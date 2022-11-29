Read full article on original website
Primitive Is A New Far Cry Primal-Inspired Stone Age Shooter Coming To PC
Primitive is a new Stone Age survival shooter just announced for PC, and it aims to take full advantage of Unreal Engine 5 to deliver a photorealistic representation of what the world was like tens of thousands of years ago. Developer Games Box is the studio behind Primitive, and though...
Todd Howard Is Aware Of Newfound Pressure At Xbox
Bethesda Games Studios director and executive producer Todd Howard understands that working as part of Xbox brings about new challenges. In a recent interview, he opened up about the pressure that comes with being a first-party studio. VGC reports the Starfield director discussed this newfound duty and more on a...
Like A Dragon: Ishin Combat Trailer Reminds You To Bring A Gun To A Swordfight
A new trailer has shown off more of the combat in Like a Dragon: Ishin, the upcoming remake of the 2013 PS3 and PS4 game that was originally a Japanese exclusive. Set in 1860s Kyoto, players will be able to wield the sword of Sakamoto Ryoma as he searches for the man who killed his father. And if the way of the blade isn't enough, you can always pull out a gun to help settle any historical arguments.
Assassin's Creed Mirage Reportedly Releasing in August 2023
While only broadly stamped with a 2023 release, a new report states Assassin's Creed Mirage is eagle eying an August launch. However, it is possible that it won't stick to that reported release window. That's because the game has already been delayed internally twice, according to Insider Gaming. Apparently Ubisoft...
Lost Ark's Limited-Time Witcher Event Sees Players Team Up With Geralt To Solve An Interdimensional Mystery
The world of The Witcher will soon collide with that of Amazon and Smilegate RPG's free-to-play MMORPG Lost Ark, with a free limited-time event set to introduce a new storyline featuring iconic characters from CD Projekt Red's fantasy RPG series. Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer of Vengerberg, Triss Merigold, Dandelion, and...
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Is Getting A Metal Gear Solid 5-Style Extraction Balloon
Remember the delightful Fulton balloons from Metal Gear Solid 5, which let you rip soldiers and equipment into the sky with the push of a button? Well, it looks like Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is getting its own version, and it's probably a lot more grounded than the imaginative MGS5 take on the concept.
Development Of Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel To Begin In 2023 | GameSpot News
Development of the sequel to CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 will begin in 2023 with pre-production once the team has wrapped and shipped the original game’s upcoming DLC, Phantom Liberty. Adam Kiciski, president and joint CEO of CD Projekt Red, says in its recent earnings report that the...
Saints Row IV On PC Will Automatically Upgrade On December 8 For Free
Deep Silver announced that all copies of Saints Row IV on PC will automatically be upgraded to the Re-Elected Edition for free on December 8. This also applies to the PC-exclusive Saints Row IV: Game of the Century Edition. With the Re-Elected Edition, players will have access to several additional...
Nintendo Promises To "Seriously" Address Pokemon Scarlet And Violet's Performance Issues
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has been regularly criticized since launch for arriving in a rough state, and in an update, Nintendo has said that it's taking fan feedback "seriously" as it works on improvements for the game. "We are aware that players may encounter issues that affect the games' performance,"...
The Callisto Protocol: Where To Find All Weapons
The Callisto Protocol is a survival horror game, so you'll be scrounging for ammo and supplies throughout the campaign. What you might not expect, though, is that a few of its weapons are actually completely missable if you aren't thorough in your exploration. This means that you could end the game with only two guns and a melee weapon--but that shouldn't be a problem, since we've got the locations of all story and optional weapons below.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - Game Overview Trailer
Want to learn more about Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope? Check out this guide for everything you need to know before starting your journey to save the galaxy!
NEON WHITE | Coming to PS5 and PS4 on December 13
Neon White is a single-player speedrunning FPS where you can sacrifice your guns for godlike parkour moves. You are White, an assassin handpicked from Hell to compete with other demon slayers for a chance to live permanently in Heaven. The other assassins seem familiar, though…did you know them in a past life?
Microsoft Teases Game Pass Title With Word-Puzzle, And Fans Think They've Figured It Out
Microsoft is seemingly teasing the next Xbox Game Pass release, and fans believe it could be Lego Star Wars. Microsoft posted a cryptic teaser puzzle asking fans to guess what the title might be. The game title is three four-letter words, and many believe it's Lego Star Wars, given the...
The Biggest Games Of December 2022 - Marvel's Midnight Suns, The Callisto Protocol, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Congratulations! It's the end of the year and you've survived to see it through to the end. December is typically a relaxed month when it comes to video game releases, but this year has a few high-profile games looking to take advantage of that annual lull in activity. We've rounded up thee biggest games of December 2022 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Whether you're looking for something for yourself or are trying to find a gift for the gamer in your life, December's schedule has a number of notable games that could be of interest.
Monster Hunter Rise For Xbox And Game Pass Seemingly Confirmed
It seems like Monster Hunter Rise will be arriving on more platforms next month, including Xbox consoles, and it could also be coming to Game Pass. According to a now-deleted Tweet from the official German Xbox Twitter account, Monster Hunter Rise will release on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on January 20, 2023. The game is currently only on Nintendo Switch and PC. Capcom has not made an official announcement yet, but perhaps it was meant to be revealed at The Game Awards 2022 on December 8.
Fan-Made Pokemon Dub Video Makes The Case For Voice Acting
Lately, Pokemon fans haven't been coy about lobbying Nintendo to improve various aspects of the ultra-popular franchise. The latest target is the lack of voice acting in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, as a group of actors have put together a dub video in order to demonstrate the potential impact of spoken dialogue.
Tekken 8 Confirmed For The Game Awards Appearance
After making a pair of surprise appearances earlier in the year, Tekken 8 has been confirmed for an appearance at The Game Awards next week. The official Tekken Twitter account posted simply "GET READY" along with a brief teaser video telling viewers to "save the D8" for the awards show. No other information was confirmed, and no other hints have been posted since the video went live.
How Long Is The Callisto Protocol?
Survival horror games are known to be a little slow for the sake of tension, but that's not really the case for Striking Distance Studios' action-packed The Callisto Protocol. This new game--which is heavily inspired by Dead Space--keeps things moving at a pretty brisk pace with an onslaught of cinematic set piece moments and no shortage of grotesque monsters to kill in equally grotesque ways. If you're wondering how long it will take to complete The Callisto Protocol, we've got the answer for you.
How To Win A Free Steam Deck | GameSpot News
Don’t have a Steam Deck yet? No worries. Valve might give you one for free!. On December 8, during the Game Awards, the maker of the Steam Deck Valve will be giving away the most expensive version of the Steam Deck, with 512GB, every minute to viewers of the livestream event.
Full Playthrough Of The Callisto Protocol Leaks Online
Over the past few days, we've see a substantial portion of The Callisto Protocol leak online ahead of its release in early December, beginning with 15 minutes, then a full two hours. Well, it seems that the entirety of the game is now available online on Twitch, so there's nothing more to leak.
