Christmas cookies and...
New Britain breaks ground on massive fuel cell facility
Officials in New Britain broke ground Thursday on a massive fuel cell facility at the old Stanley Works complex.
CT effort to help tenants avoid eviction is succeeding, but statewide rollout is uncertain
Connecticut's right to counsel program has already helped hundreds of people across parts of the state avoid eviction. For Alicia Arnold, it was a blessing that came when she needed it the most. For nine years, the New Haven tenant worked with her landlord to keep her unit in good...
centralrecorder.org
New Hartford Finds Hope After Fire Destroys Historic Structure
The small, quiet town of New Hartford, Connecticut was forever changed after a three-alarm fire left its biggest historic building, the New Hartford house, in ruins last year. Now, plans are in the works to rebuild it. The New Hartford House was constructed in 1888 and first opened as a...
Will Greater Danbury Have a White Christmas in 2022?
Hey look at that, it's December 1, 2022. Some radio stations flipped formats this weekend, and all of your favorite holiday favorites are getting you in the mood, right?. My favorite Christmas songs are The Waitresses Christmas Wrapping and Bing Crosby's version of White Christmas. I have the Christmas spirit, but I'm usually disappointed when I wake on Christmas morning. White Christmas? In Connecticut, it's usually 45 and sunny out.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Middletown, CT
Middletown is a small city in Middlesex County, Connecticut, with an area of just around 40 square miles. What the city lacks in size is recouped by its quintessential New England charm that unlocks plenty of exciting activities. English settlers established it as a town in 1651 and named it...
Holiday light shows and events throughout Connecticut
CONNECTICUT, USA — The holiday season is in full swing across the state with plenty of events, including light shows and holiday markets, to help you get in the spirit!. Merry Days and Jolly Nights in New London begins November 25 and lasts until January 1, 2023. The calendar of events is focused on helping celebrate the diverse array of faiths and holidays in New London's Culture. Learn more about all of the events and see the calendar here.
ctbites.com
Guide to New Haven Bakeries: Italian, Mexican, Puerto Rican, Asian Must-Try Bake Shops
New Haven is a foodie hotspot in Connecticut, with no shortage of top-notch restaurants featuring cuisines from all around the globe. That level of quality, sheer abundance of choices, and beautiful blends of cultures extend to the city’s bakeries and cafes, which offer some of the best sweets and baked goods you can imagine. Whether you are looking for a quick dessert or a catered order for your next big event, you definitely do not need to look beyond New Haven’s city limits to find what you are looking for.
Eyewitness News
Seasonal job opportunities available to Conn. residents
ESSEX, Conn. (WFSB) - If you’re looking to make a little extra money this holiday season a seasonal job might be the way to make it. One place that’s hiring is the Essex Steam Train. Hiring manager joseph Cassineri says they have a lot of opportunities right now.
connecticuthistory.org
The Story of Connecticut’s Largest State Forest
Pachaug State Forest is the largest state forest in Connecticut. Covering approximately 24,000 acres and crossing the borders of numerous towns in eastern Connecticut, this natural wonder has, surprisingly enough, roots in Voluntown’s industrial past. When Europeans first arrived in the area that is now Pachaug State Forest, it...
New Haven makes switch to people-first language in city code
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new ordinance changes language in New Haven city code to be more respectful toward those with disabilities. “Language is important in the way that see each other and the world around us,” Gretchen Knauff, director of the New Haven Department of Services for Persons with Disabilities, said in a […]
Foodie Favorites: 5 must-try dishes in Connecticut!
(WTNH) — What’s the difference between pizza and apizza? Well, ask any Nutmegger and they should know, especially if they’re from New Haven. There are certain foods that Connecticut is known for, even dishes that the state invented! News 8 put together this list of delectable dishes that all Connecticut citizens should try, at least […]
Julia's Bakery in Orange to close at the end of the year
ORANGE, Conn — After over 30 years of making and selling baked goods, Julia's Bakery in Orange will be closing its doors for good at the end of the year. "This journey now ending would have been unimaginable from its start 32 years ago," the bakery said on social media on Friday.
Eyewitness News
Holidays on Main took place in Wethersfield
The manhunt for Christopher Francisquini continues as multiple agencies search for the killer. Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. FBI, police updates public on search for suspected Naugatuck baby killer. Updated: 6 hours ago. Since Francisquini disappeared, the FBI has more than doubled its...
