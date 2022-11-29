ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddam, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hk-now.com

Festive Times at the Haddam Senior Center

Submitted by Colleen Totman, JoAnn Woickelman and Marge DeBold. (December 2, 2022) —The Haddam Senior Center is one of Haddam’s special places of interest, especially for those of us sixty years of age and older. Let us tell you a little about one of the special things that went on just last month.
HADDAM, CT
hk-now.com

December 2022 Events at Brainerd Memorial Library in Haddam

Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Join us for some tasty holiday fun! Construct your own gingerbread house using materials provided by the library, then take home your creation to display — or eat — for the holidays. Open to individuals and families of all ages. Please click to register, and specify how many kits you will need.
HADDAM, CT
hk-now.com

Holiday Reception at Connecticut River Artisans December 4th

(November 30, 2022) —Connecticut River Artisans Cooperative in Essex continues its holiday traditions with a Holiday Reception on Sunday, December 4, 2022 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. We invite our customers, who are our friends both old and new, as well as fellow artists and our neighbors from everywhere.
ESSEX, CT
New Britain Herald

Two mothers open daycare business in Berlin, promise affordable, high-quality childcare

BERLIN – Parents say that affordable, high-quality childcare is hard to come by these days, but two local mothers and daycare providers want to be the difference. Babies 2 Buddies officially opened at 10 Chamberlain Hwy., Berlin on Monday. Owner Julieth Callejas and her staff are enthusiastic about providing a much-needed service to local families.
BERLIN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Ravalese remembered for good food and big heart

ENFIELD — Within minutes of the Country Diner family and staff sharing news that owner Joseph Ravalese died after a long illness on Nov. 26, there was an outpouring of sympathy and sadness from people who couldn’t say enough about his larger-than-life presence and generosity to the community.
ENFIELD, CT
centralrecorder.org

New Hartford Finds Hope After Fire Destroys Historic Structure

The small, quiet town of New Hartford, Connecticut was forever changed after a three-alarm fire left its biggest historic building, the New Hartford house, in ruins last year. Now, plans are in the works to rebuild it. The New Hartford House was constructed in 1888 and first opened as a...
NEW HARTFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Will Greater Danbury Have a White Christmas in 2022?

Hey look at that, it's December 1, 2022. Some radio stations flipped formats this weekend, and all of your favorite holiday favorites are getting you in the mood, right?. My favorite Christmas songs are The Waitresses Christmas Wrapping and Bing Crosby's version of White Christmas. I have the Christmas spirit, but I'm usually disappointed when I wake on Christmas morning. White Christmas? In Connecticut, it's usually 45 and sunny out.
DANBURY, CT
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Middletown, CT

Middletown is a small city in Middlesex County, Connecticut, with an area of just around 40 square miles. What the city lacks in size is recouped by its quintessential New England charm that unlocks plenty of exciting activities. English settlers established it as a town in 1651 and named it...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
FOX 61

Holiday light shows and events throughout Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — The holiday season is in full swing across the state with plenty of events, including light shows and holiday markets, to help you get in the spirit!. Merry Days and Jolly Nights in New London begins November 25 and lasts until January 1, 2023. The calendar of events is focused on helping celebrate the diverse array of faiths and holidays in New London's Culture. Learn more about all of the events and see the calendar here.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctbites.com

Guide to New Haven Bakeries: Italian, Mexican, Puerto Rican, Asian Must-Try Bake Shops

New Haven is a foodie hotspot in Connecticut, with no shortage of top-notch restaurants featuring cuisines from all around the globe. That level of quality, sheer abundance of choices, and beautiful blends of cultures extend to the city’s bakeries and cafes, which offer some of the best sweets and baked goods you can imagine. Whether you are looking for a quick dessert or a catered order for your next big event, you definitely do not need to look beyond New Haven’s city limits to find what you are looking for.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Seasonal job opportunities available to Conn. residents

ESSEX, Conn. (WFSB) - If you’re looking to make a little extra money this holiday season a seasonal job might be the way to make it. One place that’s hiring is the Essex Steam Train. Hiring manager joseph Cassineri says they have a lot of opportunities right now.
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticuthistory.org

The Story of Connecticut’s Largest State Forest

Pachaug State Forest is the largest state forest in Connecticut. Covering approximately 24,000 acres and crossing the borders of numerous towns in eastern Connecticut, this natural wonder has, surprisingly enough, roots in Voluntown’s industrial past. When Europeans first arrived in the area that is now Pachaug State Forest, it...
VOLUNTOWN, CT
WTNH

New Haven makes switch to people-first language in city code

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new ordinance changes language in New Haven city code to be more respectful toward those with disabilities. “Language is important in the way that see each other and the world around us,” Gretchen Knauff, director of the New Haven Department of Services for Persons with Disabilities, said in a […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Foodie Favorites: 5 must-try dishes in Connecticut!

(WTNH) — What’s the difference between pizza and apizza? Well, ask any Nutmegger and they should know, especially if they’re from New Haven. There are certain foods that Connecticut is known for, even dishes that the state invented! News 8 put together this list of delectable dishes that all Connecticut citizens should try, at least […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Julia's Bakery in Orange to close at the end of the year

ORANGE, Conn — After over 30 years of making and selling baked goods, Julia's Bakery in Orange will be closing its doors for good at the end of the year. "This journey now ending would have been unimaginable from its start 32 years ago," the bakery said on social media on Friday.
ORANGE, CT
Eyewitness News

Holidays on Main took place in Wethersfield

The manhunt for Christopher Francisquini continues as multiple agencies search for the killer. Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. FBI, police updates public on search for suspected Naugatuck baby killer. Updated: 6 hours ago. Since Francisquini disappeared, the FBI has more than doubled its...
WETHERSFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy